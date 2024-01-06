Home / Science / Health

Doctor Reveals How Often You Should Be Washing Your Bed Sheets

By Regina Sienra on January 6, 2024
Doing laundry can be a tedious chore, especially when it comes to bed sheets. However, not washing and changing your bed sheets regularly can have an impact on your health. So, how often should you change your sheets? And what can happen if you don't? A doctor named Jason Singh is hoping to settle this debate, and has explained why it's a uniquely important chore to do.

According to Singh, a study has shown that you should wash your bed sheets at least once a week. “I know it seems like it's a lot of work but trust me, it's worth it unless you want to marinate in a petri dish full of grossness,” Dr. Singh says. He goes to explain that dead skin cells and body oils provide food for dust mites, which are microscopic bugs that live in bedding. “Dust mites and their waste can trigger allergic reactions and asthma in susceptible people.”

And that's not the end of it. “Fungal organisms are like yeast or mold that can also grow in your bed sheets, especially if they're damp from sweat,” Dr. Singh explains. “This creates an environment that can lead to skin infections and smells that have you gagging like it's your first beer pong tournament. So toss in those sheets in the wash once a week.”

If it sounds like too much work, you can always buy yourself some time by having spare bed sheets you can throw on your mattress until your next laundry day. There are affordable alternatives in the market like these ones from Target. But in the end, you're better off not pushing off the task for too long—particularly if your health can get a boost from this.

Watch his explanation in the video below:

h/t: [Digg]

