Mural Artist Shane Grammer Opens up About What It Means To Create Public Art [Interview]

Urban artist Shane Grammer is known for his large-scale murals. Working in a realistic style, Grammer's pieces resonate with the community, whether he's creating a vibrant mural to brighten a Miami high school or working with his non-profit Hope Through Art, to raise awareness about important causes.

Grammer's work first caught our eye in 2019, when he painted a powerful portrait of a woman on a freestanding chimney that was left behind after the Camp Fire in Paradise, California. Recently, My Modern Met co-founder and editor-in-chief Eugene Kim crossed paths with Grammer at Miami Art Week, where he was able to see Grammer's latest mural come to life.

“Not only is Shane super talented, but he also has a beautiful heart which is clearly displayed through his work,” Kim shares. “Shane introduced me to the tight-knit street art community in Wynwood, Miami, and they welcomed me with open arms, which I greatly appreciated. We are proud to feature Shane’s breathtaking artwork and call him a My Modern Met friend.”

We had the chance to chat with Grammer about the reasons he enjoys creating public art, his creative process, and the personal paintings he's working on. Scroll down to read My Modern Met's interview.

Where did your love of art come from and how did this transform into creating work on the street?

I have always been creative, even from a young age. I loved sketching and working with my hands to create three-dimensional art. When I was just 10 years old, I came across a Walt Disney book that inspired me deeply. To this day, I can’t even recall how we had the book in our home, but it left an indelible mark on me. The first character I ever drew was Jiminy Cricket, and I fell completely in love with the world of animation and its characters. That fascination with storytelling through art became a driving force in my creative journey.

During my high school years, I discovered another passion—basketball—at the height of the Michael Jordan era. Like many others, I was captivated by his greatness, but I always balanced my love for sports with my passion for art. At that time, I began experimenting with airbrush techniques and Prismacolor pencils. I was drawn to Prismacolor pencils because they allowed me to achieve hyperrealistic details, while the airbrush enabled me to create soft, impressionistic backgrounds. This combination gave my work a unique and polished look, blending realism with artistic expression.

After graduating from Chico High School in Northern California, I enrolled at Butte College. Although I only stayed for about a semester and a half, my time there introduced me to something that would forever change the course of my life. I stumbled upon Style Wars, a 1982 documentary about the New York graffiti scene in the late ’70s and early ’80s. Growing up in Chico, a small town, I hadn’t been exposed to urban culture on that scale before. At the time, skateboarding was about the coolest subculture I knew. But when I saw those massive, colorful graffiti pieces on New York subway cars, I was completely mesmerized. I didn’t know how to replicate it, but I knew I had to be part of that culture somehow.

That documentary sparked years of experimentation with spray cans, graffiti, and eventually street art. I dove into learning the craft, inspired by the raw energy, scale, and creativity of graffiti culture. Graffiti became not only an artistic outlet for me but also a way to connect with a larger movement that resonated with my love for storytelling and self expression.

Today, I am incredibly grateful for how street art has evolved into a global phenomenon. I firmly believe that street art was born out of the graffiti movement but has grown into something much broader. As more artisans, designers, and muralists became involved, the lines between graffiti and traditional mural-making began to blur, creating a unique hybrid art form. This fusion of disciplines is something I embrace wholeheartedly, and it’s why I consider myself a street art muralist. It’s not just about painting walls, it’s about merging the spirit of graffiti’s raw energy with the craftsmanship and storytelling of mural-making to create art that connects with communities and tells powerful stories.

What's your creative process when tackling a mural project?

Over the years, my design process has become much more extensive and refined, largely due to being exposed to incredible artists from around the world. Seeing their work motivates me to push my designs to new levels of creativity and craftsmanship. I’ve learned that growth as an artist often comes from studying others, challenging myself, and constantly striving to create more impactful and meaningful work.

