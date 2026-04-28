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Hasselblad Masters Has Revealed the 70 Photo Finalists in Its 2026 Competition

By Regina Sienra on April 28, 2026

Hasselblad Masters 2026 finalists

The Hasselblad Masters is one of the world’s most prestigious professional photography competitions and has just unveiled the finalists for its 2026 edition. Out of 108,000 images submitted by photographers in more than 160 countries and territories, 70 photographs have made it to the final round. This recognition puts creatives behind the lens a step closer to achieving the coveted title of Hasselblad Master.

The competition is divided into the seven following categories, with 10 finalists in each: Landscape; Portrait; Street; Architecture; Art; Wildlife; and Project // 21. (The Project // 21 category is dedicated to photographers aged 21 years or younger.) “The selected works are distinguished by creativity, fresh perspectives, and conceptual strength in visual artistry,” says Hasselblad.

Each category winner will take home a Hasselblad X2D II 100C camera, two XCD lenses of their choice, and a €5,000 ($5,846 USD) cash prize. They will also have a chance to collaborate with Hasselblad on the Hasselblad Masters book, with selected work showcased across Hasselblad’s global channels.

The winners will be determined by both the public and a Grand Jury of award-winning photographers and creatives, who will evaluate the finalists. The jury includes Kalle Sanner, Executive Director of the Hasselblad Foundation, Alex Pollack, Director of Photography at National Geographic, and Rebecca Swift, Senior Vice President Creative, at Getty Images.

Visit the Hasselblad Masters website to be part of the public vote. Voting is open through June 1, 2026.

Hasselblad Masters is one of the world’s most prestigious professional photography competitions, and it has just unveiled the finalists for its 2026 edition.

Hasselblad Masters 2026 finalists

Hasselblad Masters 2026 finalists

Fine Art finalists. “The finalists in the Fine Art category invite curiosity and a sense of wonder through personal expression and visual language. Rooted in personal experience, observation, and individual conviction, each series reinterprets reality through constructed and symbolic imagery, reflecting a range of emotional and conceptual perspectives.”

Out of 108,000 images submitted by photographers in more than 160 countries and territories, 70 photographs have made it to the final round.

Hasselblad Masters 2026 finalists

Architecture finalists. “The finalists in the Architecture category reveal the built world beyond documentation and present architecture as spaces shaped by design, light, and environment. Each work highlights structural beauty while examining the relationship between architecture, its surroundings, and human experience, offering new perspectives on familiar spaces.”

Hasselblad Masters 2026 finalists

Landscape finalists. “The finalists in the Landscape category combine technical mastery with a strong visual sensibility. The work reveals rarely seen landscapes, reflects transformation in the natural world, and conveys a strong sense of scale and presence. Together, these images explore the evolving relationship between humanity and the natural world.”

The winners will be determined by both the public and a Grand Jury of award-winning photographers and creatives.

Hasselblad Masters 2026 finalists

Portrait finalists. “The finalists in the Portrait category explore identity, culture, and the human condition with precision and intent. The work captures human expression and the relationship between individuals and their environment. These images move beyond appearance to reflect heritage and lived experience, revealing narratives of resilience, belonging, and connection.”

Hasselblad Masters 2026 finalists

Project // 21 finalists. “The finalists in the Project // 21 category demonstrate a confident command of photographic language and a strong sense of individual vision. Themes of identity, environment, and origin emerge through approaches that challenge convention and expand creative boundaries. Each series presents a distinct perspective and a commitment to defining new ways of seeing.”

Public voting is open through June 1, 2026.

Hasselblad Masters 2026 finalists

Street finalists. “The finalists in the Street category capture moments within the rhythm of urban life, from fleeting interactions to distinct expressions of atmosphere and place. Timing, perspective, and human presence give ordinary scenes new meaning. Each image reveals how people and public space shape one another, transforming familiar scenes into moments defined by clarity and mood.”

Hasselblad Masters 2026 finalists

Wildlife finalists. “The finalists in the Wildlife category present a refined balance of observation and visual interpretation. Moments of behavior, adaptation, and connection unfold from quiet solitude to inmate relationships. The images offer insight into the complexity of the natural world and the patterns that shape it.”

Hasselblad: Website

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Hasselblad.

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Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. She is a Mexico City-based journalist, translator, and digital media professional with over a decade of experience creating bilingual content in English and Spanish. She holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with a specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. Her work spans both hard and soft news, with a focus on arts, culture, and entertainment. She has a particular interest in highlighting emerging and independent musicians, a passion that earned her recognition as CBC Radio 3’s Fan of the Year in 2014. Sienra brings a broad pop culture perspective to her writing, with interests that include music, film, and cultural trends across media. When she isn't writing, she is watching films, attending concerts, and building out her growing vinyl collection.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
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