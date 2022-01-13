From bright green to a striking orange, frogs come in many shapes and sizes. While nowadays, we typically associate these amphibians with their flamboyant leaps and loud croaks, there's a lot more to know about them. In fact, the oldest frog can be traced back to the time of the dinosaurs, making them an ancient species of animal.

Want to learn how to draw this amazing creature? This tutorial will break down how to draw a frog into 12 easy steps. To follow along, you'll need some essential drawing supplies like a pencil, eraser, pen, and paper. Ready to get started? Then, let's draw a frog!

Learn how to draw a frog step by step.

Step 1: Draw the body

First, we will create the body by drawing a large, tilted oval.

Step 2: Sketch the thigh

Next, we will move to the left end of the oval and add a smaller ellipse to create the frog's thigh.

Step 3: Add the other thigh

Add the other thigh by drawing another ellipse shape on the other side of the oval.

Step 4: Finish the back legs

Afterward, we're going to define the frog's legs a little more. So, starting with the ellipse closest to you, divide it in half until it looks like the leg is folded. Then, lightly sketch four toes underneath the frog's knee.

Move to the other back leg and draw a line halfway in the middle so it looks as though it's folded as well.

Step 5: Sketch the front leg

Now, we'll move to the front of the frog's body and add one of the front legs. Use two rectangle shapes to create a slightly bent leg.

Step 6: Add the foot

Add three long toes to the end of the upper leg. Each toe should finish with a circle.

Step 7: Sketch the head

Next, sketch a half-oval to the right end of the frog's body to create the foundation for the head.

Step 8: Define the head

Afterward, define the head by adding a circular protrusion to the top, drawing a square-tipped nose, and then sketching a large, oval eye inside the head.

Step 9: Add the other foot

Remember to add the other upper foot just underneath the frog's head. Once again, you will draw three toes that end in circles.

Step 10: Erase unnecessary marks

Before we add detail, it's helpful to refine the drawing thus far. So, use your eraser to remove any unnecessary pencil marks. This is a good time to examine the proportions of the frog and make any necessary changes.

Step 11: Add remaining details

Flesh out the frog drawing by adding details. Some of the key features to draw are long rounded lines around the eyes, a ridge down the back, and some small marks around the joints.

Step 12: Go over the drawing in ink and color

Finally, it is time to finish your drawing by going over it in ink. Take your favorite pen and slowly trace over all of the pencil marks. If you're afraid of smearing ink, then place a piece of scrap paper underneath your drawing hand. Save any areas of black—like the eye—for last.

You can either leave your illustration in black and white or fill it in with color. Congrats! You've learned how to draw a frog.

Looking for others who love drawing? Join our Art, Design, Photography, and Drawing Club on Facebook!

Related Articles:

Learn How to Draw a Sea Turtle Step by Step

How to Draw a Spider on a Spiderweb in 13 Steps

Learn How to Draw a Ladybug Step by Step