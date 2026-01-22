Home / Technology

Kawasaki Unveils Rideable Robot Horse That Can Climb and Gallop on Any Terrain

By Regina Sienra on January 22, 2026

Corleo, robot horse made by Kawasaki

Japanese manufacturer Kawasaki is renowned for its high-performance motorcycles and watercraft. Now, the vehicle manufacturing giants seem to have something even wilder up their sleeves. Last month, the company announced Corleo, an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) that looks like a futuristic horse. The reception was so animated, that Kawasaki is speeding up the process to make it available to the public sooner than previously thought.

As an advanced personal mobility concept, Corleo promises to be be both comfortable and thrilling. Inspired by the handling and stability of Kawasaki motorcycles, it is powered by four robotic legs. It can read the terrain and adapt in real time, making it able to move around slopes and rugged terrain; all while continuously monitoring the rider’s movements to ensure a safe and smooth ride.

The concept model made its first appearance in the Future Life Expo: Future City exhibit at the Expo 2025 Osaka Kansai, with an estimated time of release for 2050. The announcement was accompanied by a clever campaign of CGI video renderings demonstrating its capabilities. The video depicts the real places a user could take Corleo to, from the snowy town of Shirakawa-go, Japan to the green slopes of Chocolate Hills, Philippines to the sand dunes of Lençóis Maranhenses National Park, Brazil.

Now, the company is aiming to have Corleo ready to go for the next World Expo, taking place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, in 2030, with a commercial release to the public in 2035. To let people see how it would work in real life, Kawasaki will release a simulator to virtually ride the Corleo vehicle sometime in 2027. To ensure it all goes according to plan, Kawasaki created a new SAFE ADVENTURE Business Development Team division within the company.

“This is not just a vehicle. It’s a new way of moving—where human and machine move as one,” says Kawasaki. To stay up to date with the latest developments surrounding this vehicle, follow the Kawasaki Corleo team on Instagram.

Japanese manufacturer Kawasaki announced the concept for Corleo, an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) that looks like a futuristic horse.

The reception was so animated, that the company is speeding up the process to have it ready by 2030.

Corleo can read the terrain and adapt in real time, making it able to move around slopes and rugged terrain.

The announcement was accompanied by a clever campaign with CGI video renderings demonstrating the vehicle’s capabilities.

Kawasaki: Website
Kawasaki Corleo: Instagram

All images via Kawasaki.

Related Articles:

AI-Powered Humanoid Robot Built to Easily Take Over Daily Household Chores

LG Debuts AI-Powered Home Robot Designed To Do Your Household Chores for You

Shimmering Flying Fish Swarm Visitors in Immersive Robotics Installation at Museum of the Future

21 Humanoid Robots Ran a Half-Marathon in China

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Margherita Cole
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Dimitra Milan
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Toyota Designs Robot Chair That Can Walk, Bend, and Help You up the Stairs
Innovative Exoskeleton Designed To Help Injured and Disabled Dogs Walk Again
Smart Press-On Nails Let You Instantly Change Your Manicure Color With an App
Engineer Creates Piano That Visualizes Every Note You Play as a Burst of Color
AI-Powered Humanoid Robot Built to Easily Take Over Daily Household Chores
LG Debuts AI-Powered Home Robot Designed To Do Your Household Chores for You

More on My Modern Met

This First-Of-Its-Kind Motorcycle Is Powered by the Sun
LEGO Unveils Smart Bricks Using Groundbreaking Technology To Bring Builds to Life
Someone Asked ChatGPT What It Would Do If It Became Human for a Day, and Its Answer Is Surprisingly Poetic
This Special-Edition Airstream Trailer Unites Three All-American Brands
Beeple Reimagines Elon Musk and Other Tech Titans as Robot Dogs Pooping Out Their POVs
Japanese Students Successfully Build a Flying Bike That Gets off the Ground by Pedaling

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.