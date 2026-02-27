Embed from Getty Images

Over the last few days, the world fell in love with Punch the monkey from Japan. After being abandoned by his mom at birth, he found comfort in an orangutan plushie from IKEA. Since then, he has made progress in his path to be accepted by the troop, as he is making friends and being guarded by at least two adult monkeys. The craze has even reached Google, which just unveiled a cute surprise for fans of Punch.

If you look up Punch the monkey (or even “Punch monkey”) on Google, heart-shaped illustrations of Punch will rain down from the top of your screen. You can also show your love by clicking the heart on the bottom, which will make even more Punch drawings appear over the search results. As of writing, almost 20 million people have engaged with this surprise, confirming just how popular Punch is.

The adorable illustration is part of Google’s Search Easter Eggs, which creates unique bits for users. One of the most famous Easter Eggs is typing “Do a barrel roll,” which makes the results page spin. Another fun one is searching “DVD screensaver,” which makes the Google logo float across the screen like DVD screensavers of yesteryear did. Unlike these two Easter Eggs that appear to be permanent, Punch’s animation may be around for a limited time. So, get searching for him on Google, if you don’t want to miss out on it.

As for Punch, the latest update from his caretakers at Ichikawa Zoo is that he was seen without his stuffed animal, and that he was playing with the other baby monkeys. “We received concerns about his left arm, asking ‘Is he injured?’ but we had the vet check him just to be safe. He’s doing fine with no particular issues and is spending his time energetically,” they added.

To stay up to date with Punch, follow the Ichikawa Zoo on X.

If you look up Punch the monkey on Google, heart-shaped illustrations of the adorable baby monkey will rain down from the top of your screen.

Related Articles :

Punch the Baby Monkey Is Now Being Guarded by at Least Two Adult Members of His Troop

Internet Is Rejoicing That Punch, the Baby Monkey Who Clung to His Stuffed Animal, Is Making Friends

Baby Monkey Abandoned by Mother Finds Comfort in Orangutan Plushie and the Internet’s Heart Swells

How To Add My Modern Met to Your “Preferred Sources” List on Google