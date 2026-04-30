Scientists Visualize the Complex, Dynamic World Inside a Human Cell

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At roughly 0.05 millimeters (less than 0.002 inches) across, a human cell is no larger than a speck of dust, but it contains a staggering level of complexity. Within this microscopic world are around 60 billion proteins, 2 trillion lipid molecules, 5 trillion sugars and amino acids, and around 60 billion RNA molecules, all working together to sustain life.

To help people better understand what’s going on inside a human cell, scientific animators Evan Ingersoll and Gael McGill (of Digizyme) created a digitally rendered model of a eukaryotic cell. While not a literal depiction of a single real cell, the striking visualization, developed between 2009 and 2015, reveals how countless molecules interact within a bustling, densely interconnected system. It also highlights just how remarkable cells are, like tiny universes full of constant activity and complex processes.

The interactive image was created for Cell Signaling Technology, Inc., and was inspired by the work of David Goodsell, a professor of computational biology at Scripps Research Institute, who is widely recognized for his vibrant watercolor paintings of cells and viruses. Alongside some artistic interpretation, portions of the image were digitally rendered using datasets gathered through scientific methods.

“This 3D rendering of a eukaryotic cell is modeled using X-ray, nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR), and cryo-electron microscopy datasets for all of its molecular actors,” explains McGill. “It is an attempt to recapitulate the myriad pathways involved in signal transduction, protein synthesis, endocytosis, vesicular transport, cell-cell adhesion, apoptosis, and other processes.”

Although some online are calling it “the most detailed image of a human cell ever captured” Evan Ingersoll and Gael McGill emphasize that it’s really an educational tool. Elements of the cell have been simplified, and in some cases “squashed together,” to help viewers better understand what happens inside it.

“Imagine getting a group of friends into a selfie; they wouldn’t ordinarily be that close, but it makes a better picture,” Ingersoll explains. “Also, it’s not a picture of a particular cell; it’s a backdrop to explore as many pathways as possible, so for example this one cell has both breast cancer and Alzheimer’s.”

The interactive version of the render shows each cell component in greater detail, and allows you to hover over certain areas to learn what they are. Check it out on the Cell Signaling Technology, Inc website.

To help people better understand what’s going on inside a human cell, scientific animators Evan Ingersoll and Gael McGill (of Digizyme) created a digitally rendered model of a eukaryotic cell.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Biology Of The Universe (@biologyoftheuniverse)

While not a literal depiction of a single real cell, the striking visualization reveals how countless molecules interact within a bustling, densely interconnected system.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Luca Foresti (@luca.foresti)

Digizyme: Website

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