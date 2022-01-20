Snakes can get a bad rap, but they're actually fascinating animals that play an integral role in our ecosystem. While there are many species of snake out there, cobras stand out for the distinct hood that extends around their head, making their appearance more threatening to possible predators.

In this tutorial, we will learn how to draw a cobra snake in eight steps. To get started, you'll need some basic art supplies such as a pencil, eraser, pen, paper, and some reference photos of a cobra to help you capture its likeness. Have everything you need? Then, let's draw a cobra!

Learn how to draw a cobra snake, step by step.

Step 1: Sketch an oval

First, create the head of the snake by sketching an oval.

Step 2: Draw a long line

Next, we will start creating the body by drawing a long loopy line.

Step 3: Add the cobra's hood

Afterward, move back to the snake's head and attach it to a leaf-like shape. This will be the cobra's hood.

Step 4: Create the body

Now, it is time to use the initial line we made to create the snake's real body. This should be relatively thick until it reaches the tail, where it will taper to a point.

Step 5: Draw the snake's belly

The belly of the cobra snake is distinct for its horizontal scale pattern. Recreate this by sketching the area that will be the cobra's belly, and then filling it with numerous lines.

Step 6: Sketch the face

Now, we can move back to the snake's head and fill in the face. First, add one large, round eye near the top of the snake's head. Then, square off the snout and add one nostril. Finally, we'll make the mouth by sketching a long line that starts at the far edge of the head and wraps around the snake's snout.

Step 7: Add some detail

Next, you can continue to add detail to the snake by including more texture in the belly and hood and even drawing the scales.

If you don't want to draw the scales twice, however, you can also wait until you're inking to make them.

Step 8: Go over the drawing in ink

Finally, it is time to complete your snake illustration by going over it in ink. So, using your favorite pen (preferably one with a fine-tip nib), carefully trace over all of your pencil marks.

Then, after you've gone over the general shape of the snake, you can consider filling it in with scales. While this is unnecessary and quite time-consuming, it does have a pleasing effect that makes your drawing appear more realistic—especially if you intend to leave it in black and white.

Congrats! You've drawn a cobra snake.

