Illustrated “Map of Medicine” Reveals All the Fields Dedicated to Taking Care of Our Health

Understanding and learning about the many fields of medicine can be daunting, even for those somewhat familiar with it. Knowing that a good conceptual map can help anyone studying a particular subject, physicist Dominic Walliman of Domain of Science set out to make an illustrated map of medicine that is as welcoming as it is thorough.

A passionate scientist, Walliman has created a series of maps and videos of different areas of human knowledge to help others grasp these subjects as a primer on what exists and what might pique their curiosity for further studying. “Medicine has always been interesting to me as I'm not very familiar with it, but it is such an important part of our society,” he tells My Modern Met. “So I thought it'd be a good one to map out to see everything on one page.”

Wallan’s maps usually take him about one or two months, but his Map of Medicine took four months to complete. He describes it as a “mammoth project.” Researching, drawing, and then finalizing the graphic design took a long while, but Walliman is really proud of the result. “I'm still learning what works well and developing my style,” he admits. “I think this Map of Medicine is my best work yet.”

The layout highlights the connections between fields, as well as making room for more abstract aspects, such as the principles of medicine and clinical trials. The resulting work is both a way to ease oneself into the various areas, foundations, and practices of medicine; and a celebration of the wide reaches of modern medicine. His simple line drawings make even the more complex subjects easy to comprehend, like molecular biology or rheumatology. The color palette, as well as the anatomical design, further aids in Walliman's mission to make knowledge accessible to a wide audience from all walks of life.

Walliman hopes his map makes the massive field of medicine less nebulous and intimidating. “All the elements are placed in a logical layout in a visually pleasing way, and also setting bounds on the subject so you know it doesn't go on forever,” he explains. With the map as a starting point, he offers a 50-minute video to explain every single aspect of it. On top of that, he wants to highlight how well modern medicine is doing, as it can be difficult to scientifically figure out which interventions actually work. “This is why I have sections of the placebo effect and clinical trials,” he explains.

Whether you're simply wondering what doctor you should be talking to about a specific issue, or hoping to unravel what goes into keeping us healthy and safe, this map may point you in the right direction.

To learn more about Walliman's work, you can follow Domain of Science on YouTube, Instagram, and Twitter. To get your own physical version of the map or score some cool items featuring this design, visit his webstore and Redbubble.

My Modern Met granted permission to feature images by Dominic Walliman.

