Head Back to School With a Bundle of Painting and Drawing Classes for a Special Price

By Jessica Stewart on August 21, 2023
Back to School Bundle of Art Classes

The new school year is about to begin, but even if you're well past your grade school years, that doesn't mean you still can't learn. And to make things easy for you, My Modern Met Academy is getting you ready to go back to school with a bundle of our favorite online art classes. Our Back to School bundle offers three online classes that will help you learn to draw, paint, and illustrate.

It's a great way to enhance your creative skills and transform yourself into a well-rounded artist. Packaged together at a discounted price of $95, you'll get $20 off what you'd pay if you purchased them individually. This makes it our most discounted bundle yet. But don't delay; this offer is only good until September 10, 2023.

This year's Back to School bundle includes three courses that will allow you to stretch and grow as an artist. It features Drawing 101: Learn the Building Blocks of Sketching with Margherita Cole, Dream Your Own Abstract Acrylic Floral Paintings with Nitika Ale, and Animal Portraits in Colored Inks taught by Anna Sokolova.

Drawing 101 is a great course for anyone who wants to feel more comfortable with sketching. Margherita Cole will show you how to break down subjects into simple shapes and discover the essential drawing tools that you'll need to start drawing.

Nitika Ale's acrylic painting course, Dream Your Own Abstract Acrylic Floral Paintings, is a wonderful way to dip into the world of abstract art. She'll take you step by step through different techniques that you can use to create marvelous effects on the canvas.

Lastly, illustrator Anna Sokolova shares the secrets of using colored inks to create stunning illustrations. Using the drawing skills picked up in Cole's course and Sokolova's techniques, you'll be able to source, draw, and color any subject in a way that will elicit strong emotion.

Get a sneak peek of each class below, and then purchase the Back to School bundle through My Modern Met Academy until September 10, 2023.

To celebrate the new school year, we've put together a special Back to School bundle.

Acrylic Painting Class

For just $95, you'll receive three of our popular online art courses packaged together for a savings of $20.

Colored Inks Class

In Drawing 101, Margherita Cole teaches the fundamentals of sketching.

Drawing Fundamentals

She'll show you how to break down any subject into common shapes.

Breaking an animal down into shapes

Go over sketching techniques.

Sketching Techniques

And take you through how to draw three different subjects.

Online Drawing Class

Get a sneak preview of Drawing 101: Learn the Building Blocks of Sketching.

Pick up your paintbrush for Dream Your Own Abstract Acrylic Floral Paintings.

Nitika Ale

Artist Nitika Ale helps you discover the world of abstract art by going over some simple techniques.

Abstract Painting Techniques

You'll then use what you've learned to create your own unique piece of art.

Abstract Painting

Get a sneak preview of Dream Your Own Abstract Floral Paintings.

The last course in our bundle, Animal Portraits in Colored Inks, is a wonderful exploration of a new medium.

Colored Inks

Illustrator Anna Sokolova shows you how to create your own animal portrait.

Anna Sokolova Deer Illustration Anna Sokolova Deer Illustration

Along the way, you'll discover how colored inks can enhance any illustration.

Anna Sokolova Deer Illustration

Get a sneak preview of Animal Portraits in Colored Inks.