When I begin designing a project, I start with the theme or focus in mind and begin gathering inspiration and references to help guide the creative direction. These references, drawn from art, photography, and even everyday moments, allow me to build a visual foundation for the narrative my client wants to tell. Knowing the parameters of the project, whether its size, location, or specific client requests, is critical, and I work from photos of the site to ensure the design integrates perfectly into the environment.

My process often starts with a technique I call “photo bashing.” I collect and layer various elements from online images, or even my own pre-created artwork. I cut, manipulate, and rearrange these pieces to form a preliminary composition. Once the basic structure is in place, I blend and paint over the design to create a seamless, cohesive piece. I rely heavily on my Wacom Cintiq tablet in my studio, which allows me to work quickly and efficiently while maintaining precision and flexibility. This digital workflow has been invaluable for creating detailed designs and making adjustments on the fly.

For many projects, I create multiple versions of a concept before settling on a final design to present to the client. These initial drafts are for me; they allow me to explore different directions and experiment with composition, color, and overall mood. Some of these alternate concepts never see the light of day, but they are crucial to my process. They allow me to explore all creative avenues and ensure that I’m offering the best and most powerful design possible.

One aspect of my process that excites me is playing with different color palettes. For each concept, I might explore a bold and vibrant, saturated palette or a more muted and understated one. I then place these concepts into a real-time photo of the site, testing how they feel in context. This step helps me determine which direction speaks to me the most or creates the strongest emotional and visual impact.

Ultimately, my design process is about more than just meeting a client’s expectations. It’s about creating something that resonates, inspires, and tells a story. Each project is a new opportunity to challenge myself and create work that not only satisfies the client but also pushes me to grow as an artist.

How do you feel about the impact your public work can have on people seeing as it's on view freely?

I love that my public artwork resonates with people in so many profound ways. Recently, I completed an interior mural project for the new Wexford building at UC Davis Medical in Sacramento, California. This was a union job, which meant that every day, construction workers of all kinds passed by as I painted. Their reactions were constant and uplifting comments like, “Wow, this artwork is absolutely amazing,” or stories about how their sons or daughters are artists. These conversations were endless, ranging from heartfelt admiration to personal stories. What amazed me most was how many of these workers began following me on Instagram and social media, furthering the connection. It’s a reminder that art has an incredible power to impact people, inspire dialogue, and create connections.

One of the things I enjoy most about creating public artwork is the opportunity to interact with people on such an inspirational level. I often meet individuals who are artists themselves but never pursued it professionally. My journey as a public artist seems to spark something in others, encouraging them to reflect on their own creative passions and dreams. Art, for me, isn’t just about creating – it’s about connecting and inspiring others.

Beyond my mural work, I’m also the founder of the Hope Through Art Foundation, a nonprofit I launched in 2020. Through this organization, I’ve had the privilege of working on deeply impactful and personal projects, including raising awareness for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women (MMIW) in collaboration with Native American communities. These projects are profoundly moving. Often, I’m painting a portrait mural of a young woman who has been murdered or is still missing, and I witness firsthand how these families and communities respond. Watching a family interact with the mural of their loved one is both powerful and heartbreaking. These projects are emotional for me as an artist, but they remind me of the transformative and healing potential of art.

(continued) One of the most life-changing experiences in my career happened in 2019 after the devastating Paradise Camp Fire in California. I painted a portrait of a beautiful woman on the chimney of my friends’ home, which had been destroyed in the fire. At the time, I thought I was simply creating something personal for my friends and myself, unaware of the profound ripple effect it would have. That mural resonated deeply with the Paradise community, going viral first locally in Northern California and then internationally. The response was overwhelming, and it pushed me to keep painting throughout the burned ruins of Paradise.

Every mural I painted there carried a story stories of resilience, hope, and healing. People who had lost everything found comfort and connection through these artworks. That project transformed my perspective and gave me a deeper understanding of the impact art can have on a community. It also inspired me to formalize my passion for creating meaningful projects by founding the Hope Through Art Foundation.

