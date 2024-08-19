Immersive Exhibition Brings the Distinct Energy of Seoul to the Heart of London

The city of Seoul has long piqued the world's curiosity. From its ancient history to its modern-day technology, the South Korean capital boasts many facets of its culture and developments—all equally enthralling on their own. As a tribute to the city and a portal to all its charms, the PULSE: Beyond Delight exhibition opened in London, inviting visitors to step into carefully crafted digital art projections that will make them feel right in the heart of Seoul.

The exhibition features 13 immersive zones that marry traditional narratives with the bustling Seoul of today. “Myth, reality, tradition, and innovation intertwine, reinterpreting the energy and breath of Seoul through a sharper, more intellectual lens,” say the event's curators in a statement. Here, mythical creatures are neighbors to ultra-modern cityscapes, painting an intricate portrait of Seoul.

The floor-to-ceiling projections transform entire rooms and the props within. Aided by an expert use of sound and mirrors, visitors are drawn in as they explore installations inspired by Korean art, architecture, landscapes, and history. Together, they create a visual symphony that encapsulates the essence of Seoul. All of this happens in deceptively compact venues that, despite looking small from outside, hide many open rooms and staircases.

For those hoping to learn more about Seoul beyond the thrilling displays, visitors can check out the PULSE exhibition app, which offers behind-the-scenes information about each installation. They can also join an augmented reality treasure hunt, discovering hidden AR markers within the exhibition halls.

By mixing storytelling with innovation, PULSE: Beyond Delight inspires guests to dive into the bustling city of Seoul, even if just for a little while. The exhibition will be open through September 30 at the Borough Yards in London. You can learn more and find tickets on PULSE’s website.

