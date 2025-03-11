Spring Into Creativity: Embrace the Upcoming Season With Inspiring Online Art Courses

Spring is just around the corner, and what better way to ring in the new season than creating art to celebrate it? As the days become longer and warmer, there’s nothing better than taking some personal time and getting lost in the creative process. If you’re not sure where to start, don’t worry. Whether it be working from a series of studies, painting en plein air, or following along in a sketchbook, My Modern Met Academy‘s online art courses have got it covered.

Nothing says springtime more than capturing nature’s return to life from the cold of the winter season. Our online courses have a wide variety of options for how to translate creative vision into reality, beginning with our painting options. Introduction to Watercolor Painting is a beginner-level course taught by botanical artist Victoria Beyer, who specializes in watercolor painting. By the end of the course, students will paint a landscape and a still life, learning about basic watercolor techniques and materials to achieve the ultimate watercolor effect.

The Academy also offers a range of abstract painting courses that each offer different ways to approach topics like nature, landscape, and even light. Dream Your Own Abstract Acrylic Floral Paintings by Nitika Alé is a beginner-friendly course that teaches students to use different strokes and techniques to paint vibrant floral bouquets on canvas. Acrylic Painting Masterclass: Explore Color & Abstract Landscape Painting is an intermediate-level course taught by Luiza Niechoda that pushes students to think past traditional boundaries of landscape painting and color theory.

And if even that is too literal, Megan Elizabeth’s beginner course, Dappled Light: Learn Abstract Painting with Acrylics, uses color and technique to inspire abstracted approximations of dappled light. These courses offer an opportunity to contemplate and reconnect with nature as both painter and subject begin to wake from their winter slumbers.

Beyond painting, the Academy also offers courses in drawing and crafting that can help students prepare for springtime. Margherita Cole’s Drawing 101 class helps students learn the building blocks of sketching for whatever form they are interested in, be it houseplants or rosebushes. And, in Beyond Bouquets taught by Anna Zakirova, students literally turn nature into art by creating unique pressed-flower bouquets and botanical compositions.

As spring ushers in a season of renewal, it's the perfect time to embrace your creativity and explore new artistic horizons. My Modern Met Academy offers a variety of courses to inspire and guide you as you capture the beauty of nature’s revival. And best of all, as they are all online, you can watch them at your own pace as often as you'd like. Once you purchase them, they're yours to keep forever. Let this season be an opportunity to awaken your inner artist and transform your vision into something beautiful.

Get in the mood for spring with My Modern Met Academy's online art courses. For instance, take Introduction to Watercolor Painting from a botanical artist to render landscapes and still life paintings.

If abstraction is more your speed, the Academy offers numerous courses focusing on a variety of subjects, from creating abstract floral bouquets to even recreating the effect of dappled light on canvas.

Learn how to render objects in nature with Drawing 101: Learn the Building Blocks of Sketching by Margherita Cole.

Or, create your very own pressed flower composition in Anna Zakirova's Beyond Bouquets course.

