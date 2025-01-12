Above all else, the renowned artist Henri Matisse is perhaps best known for his exceptional command over color. In fact, he once claimed that “one tone alone is only one color,” while “two tones are a chord,” one that defines life itself. Now, his unique journey across color and form is captured in a major exhibition at the Fondation Beyeler in Switzerland.

Inspired by Charles Baudelaire’s famous poem Invitation to Voyage and on view until January 26, 2025, Matisse: Invitation to Voyage is the first retrospective on the artist in the German-speaking world in nearly 20 years. This monumental moment is reflected in the ambitious scope of the exhibition, which catalogs the entirety of Matisse’s six-decade career.

What distinguishes Invitation to Voyage from previous retrospectives is its focus on travel. This motif is not only physical but also imaginative, highlighting Matisse’s literal travels across the world as well as those through various styles, palettes, and moods.

The exhibition showcases everything from Matisse’s early, Fauvist, and experimental artworks to his sensual, Nice-period paintings and his legendary cut-outs, all while emphasizing his creative growth across these time periods. It also demonstrates Matisse’s relationship to place, and how his visits to Italy, Spain, Russia, Morocco, the United States, and Tahiti renewed and informed his artistic vision.

Figure décorative sur fond ornemental, for example, captures Matisse’s fascination with Orientalism, a common theme for European modernists during the early 20th century. Luxe, calme et volupté, one of Matisse’s earlier artworks, similarly reveals artistic trends from the time, being rendered in a Pointillist style.

Beyond this impressive range, Invitation to Voyage incorporates a multimedia component. Animated historical photographs, wall panels, and films offer further insight into Matisse’s travels, studios, and creative processes, enhancing audience engagement. A comprehensive catalog accompanies the exhibition as well, compiling essays and artworks in a colorful layout.

“When you have worked for a long time in the same milieu,” Matisse once claimed, “it is useful … to stop the usual mental routine and take a voyage.” Invitation to Voyage proves how beneficial these moments of travel were for Matisse, and their tremendous impact upon his work.

To learn more about the exhibition and plan your own visit, check out the Fondation Beyeler website.

Exhibition Information :

Matisse — Invitation to the Voyage

September 22, 2024 – January 26, 2025

Fondation Beyeler name in Riehen, Switzerland

Baselstrasse 101

CH-4125 Riehen/Basel

Fondation Beyeler: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Fondation Beyeler.