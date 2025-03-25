Home / Classes / Academy

Learn How To Create Artist’s Beautiful Paintings of Life’s Fleeting Moments

By Livia Pereira on March 25, 2025

Some of life’s most beautiful moments are also the ones that are the most fleeting—dappled light on a sunny day, the gentle sway of leaves on a tree, or a glimpse of an iridescent rainbow in the sky. Artist and My Modern Met Academy instructor Megan Elizabeth makes it a point in her practice to capture these moments of beauty, and for a limited time, people can see a number of her works at a pop-up gallery in Washington, D.C.

Dedicated to showing contemporary artists “in the DMV and beyond,” CD Gallery will present the London-based artist's ethereal paintings in conjunction with artist Tara Andris’ oil paintings in an exhibition aptly titled Megan Elizabeth x Tara Andris. The show will present works that “reflect nature by abstracting and isolating vivid elements to evoke a sense of deep awe.”

Elizabeth's art conveys an organic effortlessness that captures the textures and all-encompassing scale of these moments of natural beauty, using a number of signature techniques developed by the artist. By painting these fleeting scenes, the artist “captures the ephemeral moments of nature on canvas and paper.” And thanks to her teaching work with My Modern Met Academy, you can learn how to begin to do the same from the comfort of your own home.

If you aren’t in the D.C. area to see her show, but want to learn how to create illuminating art like Elizabeth, her Academy course Dappled Light: Learn Abstract Painting with Acrylics is the perfect place to start. Learn how to handle a paintbrush like Elizabeth and create her signature “petal” brushstrokes, as well as layer acrylic paint for an ethereal but organic finish. End the course with your very own dappled light painting. This is a unique opportunity to advance your art skills with a practicing and showing artist, and one you don’t want to miss out on.

Megan Elizabeth x Tara Andris will be on view at CD Gallery from March 28 to April 21, 2025.

Artist and My Modern Met Academy instructor Megan Elizabeth is set to show some of her works in an upcoming pop-up art show in Washington, D.C.

“Roses,” 2025.

Elizabeth's art abstracts natural phenomenons such as dappled light and spring breezes, often doing so through an ethereal color palette and an original painting technique.

Progress photo of Megan Elizabeth's artistic process.

Learn how to create beautiful works like hers in the exclusive Academy course, “Dappled Light: Learn Abstract Painting with Acrylics.”

Presented by CD Gallery, Megan Elizabeth x Tara Andris opens on March 28 and runs until April 21, 2025.

“Seashells,” 2025.

Exhibition information:
Megan Elizabeth x Tara Andris
March 28–April 21, 2025
CD Gallery
3144 Dumbarton Street NW, Washington, D.C., USA 20007

Art by Megan: Instagram | WebsiteEtsy | Pinterest
CD Gallery and Arts Management: WebsiteInstagram

All photos by Art by Megan. 