Now, my mission is to continue creating art that touches hearts, uplifts communities, and tells stories that need to be told. Whether it’s a mural in a bustling city, a portrait for a grieving family, or an artwork that sparks conversations, I’m reminded daily of the power art has to bring light and hope to even the darkest moments.

You were recently in Miami for Miami Art Week and completed a mural at a local high school. Can you share a bit about that experience?

This is my second year participating with aWall Mural Projects during Miami Art Basel and Miami Art Week, an event I like to call the Mecca of street art. It’s an absolutely incredible experience. The energy of the city is unmatched, with creativity bursting at every corner. My days during the festival are long and full, starting early in the morning to paint until about 5 p.m., and then heading out to attend social events in downtown Miami and the Wynwood Arts District. These events are where the street art community truly comes alive. It’s an opportunity to meet, reconnect, and bond with artists from all over the world. Many of them have become like family to me, and catching up with them is one of the highlights of the week. Since I see some of these artists at other mural festivals throughout the year, Art Basel feels like the grand finale, as it’s usually our last big mural event of the year.

This year, I had the privilege of creating a mural for Miami Sunset Senior High School, home of the Knights. When I began designing, I knew I wanted to incorporate their knight mascot into something bold and dynamic. Their campus is massive and features fascinating architecture, including a striking sphere-shaped structure at the front of the building. This unique feature inspired me to design a 40-foot knight mural, with a focus on movement and energy to bring the school’s spirit to life.

(continued) The mural space was enormous, probably close to 3,000 square feet, given the 40-foot-tall walls and the cylindrical part of the building that wraps around. Creating the mural required a significant amount of materials: I used 53 gallons of acrylic paint, 80 cans of spray paint, and a lot of creativity. The knight itself was painted entirely with spray paint, while the rest of the mural was completed using a paint sprayer. I finished by adding sharp details and clean lines with more spray paint. Seeing the mural from the ground is impressive, but the true impact of its scale is best captured through drone footage, which showcases the full extent of the artwork.

Working with Miami Sunset Senior High School was a pleasure. Mr. Rodriguez, the principal, and the PTA were incredibly supportive, offering encouragement and excitement throughout the entire process and really helped to make this mural happen. Even the security staff, janitors, and police officers expressed their enthusiasm for the mural. The art teacher brought her students out to watch me paint, and they asked great questions about the process, which I loved answering. Moments like these remind me how important public art is not just for beautifying a space but for inspiring curiosity and creativity in others.

This mural was an incredible way to close out the year, and I’m grateful to have left a lasting impression on the school and its students. Miami Art Basel and Art Week continue to be one of my favorite events, not only for the opportunity to create large-scale art but also for the chance to connect with the global street art community and immerse myself in the creative energy of the city.

You clearly enjoy teaching. What motivates you to help other mural artists reach their potential?

I often find myself saying the same thing when teaching students: I wish I had met someone like me when I was 17. Back then, I had no idea what my future held or even what was possible as an artist. I felt completely lost. That’s why I’m so passionate about sharing my experiences and knowledge with students today. I know how hard it is to be a professional artist, especially living in Los Angeles with a family of five to support. That reality drives me to give the best advice I can to help others succeed and navigate this challenging but rewarding path.

I can vividly recall key moments in my life where someone took the time to share their wisdom, and those brief encounters shaped my entire journey. One experience I often share with students is the time I met a Hollywood sculptor who spent just four hours reviewing my portfolio and sharing insights about the industry. That single interaction was life-changing. It gave me the direction I needed and launched me into the world of three-dimensional sculpture. Those moments of generosity, where someone gave me their time and knowledge, are what I try to emulate when working with students.

My goal is to be that kind of mentor for others to not only teach tools and techniques but also emphasize the importance of understanding the business side of being an artist. This is an area where many creatives struggle because artists are often wired to focus on their craft and not on marketing, networking, or financial management. I always encourage artists to develop their business skills alongside their creativity because that’s what will sustain a successful career.

