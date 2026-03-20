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HumanX 2026: What To Expect at the AI Conference Exploring Its Real-World Impact in Society

By Sara Barnes on March 20, 2026

HumanX 2025

How do we exist in a world with widespread artificial intelligence (AI) and still retain our humanity? That is the question that many are seeking answers to. The solutions take different forms, as AI doesn’t touch everything equally. HumanX is a conference that seeks to facilitate a dialogue on the real-world impact of AI in areas of business, leadership, and society.

Bringing together high-stakeholders across industries—such as executives, founders, investors, technologists, and policymakers—they engage in thoughtful and respectful discussions and share their knowledge in expert-led sessions. For attendees, HumanX is a way to learn, network, and have important conversations about responsibility and AI adoption, the future of work, and employing it at scale.

HumanX 2026 is happening April 6–9 in San Francisco, where attendees will be busy with masterclasses, networking, and interactive sessions. The list of speakers is vast and includes many notable names, such as: Dr. Fei-Fei Li, co-founder of World Labs, Stanford Human-Centered AI Institute; Matt Garman, CEO of Amazon Web Services; and Al Gore, founding partner and chairman of Generation Investment Management.

Eugene Kim, My Modern Met’s co-founder and editor-in-chief, will be at HumanX 2026. “AI is accelerating. It’s time to engage with it deliberately and strategically,” he says. “I’m focused on how AI can scale operations responsibly while protecting and elevating human creativity. I’ll bring those insights back to our community.”

Kim was drawn to the practicality of the conference, the networking opportunities, and the emphasis on implementation over theory. “If AI is becoming central to how you build and lead, this is a meaningful place to be.”

Registration is still available for HumanX 2026. Use code hx26_sn0b11 for $100 off your ticket.

HumanX is a conference that seeks to facilitate a dialogue on the real-world impact of AI in areas of business, leadership, and society.

HumanX 2025

HumanX 2025

Bringing together high-stakeholders across industries—such as executives, founders, investors, technologists, and policymakers—they engage in thoughtful and respectful discussions and share their knowledge in expert-led sessions.

HumanX 2025

HumanX 2025

HumanX 2025

HumanX 2026 is happening April 6–9 in San Francisco, where attendees will be busy with masterclasses, networking, and interactive sessions.

HumanX 2025

HumanX 2025

Eugene Kim, My Modern Met co-founder and editor-in-chief, will be at HumanX 2026.

HumanX 2025

“AI is accelerating. It’s time to engage with it deliberately and strategically,” he says. “I’m focused on how AI can scale operations responsibly while protecting and elevating human creativity. I’ll bring those insights back to our community.”

HumanX 2025

HumanX 2025

HumanX 2025

HumanX 2025

HumanX: Website | Instagram | Facebook

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by HumanX.

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Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met, Manager of My Modern Met Store, and co-host of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. As an illustrator and writer living in Seattle, she chronicles illustration, embroidery, and beyond through her blog Brown Paper Bag and Instagram @brwnpaperbag. She wrote a book about embroidery artist Sarah K. Benning titled "Embroidered Life" that was published by Chronicle Books in 2019. Sara is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art. She earned her BFA in Illustration in 2008 and MFA in Illustration Practice in 2013.
Read all posts from Sara Barnes
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