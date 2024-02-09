Home / Science / Health

Study Finds That Dancing Helps With Weight Loss and Also Improves Physical and Mental Health

By Madeleine Muzdakis on February 9, 2024
Dance Burn Calories, Improvise Other Indicators of Health

Photo: RADKOL/Depositphotos

Staying healthy is important, no matter your size, weight, or age. There are lots of important factors: drinking enough water, wearing sunscreen, and eating green veggies are all part of the equation. Exercise is important for everyone as well. For people who are overweight and obese and seeking to lose weight, a new paper suggests that dance is incredibly effective in burning fat and helps improve heart health, mental health, and other indicators of wellness.

A metastudy of the results of 646 previously reported studies examined the effects of dance. These studies focused on individuals who are overweight or obese, or had abnormally high fat percentages, as defined medically. All studies involved dance regimes of at least four weeks in length. The results of the metasudy suggest dance is extremely effective for burning fat and reducing waist circumference. Unlike certain other aerobic exercises, dance is full body. This allows participants to keep dancing longer than they might keep lifting or climbing a stairmaster.

Another thing to keep once dancing is the social element. Whether line or square, ballroom or mosh pit, dancing is typically done with others and for pure fun. This draws individuals to the exercise when contrasted with more solitary activities. “Dance is effective on fat loss in people overweight and obese and has a significant improvement on body composition and morphology,” says Zhang Yaya, a Ph.D. student at Hunan University in China. “As a form of physical activity that integrates exercise, entertainment, and sociality, dance possesses innate advantages in fostering motivation for exercise.” This last bit is true for everyone, no matter one's weight. Dancing can help boost one’s mood, lower blood pressure, keep the heart healthy, and reduce hypertension—all of which promote general health. So, it may be time for all to hit the dance floor.

Dancing is a great way to keep healthy, especially for those who are overweight as it burns calories, boosts mental health, and lowers blood pressure.

Dance Burn Calories, Improvise Other Indicators of Health

Photo: RACORN/Depositphotos

h/t: [Good News Network]

Related Articles:

108-Year-Old Woman Credits Having “Dogs, Not Kids” as Her Secret to a Long Life

Research Finds That Playing an Instrument or Singing Helps Keep Your Brain Healthy

Doctor Reveals How Often You Should Be Washing Your Bed Sheets

People Can Be Prescribed “Photography” as a Mental Health Treatment in the UK

Madeleine Muzdakis

Madeleine Muzdakis is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and a historian of early modern Britain & the Atlantic world. She holds a BA in History and Mathematics from Brown University and an MA in European & Russian Studies from Yale University. Madeleine has worked in archives and museums for years with a particular focus on photography and arts education. When she isn’t writing, she enjoys hiking, film photography, and studying law while cuddling with her cat Georgia.
Read all posts from Madeleine Muzdakis
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Anna Sokolova
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Research Finds That Playing an Instrument or Singing Helps Keep Your Brain Healthy
Japanese Scientists Are Developing a Way to Regrow Human Teeth
Doctor Reveals How Often You Should Be Washing Your Bed Sheets
People Can Be Prescribed “Photography” as a Mental Health Treatment in the UK
108-Year-Old Woman Credits Having “Dogs, Not Kids” as Her Secret to a Long Life
Developers of COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine Technology Win Nobel Prize

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Research Finds Up to 35% of the World’s Population Sneezes After Seeing Bright Light
74-Year-Old Vera Wang Shares How She Still Looks So Young: “I Avoid the Sun”
Researchers Say Short Daytime Naps May Support Brain Health
Illustrated “Map of Medicine” Reveals All the Fields Dedicated to Taking Care of Our Health
Israeli Hospital Develops Blood Cancer Treatment With a 90% Success Rate
Scientists Use Brain Implants to Help Patients Regain Their Independence

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.