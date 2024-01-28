Home / Nature

Cherry Blossom Forecast Maps Predict When the 2024 Sakura Season Begins Across Japan

By Regina Sienra on January 28, 2024
cherry tree with buildings in the background

Photo: ponsulak/Depositphotos

Cherry blossoms are a popular sightseeing event in Japan. But as much as we love these pink flowers, they are not around for long. To make the most out of the cherry blossom season, the forecasters at Weather News have shared a helpful map that shows when the cherry blossoms will begin to bloom across Japan.

According to their first sakura forecast for the spring of 2024, Weather News predicts that blossoms will arrive quite a bit earlier than usual this year. The pink flowers are expected to make their debut in Tokyo on March 17, seven days earlier than the average, based on data from 1991 to 2020. This forecast also predicts that the first region to experience the bloom will be Fukuoka, where the cherry trees are expected to blossom one day earlier on March 16. On the other hand, some areas of Hokkaido are not expected to see sakuras in bloom before May.

The differences in dates across Japan is attributed to a phenomenon known as “sakura front.” Since the weather is much warmer in southwestern Japan than in the cold northern regions, they get to enjoy the pastel pink flowers much earlier. Still, these blooms are known for transforming landscapes all over Japan, offering their fans even more chances to marvel at their beauty.

If you are planning a trip to Japan to catch a glimpse of the cherry blossoms, this is a great place to start. However, be mindful that the dates marked on the maps are when the buds are expected to begin blossoming. Most of the time, it takes anywhere between a few days to a week for them to fully bloom. On top of that, this is just the Weather News' first forecast, and an updated version will likely come out before the spring, which could provide more accurate dates. To stay up to date with Weather News' predictions, you can visit their website.

map of japan with cherry blossom season start forecast

map of japan with cherry blossom season start forecast

map of japan with cherry blossom season start forecast

map of japan with cherry blossom season start forecast

map of japan with cherry blossom season start forecast

map of japan with cherry blossom season start forecast

map of japan with cherry blossom season start forecast

map of japan with cherry blossom season start forecast

map of japan with cherry blossom season start forecast

h/t: [Sora News 24]

All images via Weather News except where noted.

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
