HumanX 2026: What To Expect at the AI Conference Exploring Its Real-World Impact in Society

How do we exist in a world with widespread artificial intelligence (AI) and still retain our humanity? That is the question that many are seeking answers to. The solutions take different forms, as AI doesn’t touch everything equally. HumanX is a conference that seeks to facilitate a dialogue on the real-world impact of AI in areas of business, leadership, and society.

Bringing together high-stakeholders across industries—such as executives, founders, investors, technologists, and policymakers—they engage in thoughtful and respectful discussions and share their knowledge in expert-led sessions. For attendees, HumanX is a way to learn, network, and have important conversations about responsibility and AI adoption, the future of work, and employing it at scale.

HumanX 2026 is happening April 6–9 in San Francisco, where attendees will be busy with masterclasses, networking, and interactive sessions. The list of speakers is vast and includes many notable names, such as: Dr. Fei-Fei Li, co-founder of World Labs, Stanford Human-Centered AI Institute; Matt Garman, CEO of Amazon Web Services; and Al Gore, founding partner and chairman of Generation Investment Management.

Eugene Kim, My Modern Met’s co-founder and editor-in-chief, will be at HumanX 2026. “AI is accelerating. It’s time to engage with it deliberately and strategically,” he says. “I’m focused on how AI can scale operations responsibly while protecting and elevating human creativity. I’ll bring those insights back to our community.”

Kim was drawn to the practicality of the conference, the networking opportunities, and the emphasis on implementation over theory. “If AI is becoming central to how you build and lead, this is a meaningful place to be.”

Registration is still available for HumanX 2026. Use code hx26_sn0b11 for $100 off your ticket.

HumanX is a conference that seeks to facilitate a dialogue on the real-world impact of AI in areas of business, leadership, and society.

Bringing together high-stakeholders across industries—such as executives, founders, investors, technologists, and policymakers—they engage in thoughtful and respectful discussions and share their knowledge in expert-led sessions.

HumanX 2026 is happening April 6–9 in San Francisco, where attendees will be busy with masterclasses, networking, and interactive sessions.

Eugene Kim, My Modern Met co-founder and editor-in-chief, will be at HumanX 2026.

“AI is accelerating. It’s time to engage with it deliberately and strategically,” he says. “I’m focused on how AI can scale operations responsibly while protecting and elevating human creativity. I’ll bring those insights back to our community.”

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by HumanX.