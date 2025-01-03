As one of the world’s leading contemporary artists, Olafur Eliasson has staged countless solo exhibitions around the world. Your unexpected encounter, however, is his first in Turkey.

Running through February 9, 2025, at Istanbul Modern, the exhibition travels through Eliasson’s 30-year career, cataloging the dynamic and participatory nature at the core of his artistic practice. Each artwork demonstrates Eliasson’s incredible command over light, color, geometry, and perspective, revealing his continued preoccupation with environmental themes.

Ümit Mesci, a member of the curatorial team at Istanbul Modern, served as one of the exhibition’s curators, along with his colleagues Öykü Özsoy Sağnak and Nilay Dursun. What proved essential within Mesci’s curatorial framework was incorporating site-specific artworks while also emphasizing Eliasson’s thematic range.

“I had the pleasure of visiting Olafur Eliasson’s exhibit at Istanbul Modern and walked away incredibly impressed. I loved the way the artworks played with light, reflection, and color. It was so thoughtful and interactive, sparking joy and playfulness. It was absolutely beautiful,” Eugene Kim, co-founder and editor-in-chief of My Modern Met, says. Thanks to a visit organized by Turkish Airlines, Kim was able to experience the exhibition in the company of Mesci. “Big thanks to Istanbul Modern curator Ümit Mesci for giving us a tour and much-deserved credit for curating such a lovely exhibit.”

My Modern Met had the chance to talk with Mesci, learning more about his curatorial process, the inspirations behind the Eliasson exhibition, and upcoming projects at Istanbul Modern. Read on for our exclusive interview with the curator.

What inspired you to pursue a career in curation? What led you to Istanbul Modern?

In 2011, I was in Venice, conducting research and trying to complete my master's thesis in architectural history. My friends I had met there from the university would work at the German Pavilion at the Venice Biennale. However, as I didn't speak German, it was not feasible for me to work with them. That is when I got in touch with the Pavilion of Turkey, coordinated by the Istanbul Foundation for Culture and Arts (İKSV), which also organizes the Istanbul Biennial and the Istanbul Design Biennial, as well as other major festivals in Istanbul.

After contributing to various projects at the foundation, a vacancy opened in the curatorial department at Istanbul Modern in 2017. I have been following the museum since 2004, since the very first day the museum opened its doors as the first modern and contemporary art museum in Turkey. I applied, and I have been working at the museum ever since.

What was the process of curating Olafur Eliasson: Your unexpected encounter? How did you decide which artworks to feature and how to place them within the space?

Particularly due to the pandemic, the opening of the new museum building happened later than planned. Therefore, the preparations for the Olafur Eliasson exhibition, which I curated with my colleagues Öykü Özsoy Sağnak and Nilay Dursun, also took longer than expected. I think the most interesting aspect was outlining the curatorial framework and deciding the artworks in the exhibition before our new building was completed. That is why, as the construction was being erected, we revisited the selection over and over again.

We were sure about a few things from the start, however. We knew that we wanted to present the artist's 30-year career to our visitors; and Eliasson, due to the location of the museum by the water, focused on the concepts of navigation and orientation. Furthermore, we wanted to draft an exhibition that goes beyond the white cube, which would be in a dialogue with the Bosphorus and Istanbul. In the light of all these ideas and decisions, we structured the Your unexpected encounter exhibition with the artist and his studio.

Your unexpected encounter is Eliasson's first solo exhibition in Turkey. What is the significance of this moment?

Olafur Eliasson's exhibition addresses various topics, including the climate crisis, as well as some fundamental themes in visual arts. Eliasson, as always, surprises us with ordinary materials in an “unexpected” way by exploring the limits of form and perception. Color, light, and movement allow us to see the world we are in through different lenses. The exhibition also transforms our experience at the museum's new building and creates new grounds for interaction with the city.

I think it is also important to see artists from Turkey’s art history and Eliasson under the same roof, albeit in different galleries within the museum. It is mesmerizing how some artworks from different geographies and periods are able to challenge the existing narratives and enable new dialogues. Beyond all these, I would like to underline the value of presenting Eliasson’s productions in a metropolis like Istanbul, where many art enthusiasts unfortunately have limited travel opportunities.

What were the challenges in curating the exhibition? What were your favorite moments?

Curating an exhibition is not only working on the physical outcome inside a gallery but also a process of mutual learning between artist, curator, and institution. I believe it is important to see challenges as stimulating opportunities to develop new methodologies. However, at the same time, the dimensions of some of the works in the exhibition, the complexities of the production processes, or building a large-scale pool in the gallery for the installation Model for a timeless garden were a few concrete challenges.

But of course, in the end, it is great to witness that the artist is satisfied, and the museum audience enjoys discovering what you have been working on, such is the case with this exhibition.

When curating, what are a few things you keep in mind?

Each exhibition at the museum is realized by people who come together with diverse responsibilities and purposes. Throughout the process, it is important to keep in mind the main objectives of the exhibition and the unique characteristics of the artists with whom we are working. It is also critical to take into account that the visitors experiencing the exhibition have very different backgrounds, knowledge, and interests.

Above all, it is also necessary to think about the relationship between the context of the temporary exhibition and the museum’s collection, which is the most fundamental asset for a museum.

What do you hope people will take away from your curatorial work?

Naturally, just like every curator, I have my own areas of interest and expertise. However, as a curator working at an institution, I always find it important to prioritize the museum's core strategies and mission. For this reason, I focus on how our audience can interact with the ecosystem we develop at Istanbul Modern.

In this context, I am trying to establish a framework in which the artists in our collection, especially from Turkey, and productions from different geographies will be able to come together in a meaningful way. I also find it highly relevant to discover new artists and contextualize tendencies from history to the present day.

Do you have any exciting projects coming up in the near future?

We are currently working on a retrospective of Ömer Uluç set to open in March 2025. Following that, we will have an Ali Kazma exhibition at our Photography Gallery. Last but not least, there will be a new collection exhibition in the new season as well. In addition to all these, we are restructuring our International Artist Residency Program, which was initiated in 2018.

Exhibition Information

Olafur Eliasson

Your unexpected encounter

June 7, 2024—February 9, 2025

Istanbul Modern

Kılıç Ali Paşa Mahallesi, Tophane Iskele Caddesi

No:1/1 34433 Istanbul, Türkiye

Istanbul Modern: Website | Instagram | Facebook

Olafur Eliasson: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Istanbul Modern.