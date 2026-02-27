Home / Animals

Google Displays an Adorable Surprise if You Search for “Punch the Monkey”

By Regina Sienra on February 27, 2026

Over the last few days, the world fell in love with Punch the monkey from Japan. After being abandoned by his mom at birth, he found comfort in an orangutan plushie from IKEA. Since then, he has made progress in his path to be accepted by the troop, as he is making friends and being guarded by at least two adult monkeys. The craze has even reached Google, which just unveiled a cute surprise for fans of Punch.

If you look up Punch the monkey (or even “Punch monkey”) on Google, heart-shaped illustrations of Punch will rain down from the top of your screen. You can also show your love by clicking the heart on the bottom, which will make even more Punch drawings appear over the search results. As of writing, almost 20 million people have engaged with this surprise, confirming just how popular Punch is.

The adorable illustration is part of Google’s Search Easter Eggs, which creates unique bits for users. One of the most famous Easter Eggs is typing “Do a barrel roll,” which makes the results page spin. Another fun one is searching “DVD screensaver,” which makes the Google logo float across the screen like DVD screensavers of yesteryear did. Unlike these two Easter Eggs that appear to be permanent, Punch’s animation may be around for a limited time. So, get searching for him on Google, if you don’t want to miss out on it.

As for Punch, the latest update from his caretakers at Ichikawa Zoo is that he was seen without his stuffed animal, and that he was playing with the other baby monkeys. “We received concerns about his left arm, asking ‘Is he injured?’ but we had the vet check him just to be safe. He’s doing fine with no particular issues and is spending his time energetically,” they added.

To stay up to date with Punch, follow the Ichikawa Zoo on X.

If you look up Punch the monkey on Google, heart-shaped illustrations of the adorable baby monkey will rain down from the top of your screen.

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.