The Hasselblad Masters is one of the world’s most prestigious professional photography competitions and has just unveiled the finalists for its 2026 edition. Out of 108,000 images submitted by photographers in more than 160 countries and territories, 70 photographs have made it to the final round. This recognition puts creatives behind the lens a step closer to achieving the coveted title of Hasselblad Master.

The competition is divided into the seven following categories, with 10 finalists in each: Landscape; Portrait; Street; Architecture; Art; Wildlife; and Project // 21. (The Project // 21 category is dedicated to photographers aged 21 years or younger.) “The selected works are distinguished by creativity, fresh perspectives, and conceptual strength in visual artistry,” says Hasselblad.

Each category winner will take home a Hasselblad X2D II 100C camera, two XCD lenses of their choice, and a €5,000 ($5,846 USD) cash prize. They will also have a chance to collaborate with Hasselblad on the Hasselblad Masters book, with selected work showcased across Hasselblad’s global channels.

The winners will be determined by both the public and a Grand Jury of award-winning photographers and creatives, who will evaluate the finalists. The jury includes Kalle Sanner, Executive Director of the Hasselblad Foundation, Alex Pollack, Director of Photography at National Geographic, and Rebecca Swift, Senior Vice President Creative, at Getty Images.

Visit the Hasselblad Masters website to be part of the public vote. Voting is open through June 1, 2026.

Hasselblad Masters is one of the world’s most prestigious professional photography competitions, and it has just unveiled the finalists for its 2026 edition.

Out of 108,000 images submitted by photographers in more than 160 countries and territories, 70 photographs have made it to the final round.

The winners will be determined by both the public and a Grand Jury of award-winning photographers and creatives.

Public voting is open through June 1, 2026.

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Hasselblad.