Artist Transforms Gallery Into a Fairy Tale Forest of Twisted Trees

Brazilian artist Henrique Oliveira brings his incredible installations based on nature to Australia. Fairy Tales is an exhibition at Brisbane's Gallery of Modern Art that brings together the work of international visual storytellers and invites them to ruminate on the stories that influence our youth. For the show, Oliveira was tasked with transforming the entryway and did so by creating a twisted, gnarled forest that brings visitors into the realm of fairy tales.

The installation, titled Corupira, takes its name from a mythical creature of the Brazilian forest. In folklore, this devilish creature from the Tupi-Guarani myth has red hair that can ignite into flames. It also has backward feet, so when it walks, it makes false footprints to confuse people moving through the woods. For Oliveira's installation, enormous trunks burst forth from the white walls of the gallery and sprawl across the room. The twisting branches create a maze designed to appeal to the senses and force visitors to watch their steps.

“I’ve tried to create an environment that you have a different relationship with the space and somehow you are back to watch(ing) out. If you don’t look up, you’re gonna hit your head on a branch,” he shares. “Get back to your senses. I think that’s something the world misses today.”

Created using plywood, tapumes—or fencing—veneers, and tree branches, Corupira is a fitting welcome to the exhibition. Oliveira's interest in wood developed out of his painting practice as he slowly became curious about three-dimensional works and how they shape space. As he broke down pieces of wood, the splintered edges reminded him of brushstrokes. Now, he uses that technique to build up installations that are impressive in their size and scale.

You can catch Corupira at the Gallery of Modern Art until the closing of Fairy Tales on April 28, 2024.

Brazilian artist Henrique Oliveira transformed the entrance of a group exhibition called Fairy Tales into a twisted forest.

The exhibition is taking place at Brisbane's Gallery of Modern Art.

Titled Corupira, the work is inspired by an impish forest devil from Brazilian folklore.

Learn more about how Oliveira developed the incredible art installation.

Watch this timelapse to see the gallery completely transform.

Henrique Oliveira: Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Henrique Oliveira.

Related Articles :

Tree Trunks Burst Through Gallery Walls

Surreal Tree Branches Sprout Out from Indoor Support Beams

Incredible Man-Made Tunnels Formed with Wires & Repurposed Wood