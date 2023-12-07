21 Easy Animals To Draw In Your Sketchbook

Want to learn how to draw the animal kingdom but don't know where to start? From elephants to frogs, there is plenty to sketch out there, but it can be overwhelming to choose which creatures to use as your muse. We've put together a list that will help you unleash your wild side and draw creatures from every corner of the Earth.

Some of these ideas will take you underwater by sketching dolphins, sharks, and sea turtles. Others will have you think big by drawing giraffes and elephants. Since each animal has its own unique anatomy, there will be prompts that may require more time. However, you will hopefully find that by stretching your wings and illustrating a diverse range of creatures, your own skillset will grow, too.

Scroll down to check out the full list of 21 easy animals to draw. And if one of them inspires you, click the link to find a step-by-step tutorial with instructions.

Fill out your sketchbook with 21 easy animals to draw.

Forest Animal Drawings

Aquatic Animal Drawings

Arctic and Antarctic Animal Drawings

Insect Drawings

Wild and Safari Animal Drawings

Farm Animal Drawings

