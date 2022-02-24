Home / Tutorials / Drawing Guide

Learn How to Draw a Book and a Stack of Books Step by Step

By Margherita Cole on February 24, 2022
How to Draw a Book

Photo: Olegkalina/DepositPhotos

Looking for your next creative muse? You don't have to look very far. Some of the best subjects for drawing can be found lying around your home. Books, for example, can be a great object to render as a drawing. Seems difficult? You'll find that with a step-by-step approach, you can easily learn how to draw this subject.

This tutorial will show you how to draw a realistic book in just six steps, and then how to apply that knowledge to draw a stack of books. All you'll need to get started are some basic drawing supplies, such as a pencil, eraser, pen, and paper. If you want your book to be even more accurate, then collect some books you have lying around the house. Ready to get started? Then, let's draw a book!

Learn How to Draw a Book

 

Step 1: Draw a rectangle

How to Draw a Book

Photo & Art: Margherita Cole | My Modern Met

First, draw a rectangle at a slight angle.

 

Step 2: Add two arches

How to Draw a Book

Photo & Art: Margherita Cole | My Modern Met

Then add two curved lines (almost like parentheses) under the bottom line of the rectangle.

 

Step 3: Sketch a line

How to Draw a Book

Photo & Art: Margherita Cole | My Modern Met

Add another line under the arches, creating an almost rectangular shape.

 

Step 4: Complete the spine

How to Draw a Book

Photo & Art: Margherita Cole | My Modern Met

Next, create the spine of the book by adding another arch and connecting it to a line that is parallel to the long side of the rectangle you drew. This line will also curve and continue into an adjacent line.

 

Step 5: Add detail

How to Draw a Book

Photo & Art: Margherita Cole | My Modern Met

Afterward, draw some detail on the spine and pages of the book.

 

Step 6: Go over the drawing with ink

How to Draw a Book

Photo & Art: Margherita Cole | My Modern Met

Finally, it is time to go over the drawing in ink. So, using your favorite pen, carefully trace over all of the pencil marks. Then, when you feel like the ink has had a sufficient amount of time to dry, erase the graphite layer.

Congrats! You've learned how to draw a book. Scroll down to take this approach to the next level and draw a stack of books.

 

How to Draw a Stack of Books

 

Step 1: Draw a pair of parallel lines

How to Draw a Stack of Books

Photo & Art: Margherita Cole | My Modern Met

Start by drawing two parallel lines.

 

Step 2: Add two arches

How to Draw a Stack of Books

Photo & Art: Margherita Cole | My Modern Met

Next, cap off each end of the parallel lines with two curved lines.

 

Step 3: Draw two more parallel lines

How to Draw a Stack of Books

Photo & Art: Margherita Cole | My Modern Met

Then, draw another pair of parallel lines at an angle to the first pair.

 

Step 4: Add another arch

How to Draw a Stack of Books

Photo & Art: Margherita Cole | My Modern Met

Cap off the parallel lines with an arch.

 

Step 5: Complete the first book

How to Draw a Stack of Books

Photo & Art: Margherita Cole | My Modern Met

Afterward, finish the book with two more lines, creating a stretched diamond.

 

Step 6: Add detail

How to Draw a Stack of Books

Photo & Art: Margherita Cole | My Modern Met

Finally, you can add detail to the book, such as to the pages and to the spine.

 

Step 7: Start the second book

How to Draw a Stack of Books

Photo & Art: Margherita Cole | My Modern Met

Next, we will start the second book by sketching a rectangular spine underneath the first book.

 

Step 8: Complete the shape

How to Draw a Stack of Books

Photo & Art: Margherita Cole | My Modern Met

Finish the shape of the second book in the same way as the first one.

 

Step 9: Add detail

How to Draw a Stack of Books

Photo & Art: Margherita Cole | My Modern Met

Then, add more detail to the second book.

 

Step 10: Start the third book

How to Draw a Stack of Books

Photo & Art: Margherita Cole | My Modern Met

Now, it is time to start the third book. So, find another angle underneath the second book and sketch a rectangular spine.

 

Step 11: Finish the shape of the book

How to Draw a Stack of Books

Photo & Art: Margherita Cole | My Modern Met

Finish the shape of the book with the same techniques used in the first and second books.

 

Step 12: Add detail to the third book

How to Draw a Stack of Books

Photo & Art: Margherita Cole | My Modern Met

Afterward, you can add details to the third book until it looks more realistic and three-dimensional.

 

Step 13: Go over the drawing with ink

How to Draw a Stack of Books

Photo & Art: Margherita Cole | My Modern Met

At last, you can go over the drawing with ink with your favorite pen. Then, after you've allowed the ink to dry, you can erase any remaining pencil marks.

Good job! You've drawn a stack of books.

 

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. When she’s not writing, Margherita continues to develop her creative practice in sequential art.
Read all posts from Margherita Cole
