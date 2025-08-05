Home / Art / Street Art

Beautifully Drawn Black and White Posters Pop Up on Paris Streets

By Jessica Stewart on August 5, 2025

Hopare poster art

Paris-based street artist Alexandre Monteiro, known by his pseudonym Hopare, is instantly recognizable for his ability to combine the abstract and figurative. Delicate linework outlines the features of his usually female figures, while geometric lines slice and dice the face into smaller shapes.

While Monteiro is in full studio mode preparing for his November solo show in Paris, his first in five years in the capital, he took a break last month to get out into the street. A large, 13-foot-tall poster pasted on the walls of Paris introduced his new series, The Fabric of Silences, to the world.

In it, a young woman looks to the side with a determined gaze. She appears to almost step out of a geometric frame, with flowers and a scarf framing her face. She seems pensive, with thoughts weighing her down.

“Its lines are woven from stories, from heavy gazes, from words kept deep inside,” the artist writes on Instagram. “This face belongs to all those who never had the space, the time, or the right to speak.” It’s a beautiful sentiment in a public space, where others surely struggle with these same feelings.

This aesthetic choice to creating black and white posters is a refreshing return to Hopare’s roots, coming of age in a street art scene that wasn’t dominated by large murals, but small, quiet works that surprise passersby. As he continues on this path, we look forward to seeing what’s next.

French street artist Alexandre Monteiro, best known as Hopare, has started a new series called The Fabric of Silences.

Hopare poster art

Hopare poster art

The posters pasted in Paris are a return to the artist’s roots in black and white drawing.

Hopare poster art

Hopare: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Hopare.

Related Article:

Ingenious “Musical Architecture” Murals Turn Buildings Into Visual Symphonies

Street Artist Unveils Ashamed Statue of Liberty Mural in Response to ICE Raids in the U.S.

Street Artist Captures Souls Within Large-Scale Eye Murals During Miami Art Week [Interview]

New Street Art Festival in a Small French Village Gets a Community Excited With Massive Murals [Interview]

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Staff Editor and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book "Street Art Stories Roma" and most recently contributed to "Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini." You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
Read all posts from Jessica Stewart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Melissa de Nobrega
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Anna Sokolova
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Colorful Mural on the U.S.-Mexico Border Wall Calls for “Mutual Embrace” Among Nations
Street Artist Unveils Ashamed Statue of Liberty Mural in Response to ICE Raids in the U.S.
Street Artist Shares Personal Meaning Behind Powerful Mural About Life and Death [Interview]
20 Years of Vhils’ Exceptional Art Now on View in Retrospective Exhibition
Man Spends Over a Decade Beautifying His Brooklyn Neighborhood With Street Art [Interview]
Ingenious “Musical Architecture” Murals Turn Buildings Into Visual Symphonies

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

46-Foot-Tall Mural Beautifully Expresses a Balance Between Strength, Fragility, and Resilience
Glasgow Mural Honors Human Rights Activist and Celebrates Protesting for the Greater Good
Street Artist Shares Healing Journey of Overcoming Addiction and Homelessness
Afghanistan’s First Female Street Artist Gets First Solo Exhibition in the UK
New Street Art Festival in a Small French Village Gets a Community Excited With Massive Murals [Interview]
‘OBEY’ Artist Shepard Fairey Opens New Exhibition Featuring Over 100 Works

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.