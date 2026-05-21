Amazing Winners of This Scientific Microscopic Imaging Contest Capture the Unseen Beauty of Life

The microscopic world is full of wonders. Luckily for us, scientists around the world work tirelessly to document it all; not only to study it, but to also share its beauty with us. Evident Scientific, a top microscope manufacturer, has shared the results of its 6th Image of the Year Award, which celebrates the best in scientific microscopic imaging. The winning images are both breathtaking and insightful.

Katie Holden of the United Kingdom was named the Global Winner for her image of induced pluripotent stem cell-derived neurospheres. “It reveals how neuronal cells self-organize into structures that mirror the layered complexity of the human brain, blending scientific insight with striking visual beauty,” explains Evident. Holden will receive an Evident SZX7 stereo microscope and a DP23 digital camera, or a set of X Line UPLXAPO objectives as a prize.

Meanwhile, Muhammad Tahir Khan of Ireland won the Materials Science category for an image of lignin fiber that looks like an aerial shot of orange-purple hued sand dunes. In the regional awards, Igor Siwanowicz from the United States won the Americas category for his image of Mallow pollen on stigma; Germany’s Gerd Günther won the expansive Europe, the Middle East, and Africa category for his image of Stigma of chicory with pollen grains; and Kentaro Mochizuki from Japan won in the Asia-Pacific competition with a hypnotic shot of sarcomere structures within cardiomyocytes in a rat heart.

Evident also revealed that this year’s winners were selected out of submissions from 34 countries. “Entries were evaluated by a distinguished panel of experts from the global scientific community. This year’s judges possess a wealth of knowledge in fields ranging from life sciences to materials science, ensuring a fair and comprehensive review of every submission.”

Scroll down to see the winning images, as well as the honorable mentions from this year’s competition. To stay up to date with this contest, follow Evident on Instagram.

Evident Scientific, a top microscope manufacturer, has shared the results of its 6th Image of the Year Award, which celebrates the best in scientific microscopic imaging.

All images via Evident.