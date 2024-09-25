Home / Books

Updated JR Monograph Chronicles French Street Artist’s Rise to Fame

By Jessica Stewart on September 25, 2024
Can Art Change the World by JR

Trompe-l’oeil. Les Falaises du Trocadéro, Paris, France, 2021. (Photo: artwork © JR)
This post may contain affiliate links. If you make a purchase, My Modern Met may earn an affiliate commission. Please read our disclosure for more info.

Can art change the world? French artist JR asks—and perhaps answers—this question in his comprehensive monograph published by Phaidon. First published in 2015 and later updated in 2019, JR: Can Art Change the World? has once again been updated to include the artist's most recent work.

The 384-page volume, which includes a new foreword by director George Lucas, gives an in-depth look at JR's groundbreaking work. Moving from his early street art to his recent dabbles in the world of dance and cinema, it chronicles his rise as one of the most influential and prolific artists of our time.

Some new additions to the monograph include JR's ongoing Trompe l’œil series, which has seen him create illusions at the Louvre and Eiffel Tower, among other places. Social activism is a strong thread as well, with Tehachapi (2019-20, 2022), a series of murals created in the yard of a California maximum-security prison, and Omelia Contadina (2019-21)—performative events created to shine a light on the destruction of the agricultural landscape and the plight of farmers in Italy—included in the volume for the first time. A new chapter also highlights the artist's recent work regarding the plight of child refugees around the world.

To help tell JR's incredible story, JR: Can Art Change the World? includes a specially commissioned graphic novel by comic artist Joseph Remnant, an updated survey essay by Nato Thompson, and a poetic contribution by Italian film director Alice Rohrwacher.

With a reworking of existing chapters and 140 new images, the updated volume is a must-have for any lover of JR's work. JR: Can Art Change the World? is set for publication in October 2024 and is now available for pre-sale.

Phaidon is releasing an updated monograph focusing on the work of French street artist JR.

Can Art Change the World by JR

JR (Photo: © JR)

JR: Can Art Change the World? gives an in-depth look at JR's groundbreaking work, from his early street art to his recent dabbles in the world of dance and cinema.

Can Art Change the World by JR

Portrait of a Generation, Hold-Up, Ladj Ly, Les Bosquets, Montfermeil, France, 2004. (Photo: artwork © JR)

Can Art Change the World by JR

Face to Face. Separation Wall, Palestinian side, Bethlehem, 2007. (Photo: artwork © JR)

Can Art Change the World by JR

Ballet. The Eye of New York City Ballet, trompe-l’oeil photograph of eighty-one dancers from the New York City Ballet interacting with paper, 2014. (Photo: artwork © JR)

There are also new chapters focusing on recent social justice projects.

Can Art Change the World by JR

Déplacé-e-s. Piazza San Carlo, Turin, Italy, 2023. (Photo: artwork © JR)

Can Art Change the World by JR

Migrants. Elmar, Flatiron Plaza, New York, 2015. (Photo: artwork © JR)

The updated monograph will be published in October and is now available for pre-sale.

Can Art Change the World by JR

JR: Website | Facebook | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Phaidon.

Related Articles:

Epic Performance Animates JR’s Paris Opera Façade

French Artist JR Carries the Olympic Flame Through the Louvre

JR’s Socially Conscious Street Art Celebrated in Largest Museum Exhibition Yet

JR Transforms Milan Central Station Into a Rocky Landscape to Honor Its Origins

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Staff Editor and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book "Street Art Stories Roma" and most recently contributed to "Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini." You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
Read all posts from Jessica Stewart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Demi Lang
Floor Geibels
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Anna Zakirova
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Artist Uses Local Resident To Capture the Spirit of Brixton in New Mural
Vhils and Bordalo II Collaborate on Stunning Mural Celebrating Charles Darwin
Insightful Color Atlas Shows Incredible Hues Fungi Can Produce
Street Artist Breathes New Life Into Forgotten Spaces With Captivating Portrait Murals
Artist Covertly ”Vandalized“ Public Sign, Actually Improved Traffic on LA Freeway
Striking Animal Portraits Capture “Humanlike” Poses Full of Personality

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Italian Street Artist Has Been Painting Colorful, Positive Art for Over 15 Years
Explore the Original “Alice in Wonderland” Manuscript, Illustrated by Lewis Carroll Himself
Adventurer Creates Artistic Photos of Animals in Their Natural Habitats
French Artist JR Carries the Olympic Flame Through the Louvre
Vibrant Pop-Up Book Celebrates Keith Haring’s Iconic Art
These Books by My Modern Met Academy Instructors Will Jumpstart Your Artistic Growth

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.