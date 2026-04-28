The Hasselblad Masters is one of the world’s most prestigious professional photography competitions and has just unveiled the finalists for its 2026 edition. Out of 108,000 images submitted by photographers in more than 160 countries and territories, 70 photographs have made it to the final round. This recognition puts creatives behind the lens a step closer to achieving the coveted title of Hasselblad Master.
The competition is divided into the seven following categories, with 10 finalists in each: Landscape; Portrait; Street; Architecture; Art; Wildlife; and Project // 21. (The Project // 21 category is dedicated to photographers aged 21 years or younger.) “The selected works are distinguished by creativity, fresh perspectives, and conceptual strength in visual artistry,” says Hasselblad.
Each category winner will take home a Hasselblad X2D II 100C camera, two XCD lenses of their choice, and a €5,000 ($5,846 USD) cash prize. They will also have a chance to collaborate with Hasselblad on the Hasselblad Masters book, with selected work showcased across Hasselblad’s global channels.
The winners will be determined by both the public and a Grand Jury of award-winning photographers and creatives, who will evaluate the finalists. The jury includes Kalle Sanner, Executive Director of the Hasselblad Foundation, Alex Pollack, Director of Photography at National Geographic, and Rebecca Swift, Senior Vice President Creative, at Getty Images.
Hasselblad Masters is one of the world’s most prestigious professional photography competitions, and it has just unveiled the finalists for its 2026 edition.
Fine Art finalists. “The finalists in the Fine Art category invite curiosity and a sense of wonder through personal expression and visual language. Rooted in personal experience, observation, and individual conviction, each series reinterprets reality through constructed and symbolic imagery, reflecting a range of emotional and conceptual perspectives.”
Out of 108,000 images submitted by photographers in more than 160 countries and territories, 70 photographs have made it to the final round.
Architecture finalists. “The finalists in the Architecture category reveal the built world beyond documentation and present architecture as spaces shaped by design, light, and environment. Each work highlights structural beauty while examining the relationship between architecture, its surroundings, and human experience, offering new perspectives on familiar spaces.”
Landscape finalists. “The finalists in the Landscape category combine technical mastery with a strong visual sensibility. The work reveals rarely seen landscapes, reflects transformation in the natural world, and conveys a strong sense of scale and presence. Together, these images explore the evolving relationship between humanity and the natural world.”
The winners will be determined by both the public and a Grand Jury of award-winning photographers and creatives.
Portrait finalists. “The finalists in the Portrait category explore identity, culture, and the human condition with precision and intent. The work captures human expression and the relationship between individuals and their environment. These images move beyond appearance to reflect heritage and lived experience, revealing narratives of resilience, belonging, and connection.”
Project // 21 finalists. “The finalists in the Project // 21 category demonstrate a confident command of photographic language and a strong sense of individual vision. Themes of identity, environment, and origin emerge through approaches that challenge convention and expand creative boundaries. Each series presents a distinct perspective and a commitment to defining new ways of seeing.”
Public voting is open through June 1, 2026.
Street finalists. “The finalists in the Street category capture moments within the rhythm of urban life, from fleeting interactions to distinct expressions of atmosphere and place. Timing, perspective, and human presence give ordinary scenes new meaning. Each image reveals how people and public space shape one another, transforming familiar scenes into moments defined by clarity and mood.”
Wildlife finalists. “The finalists in the Wildlife category present a refined balance of observation and visual interpretation. Moments of behavior, adaptation, and connection unfold from quiet solitude to inmate relationships. The images offer insight into the complexity of the natural world and the patterns that shape it.”