Kawasaki Unveils Rideable Robot Horse That Can Climb and Gallop on Any Terrain

Japanese manufacturer Kawasaki is renowned for its high-performance motorcycles and watercraft. Now, the vehicle manufacturing giants seem to have something even wilder up their sleeves. Last month, the company announced Corleo, an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) that looks like a futuristic horse. The reception was so animated, that Kawasaki is speeding up the process to make it available to the public sooner than previously thought.

As an advanced personal mobility concept, Corleo promises to be be both comfortable and thrilling. Inspired by the handling and stability of Kawasaki motorcycles, it is powered by four robotic legs. It can read the terrain and adapt in real time, making it able to move around slopes and rugged terrain; all while continuously monitoring the rider’s movements to ensure a safe and smooth ride.

The concept model made its first appearance in the Future Life Expo: Future City exhibit at the Expo 2025 Osaka Kansai, with an estimated time of release for 2050. The announcement was accompanied by a clever campaign of CGI video renderings demonstrating its capabilities. The video depicts the real places a user could take Corleo to, from the snowy town of Shirakawa-go, Japan to the green slopes of Chocolate Hills, Philippines to the sand dunes of Lençóis Maranhenses National Park, Brazil.

Now, the company is aiming to have Corleo ready to go for the next World Expo, taking place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, in 2030, with a commercial release to the public in 2035. To let people see how it would work in real life, Kawasaki will release a simulator to virtually ride the Corleo vehicle sometime in 2027. To ensure it all goes according to plan, Kawasaki created a new SAFE ADVENTURE Business Development Team division within the company.

“This is not just a vehicle. It’s a new way of moving—where human and machine move as one,” says Kawasaki. To stay up to date with the latest developments surrounding this vehicle, follow the Kawasaki Corleo team on Instagram.

