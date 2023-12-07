Home / Tutorials / Drawing Guide

21 Easy Animals To Draw In Your Sketchbook

By Margherita Cole on December 7, 2023
Easy Animals to Draw

Photo: skvalval/Depositphotos

Want to learn how to draw the animal kingdom but don't know where to start? From elephants to frogs, there is plenty to sketch out there, but it can be overwhelming to choose which creatures to use as your muse. We've put together a list that will help you unleash your wild side and draw creatures from every corner of the Earth.

Some of these ideas will take you underwater by sketching dolphins, sharks, and sea turtles. Others will have you think big by drawing giraffes and elephants. Since each animal has its own unique anatomy, there will be prompts that may require more time. However, you will hopefully find that by stretching your wings and illustrating a diverse range of creatures, your own skillset will grow, too.

Scroll down to check out the full list of 21 easy animals to draw. And if one of them inspires you, click the link to find a step-by-step tutorial with instructions.

Table of Contents hide
1 Forest Animal Drawings
1.1 Frog Drawing
1.2 Fox Drawing
1.3 Panda Drawing
1.4 Sloth Drawing
1.5 Koala Drawing
1.6 Wolf Drawing
2 Aquatic Animal Drawings
2.1 Shark Drawing
2.2 Fish Drawing
2.3 Turtle Drawing
2.4 Dolphin Drawing
3 Arctic and Antarctic Animal Drawings
3.1 Penguin Drawing
3.2 Snowy Owl Drawing
3.3 Polar Bear Drawing
4 Insect Drawings
4.1 Bee Drawing
4.2 Ladybug Drawing
5 Wild and Safari Animal Drawings
5.1 Duck Drawing
5.2 Giraffe Drawing
5.3 Elephant Drawing
5.4 Tiger Drawing
6 Farm Animal Drawings
6.1 Horse Drawing
6.2 Cow Drawing
7 Love drawing? Be sure to sign up for our Drawing Club newsletter to receive monthly drawing tips, prompts, tutorials, and more.

Fill out your sketchbook with 21 easy animals to draw.

Easy Animals to Draw

Photo: Yurii_Zymovin/Depositphotos

 

Forest Animal Drawings

 

Frog Drawing

Easy Animals to Draw

Photo & Art: Margherita Cole / My Modern Met

 

Fox Drawing

Easy Animals to Draw

Photo & Art: Margherita Cole / My Modern Met

 

Panda Drawing

Easy Animals to Draw

Photo & Art: Margherita Cole / My Modern Met

 

Sloth Drawing

Easy Animals to Draw

Photo & Art: Margherita Cole / My Modern Met

 

Koala Drawing

Easy Animals to Draw

Photo & Art: Margherita Cole / My Modern Met

 

Wolf Drawing

Easy Animals to Draw

Photo & Art: Margherita Cole / My Modern Met

 

Aquatic Animal Drawings

 

Shark Drawing

Easy Animals to Draw

Photo & Art: Margherita Cole / My Modern Met

 

Fish Drawing

Easy Animals to Draw

Photo & Art: Margherita Cole / My Modern Met

 

Turtle Drawing

Easy Animals to Draw

Photo & Art: Margherita Cole / My Modern Met

 

Dolphin Drawing

Easy Animals to Draw

Photo & Art: Margherita Cole / My Modern Met

 

Arctic and Antarctic Animal Drawings

 

Penguin Drawing

Easy Animals to Draw

Photo & Art: Margherita Cole / My Modern Met

 

Snowy Owl Drawing

Easy Animals to Draw

Photo & Art: Margherita Cole / My Modern Met

 

Polar Bear Drawing

Easy Animals to Draw

Photo & Art: Margherita Cole / My Modern Met

 

Insect Drawings

 

Bee Drawing

Easy Animals to Draw

Photo & Art: Margherita Cole / My Modern Met

 

Ladybug Drawing

Easy Animals to Draw

Photo & Art: Margherita Cole / My Modern Met

 

Wild and Safari Animal Drawings

 

Duck Drawing

Easy Animals to Draw

Photo & Art: Margherita Cole / My Modern Met

 

Giraffe Drawing

Easy Animals to Draw

Photo & Art: Margherita Cole / My Modern Met

 

Elephant Drawing

Easy Animals to Draw

Photo & Art: Margherita Cole / My Modern Met

 

Tiger Drawing

Easy Animals to Draw

Photo & Art: Margherita Cole / My Modern Met

 

 

Farm Animal Drawings

 

Horse Drawing

Easy Animals to Draw

Photo & Art: Margherita Cole / My Modern Met

 

Cow Drawing

Easy Animals to Draw

Photo & Art: Margherita Cole / My Modern Met

 

Love drawing? Be sure to sign up for our Drawing Club newsletter to receive monthly drawing tips, prompts, tutorials, and more.

 

Related Articles:

50 Drawing Prompts To Help You Fill Out Your Next Sketchbook

Discover the Four Essentials You’ll Need To Start Drawing Today

5 iPad Drawing Tips You Need To Know Before Starting a Digital Drawing

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. She wrote and illustrated an instructional art book about how to draw cartoons titled 'Cartooning Made Easy: Circle, Triangle, Square' that was published by Walter Foster in 2022.
Read all posts from Margherita Cole
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Margherita Cole
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Anna Zakirova
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Dimitra Milan
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

How to Draw a Cute Koala Hugging a Tree, a Step by Step Guide
Learn How to Draw a Realistic Saguaro Cactus in 14 Steps
Learn How to Draw a Duck Swimming in a Pond in 14 Steps
Learn How to Draw a Giraffe in This Step-by-Step Tutorial
Learn How to Draw a Llama Step by Step
Learn How to Draw a Sloth Hanging on a Branch in 9 Steps

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Let Your Drawing Speak for You by Learning How To Draw Lips Step by Step
Build Your Drawing Foundation When You Learn How to Draw a Skull
Learn How to Draw a Book and a Stack of Books Step by Step
Learn How to Draw a Beautiful Bee in 14 Simplified Steps
Learn How to Draw a Cobra Snake Step by Step
Learn How to Draw a Frog Step by Step

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.