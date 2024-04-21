Poignant Video From Soccer Club Reminds Men To Check in on Their Friends’ Mental Health

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida por Norwich City FC (@norwichcityfc)

According to a study by Priory Group, a provider of mental health care facilities, 40% of men in the UK have never spoken to anyone about their mental health. Aware of how important it is for people to check in on their loved ones, soccer team Norwich City FC released a poignant video for World Mental Health Day. The clip aims to help spot any signs of concern, challenging our conceptions of what depression may look like.

The video stars two Norwich City fans who attend several matches together. While one is quiet and aloof, the other is cheerful and outgoing. “At times, it can be obvious when someone is struggling to cope,” writes the soccer team in the caption. “But sometimes the signs are harder to spot. Check in on those around you.”

Titled “You Are Not Alone,” the short film was produced in close consultation with suicide prevention charity Samaritans. “Campaigns like #YouAreNotAlone can have a real long-lasting effect when it comes to reducing the stigma around suicide and we can't praise Norwich City's efforts enough,” said Annabel Davis, assistant director of external communications at Samaritans.

The campaign has been praised by other mental health providers, such as Mind and Heads Together, for offering a resource to increase mental health awareness.

“This is a stunningly powerful thing to watch; I would encourage any organization large or small, private or public—and indeed any individual to utilize this however they see fit to help others spread the message on the importance of checking in on the mental health of those around us,” said actor Stephen Fry, president of Mind. “The challenges faced by so many can seem like mountains, but there is truly no better message to hear than that ‘no matter how you might feel, you are not alone.'”

Since the video was released, Norwich City has received many requests to use the video to boost conversations in professional, educational, and administrative settings. Inspired by this, the club has made the video available to everyone. Those interested can send an email to [email protected], and a staff member will reply with a download link and information on supporting resources.

If you or someone you know has suicidal thoughts, please reach out for help. You can find a helpline in your area, by visiting the International Association for Suicide Prevention helpline. If you're in the United States, you can dial 988 to speak with a mental health professional, 24/7, in English or in Spanish. The lifeline also uses Language Line Solutions to provide translation services in over 250 additional languages.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Norwich City FC (@norwichcityfc)

The clip aims to help spot any signs of concern, challenging our conceptions of what depression may look like. You can watch it below.

