Home / Infographic

Illustrated “Map of Medicine” Reveals All the Fields Dedicated to Taking Care of Our Health

By Regina Sienra on June 27, 2023
Domain of Science's illustrated map of medicine

This post may contain affiliate links. If you make a purchase, My Modern Met may earn an affiliate commission. Please read our disclosure for more info.

Understanding and learning about the many fields of medicine can be daunting, even for those somewhat familiar with it. Knowing that a good conceptual map can help anyone studying a particular subject, physicist Dominic Walliman of Domain of Science set out to make an illustrated map of medicine that is as welcoming as it is thorough.

A passionate scientist, Walliman has created a series of maps and videos of different areas of human knowledge to help others grasp these subjects as a primer on what exists and what might pique their curiosity for further studying. “Medicine has always been interesting to me as I'm not very familiar with it, but it is such an important part of our society,” he tells My Modern Met. “So I thought it'd be a good one to map out to see everything on one page.”

Wallan’s maps usually take him about one or two months, but his Map of Medicine took four months to complete. He describes it as a “mammoth project.” Researching, drawing, and then finalizing the graphic design took a long while, but Walliman is really proud of the result. “I'm still learning what works well and developing my style,” he admits. “I think this Map of Medicine is my best work yet.”

The layout highlights the connections between fields, as well as making room for more abstract aspects, such as the principles of medicine and clinical trials. The resulting work is both a way to ease oneself into the various areas, foundations, and practices of medicine; and a celebration of the wide reaches of modern medicine. His simple line drawings make even the more complex subjects easy to comprehend, like molecular biology or rheumatology. The color palette, as well as the anatomical design, further aids in Walliman's mission to make knowledge accessible to a wide audience from all walks of life.

Walliman hopes his map makes the massive field of medicine less nebulous and intimidating. “All the elements are placed in a logical layout in a visually pleasing way, and also setting bounds on the subject so you know it doesn't go on forever,” he explains. With the map as a starting point, he offers a 50-minute video to explain every single aspect of it. On top of that, he wants to highlight how well modern medicine is doing, as it can be difficult to scientifically figure out which interventions actually work. “This is why I have sections of the placebo effect and clinical trials,” he explains.

Whether you're simply wondering what doctor you should be talking to about a specific issue, or hoping to unravel what goes into keeping us healthy and safe, this map may point you in the right direction.

To learn more about Walliman's work, you can follow Domain of Science on YouTubeInstagram, and Twitter. To get your own physical version of the map or score some cool items featuring this design, visit his webstore and Redbubble.

Dominic Walliman of Domain of Science created an illustrated map of medicine that is as welcoming as it is thorough.

Details of Domain of Science's illustrated map of medicine

The layout highlights the connections between fields, as well as making room for the more abstract aspects of medicine.

Details of Domain of Science's illustrated map of medicine

Walliman hopes his map makes the massive field of medicine less nebulous and intimidating.

Details of Domain of Science's illustrated map of medicine

With the map as a starting point, he offers a 50-minute video to explain the multiple fields of medicine.

Domain of Science: Webstore | YouTube | Instagram | Twitter
Dominic Walliman: Website | Redbubble

My Modern Met granted permission to feature images by Dominic Walliman.

Related Articles:

Incredibly Detailed Hand-Illustrated Map Gives You an Intricate Look at the MET’s Collections

Marathon Runner Creates Illustrated Maps of Running Routes Around the World

Illustrated U.S. Map From 1932 Shows the Medicinal Plants Native to Each State

Comic Artist Maps the History of Languages with an Illustrated Linguistic Tree

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Sokolova
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Researchers Say Short Daytime Naps May Support Brain Health
Israeli Hospital Develops Blood Cancer Treatment With a 90% Success Rate
Scientists Use Brain Implants to Help Patients Regain Their Independence
Researchers Develop mRNA Treatment That Could Combat a Peanut Allergy
Study Suggests That Early Retirement Can Cause Cognitive Decline
Vitamin D Supplements May Help Reduce Risk of Suicide Among Veterans

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Pharmaceutical Giant Eli Lilly Caps Price of Insulin at $35 a Month
Study Finds People on 4-Day Work Week Schedule Are Happier and Equally Productive
Study Says Pets May Protect Your Brain’s Cognitive Processing as You Age
Study Links Drinking Water to Healthy Aging and Preventing Chronic Disease
Study Says Walking in Nature Can Reduce Negative Feelings Among Those With Depression
‘Smart Bandage’ Designed To Help Heal Wounds Faster

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.