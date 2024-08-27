Home / Design

1,800 Hand-Painted Tiles Form Incredible Tree of Life Mural Filled With Fauna and Flora

By Jessica Stewart on August 27, 2024

Cult Gaia Tile Mural by Chandler House

Cape Town-based artist Michael Chandler gave Miami boutique Cult Gaia a distinct look with a hand-painted ceramic tile mural covering the store's façade. Inspired by the owner's Persian heritage, the mural has Tree of Life theme and spans 1,800 tiles.

Chandler worked on this commission in his studio, Chandler House, mapping each tile so that they could be reassembled easily in Miami. The blue hue of the tiles hearkens back to the decoration of Persian mosques and is also reminiscent of the azulejos that decorate many structures in Portugal.

Once the mural theme was decided, Chandler was given creative reign over how the piece took shape. This led to a satisfying creative process that allowed Chandler to follow his artistic instincts.

“I really enjoyed watching the tree motif grow,” he tells My Modern Met. “I began with the thick tree trunk that originated from the ground, and then, with each tile, slowly thinned out and branched into the finest of branches at the tips of the mural.

“As I painted the tree, a range of birds, flowers and other forms emerged that I had no idea were inside me. It was a wonderful, and exciting process to see what would appear each day.”

Given that the final mural would only come together as a whole once in Miami, Chandler had the difficult job of ensuring that the composition would remain balanced. Now that the piece is installed, it's clear that Chandler's thoughtful choices have come together beautifully. The darker areas of the trunk anchor the mural but don't overwhelm the piece, and the animals scattered across its branches add interest without drawing too much focus.

Chandler applauds designers Jess and Jonathan Nahon of Sugarhouse Design and Architecture for thinking of his work and bringing him on board.

“I hope people who are working with spaces and design take away a little more courage to do things on this level of artistry,” he shares. “The world doesn’t need another gray building. Imagine more buildings were ‘artworks?’ What a wonderful world we would live in!”

Pleased to see his work in such a public setting where it can brighten someone's day, Chandler is excited about the direction his work is taking and hopes to continue pushing the creative possibilities of his work with ceramics.

Cape Town-based artist Michael Chandler gave Miami boutique Cult Gaia a distinct look with a ceramic tile mural covering the store's façade.

Cult Gaia Tile Mural by Chandler House

Chandler hand-painted 1,800 tiles for the Tree of Life-themed mural.

Cult Gaia Tile Mural in Progress by Chandler House

Cult Gaia Tile Mural in Progress by Chandler House

“I hope people who are working with spaces and design take away a little more courage to do things on this level of artistry.”

Cult Gaia Tile Mural in Progress by Chandler House

Cult Gaia Tile Mural in Progress by Chandler House

“The world doesn’t need another gray building.”

Cult Gaia Tile Mural by Chandler House

Cult Gaia Tile Mural by Chandler House

Michael Chandler: Website | Facebook | Instagram

All images by Kris Tamburello. My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Chandler House.

Related Articles:

Pulsating Room Created by Porcelain Tiles

Artist Spray Paints Colorful Tiles on Floors of Abandoned Buildings

Portuguese Street Artist Decorates Electrical Box with Ornate Tile Patterns

New Bike and Pedestrian Tunnel Features an 80,000-Tile Mural of Old and New Amsterdam

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Staff Editor and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book "Street Art Stories Roma" and most recently contributed to "Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini." You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
Read all posts from Jessica Stewart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Floor Geibels
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

What We Can Learn From the Exquisite History and Ornate Aesthetic of Gothic Architecture
Floating Public Pool With Self-Filtering System Ensures Clean Swimming Water in NYC
Kengo Kuma’s Design for Qatar Pavilion Influenced by Traditional Ships
Man Cycles 264 Miles Across London to “Draw” Olympics-Inspired Map Art With GPS
Titanium Heart Successfully Implanted Into Human for the First Time
Take a Look at the Evolution of the Olympic Torch Through the Years

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

15 Different Types of Houses Found in Countries Around the World
Surreal AI Images Imagine Basketball Courts Carved Into Desert Sandstone Canyons
Dubai’s Will Boast the “World’s Greenest Highway” With 100% Solar-Powered Trams and a Million Trees
15 Incredible Pavilion Designs for Osaka Expo 2025
Electric Airplane Designed To Hold 90 Passengers and Fly up to 500 Miles Without Needing to Recharge
Dubrovnik Has a Basketball Court That Has People Dreaming of Basketball Showdowns in King’s Landing

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.