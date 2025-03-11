Home / Classes / Academy

Spring Into Creativity: Embrace the Upcoming Season With Inspiring Online Art Courses

By Livia Pereira on March 11, 2025

Get into the spring mood with a variety of Academy painting, drawing and crafting courses

Spring is just around the corner, and what better way to ring in the new season than creating art to celebrate it? As the days become longer and warmer, there’s nothing better than taking some personal time and getting lost in the creative process. If you’re not sure where to start, don’t worry. Whether it be working from a series of studies, painting en plein air, or following along in a sketchbook, My Modern Met Academy‘s online art courses have got it covered.

Nothing says springtime more than capturing nature’s return to life from the cold of the winter season. Our online courses have a wide variety of options for how to translate creative vision into reality, beginning with our painting options. Introduction to Watercolor Painting is a beginner-level course taught by botanical artist Victoria Beyer, who specializes in watercolor painting. By the end of the course, students will paint a landscape and a still life, learning about basic watercolor techniques and materials to achieve the ultimate watercolor effect.

The Academy also offers a range of abstract painting courses that each offer different ways to approach topics like nature, landscape, and even light. Dream Your Own Abstract Acrylic Floral Paintings by Nitika Alé is a beginner-friendly course that teaches students to use different strokes and techniques to paint vibrant floral bouquets on canvas. Acrylic Painting Masterclass: Explore Color & Abstract Landscape Painting is an intermediate-level course taught by Luiza Niechoda that pushes students to think past traditional boundaries of landscape painting and color theory.

And if even that is too literal, Megan Elizabeth’s beginner course, Dappled Light: Learn Abstract Painting with Acrylics, uses color and technique to inspire abstracted approximations of dappled light. These courses offer an opportunity to contemplate and reconnect with nature as both painter and subject begin to wake from their winter slumbers.

Beyond painting, the Academy also offers courses in drawing and crafting that can help students prepare for springtime. Margherita Cole’s Drawing 101 class helps students learn the building blocks of sketching for whatever form they are interested in, be it houseplants or rosebushes. And, in Beyond Bouquets taught by Anna Zakirova, students literally turn nature into art by creating unique pressed-flower bouquets and botanical compositions.

As spring ushers in a season of renewal, it's the perfect time to embrace your creativity and explore new artistic horizons. My Modern Met Academy offers a variety of courses to inspire and guide you as you capture the beauty of nature’s revival. And best of all, as they are all online, you can watch them at your own pace as often as you'd like. Once you purchase them, they're yours to keep forever. Let this season be an opportunity to awaken your inner artist and transform your vision into something beautiful.

Get in the mood for spring with My Modern Met Academy's online art courses. For instance, take Introduction to Watercolor Painting from a botanical artist to render landscapes and still life paintings.

Get into the spring mood with a variety of Academy painting, drawing and crafting courses

Get into the spring mood with a variety of Academy painting, drawing and crafting courses

If abstraction is more your speed, the Academy offers numerous courses focusing on a variety of subjects, from creating abstract floral bouquets to even recreating the effect of dappled light on canvas.

Get into the spring mood with a variety of Academy painting, drawing and crafting courses

Get into the spring mood with a variety of Academy painting, drawing and crafting courses

Learn how to render objects in nature with Drawing 101: Learn the Building Blocks of Sketching by Margherita Cole.

Get into the spring mood with a variety of Academy painting, drawing and crafting courses

Get into the spring mood with a variety of Academy painting, drawing and crafting courses

Or, create your very own pressed flower composition in Anna Zakirova's Beyond Bouquets course.

Get into the spring mood with a variety of Academy painting, drawing and crafting courses

Get into the spring mood with a variety of Academy painting, drawing and crafting courses

My Modern Met Academy: Website | Facebook | Instagram | TikTok

Related Articles:

Artist Paints Ethereal Flowers on Canvas and Shares Her Abstract Techniques With Others

Artist Copes With Lockdown Fatigue by Painting Immersive Landscapes

Create Radiant Works of Art Inspired by the Summer Sunshine

5 Online Painting Classes To Grow Your Skills as an Artist

Livia Pereira

Livia Pereira is a Contributing Writer and Project Manager for My Modern Met. She holds an MA in art history and a BS in architecture. An avid museumgoer, Livia has provided curatorial support and direction for a variety of art institutions, often doing so through her writing. One of her biggest goals is to foster more appreciation for and access to visual culture. She loves all things design and pop culture, and spends her free time reading, cooking, going on walks and exploring new places.
Read all posts from Livia Pereira
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Anna Sokolova
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Exquisite Exhibition of Swirling Landscape Paintings Imagine Intangible Elements of Earth Through Color
RIP Jack Vettriano: Polarizing Painter of “The Singing Butler” Dies at 73
Colorful, Dreamlike Paintings Tell Stories of Women Standing in Their Power
What Is a Junk Journal? Learn How To Get Creative With Everyday “Junk”
Learn 3 Essential Crochet Tips In This Class for Beginners
Sashiko Stitching: Learn How This Age-Old Mending Technique Can Give Your Favorite Garment a New Lease on Life

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Artist Evokes the Intrigue and Mystery of Worlds Unknown in Futurist Paintings [Interview]
Large-Scale Paintings of Ethereal Women Celebrate Raw Beauty Inspired by Motherhood [Interview]
Firelei Báez Brings Explosive Explorations on Race, Gender, and Nationality to Vancouver Art Gallery
Tufting Artist Creates Bold and Beautiful Wall Art With Vibrant Yarn
Celebrate National Embroidery Month With a Bundle of Online Classes
Valentine’s Day Sale: Save 15% on Classes at My Modern Met Academy

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.