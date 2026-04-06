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You Can Build and Code Your Own NASA Perseverance Rover With This DIY Kit

By Regina Sienra on April 6, 2026

CircuitMess Perseverance rover buildable model

The Artemis II mission has sparked a lot of interest in space, and with it, curiosity about the work of NASA to bring us back to the moon and beyond. One of the most remarkable achievements is that of Perseverance, a rover that has been exploring Mars since  2021 in search for traces of life and information for human exploration down the line. Inspired by this, CircuitMess created a DIY kit so fans of space, new and old, can build their own replica of Perseverance.

This model is more than something cool to decorate your living room with; it’s a fully functional robot. At the same time, it’s somewhat of a hands-on course in engineering and coding. The building process introduces core concepts in robotics, electronics, and wireless communication, but to keep it easy and achievable for everyone, it comes with a step-by-step building guide with over 100 photos.

While the actual perseverance is over 7 feet tall, this NASA-approved replica is 7.87 x 15.94 x 8.07 inches. Despite its compact size, it truly packs a punch. It features over 300 components, and requires soldering and working with smaller electronic components, so it is recommended for ages 11 and up. Overall, CircuitMess says the building process can take about 20 hours. While challenging, the company has tried its best to keep it as accessible as possible.

Among the features of this rover are its fully motorized sample collecting arm, evoking Perseverance’s ability to collect specimens, and a rotating AI-powered camera for autonomous navigation and object recognition. It also comes with dual control options in the form of a custom-built RF controller for hands-on driving and WiFi connectivity for remote commanding.

For those more confident in their coding abilities, once they are done building, they can reprogram the rover in Python or C++, experiment with CircuitBlocks, integrate additional modules, or completely change its behavior. Its modular architecture can accept additional sensor modules, letting builders upgrade and enhance what their rover can do over time. That’s why, according to CircuitMess, the kit is more of a flexible platform than a one-time build.

With this model, the Croatia-based company aims to close the gap between space enthusiasm and STEM education. To them, this model is for “space enthusiasts, robotics hobbyists, or anyone who’s ever wanted to understand how a Mars rover actually works.”

If you’d like to take on this mission and build your own Perseverance rover, you can order your own kit on Circuit Mess’ website.

CircuitMess created a DIY robotic kit that allows fans of space build their own replica of the NASA Perseverance rover.

CircuitMess Perseverance rover buildable model

This model is more than something cool to decorate your living room with; it’s a fully functional robot.

CircuitMess Perseverance rover buildable model

For those hoping to learn more about the science behind space exploration, the building process introduces core concepts in robotics, electronics, and wireless communication.

CircuitMess Perseverance rover buildable model

CircuitMess says this model is for “space enthusiasts, robotics hobbyists, or anyone who’s ever wanted to understand how a Mars rover actually works.”

CircuitMess Perseverance rover buildable model

CircuitMess: Website

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by CircuitMess.

Related Articles:

NASA’s Artemis II Launches First Crewed Moon Mission in Decades

NASA’s Perseverance Rover Has Discovered Potential Signs of Ancient Microbial Life on Mars

Timelapse by NASA Reveals How a Supernova Remnant Has Grown Over 25 Years

NASA’s Curiosity Rover Discovers Crystals of Pure Sulfur on Mars

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
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