For example, when I’m working with young people through my nonprofit, I often say, If you want to be a full-time artist, consider majoring in business or marketing and minoring in art. I know it sounds counterintuitive, but it’s crucial advice. Creativity will always be a part of you as it grows and evolves for your entire life. But learning how to turn that creativity into a sustainable career is the real art form. Building a pipeline of creativity that can support you and your family is just as important as mastering your craft.

That’s why I never shy away from giving advice. It’s not just about teaching students how to use a brush or sculpt clay, it’s about giving them the tools to succeed in life. It’s about preparing them to navigate the challenges of being a professional artist and helping them see that their dreams are achievable. If I can offer even one piece of advice or one moment of encouragement that changes their path, the way others have done for me, then I’ve done my job.

How does your faith inform your work?

My faith as a Christian is the foundation of everything I do. I believe God is the ultimate Creator, and when He declared His creation “good,” that included us as humans made in His image. I live with the profound thought that God delights in me as His creation and that He takes joy when I create. This belief is a constant source of encouragement and motivation in my life and work.

The Bible profoundly influences my art, but I don’t typically create work that is overtly or “in your face” Christian. Instead, I prefer to take themes and stories from Scripture that resonate deeply with me and communicate them visually in ways that invite thought and reflection. For example, many people asked me why I painted women’s portraits on the burnt-down ruins in Paradise after the Camp Fire. My answer was simple yet meaningful: it was my “sneaky” way of saying Jesus loves you.

Those portraits represented the Shulammite woman from the book of Song of Solomon in the Bible. This is a love story between King Solomon and the Shulammite woman, who is seen as his beloved yet is an outcast from her community. Many Christians view this story as an allegory, where King Solomon represents Jesus Christ and the Shulammite woman symbolizes humanity His beloved, His bride. Painting those murals wasn’t just about creating beauty amid destruction; it was about visually conveying the message of God’s deep and unfailing love for each person.

(continued) As I grow in my journey of faith, I’ve been learning how to connect more deeply with God during the creative process. This is something I’m working on intentionally, drawing closer to Him as I create. Lately, I’ve felt an increasing desire to explore and express my love for God more fully through my paintings. In the past, I’ve created a few paintings of Jesus on canvas, and the response on social media and from private collectors was overwhelming. Those moments confirmed that this is a direction I need to pursue more intentionally.

Over the next few years, I’m dedicating myself to painting different aspects of Jesus—His life, His ministry, His love, and His sacrifice through a contemporary lens. I’ve already started working on a series using mixed media, including spray paint, acrylic, oils, and paint markers. These works are modern, heavily inspired by street art, and deeply personal. Right now, I have 12 paintings in progress, and my goal is to complete at least half of them this year.

What’s exciting about this process is how it’s driving me deeper into the Word of God. My goal is to create paintings that tell a narrative, each paired with specific scriptures that inspired the piece. This approach pushes me to think about God in profound ways and helps me grow spiritually as I work. It’s not just about creating art—it’s about pursuing a closer relationship with God and sharing His story in a way that connects with people on a personal level.

This journey feels like both an artistic and spiritual calling, and I can’t wait to see where it leads. Through these paintings, I hope to inspire others, provoke thought, and remind people of the endless love and grace of Jesus Christ.

What do you hope that the public takes away from your art?

I believe every artist aspires to create work that truly connects with people. Art that resonates, inspires, and evokes an emotional response. For me, this has always been a personal mission: to create artwork that not only speaks to its audience but also leaves a lasting impression. There’s something deeply fulfilling about knowing that what you’ve created has touched someone’s heart, sparked their imagination, or even brought a moment of joy or reflection into their life. This pursuit of connection is what drives me as an artist, and it’s a calling I will continue to follow for the rest of my life.

What amazes me most is the variety of ways art can connect with people. Whether I’m working on a deeply emotional project like a mural honoring Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women (MMIW) or creating a vibrant, uplifting mural for an inner-city restaurant, my goal is always the same: to tell a visual story that reaches people on a personal level. Art has the power to inspire, to bring hope, and to create spaces that feel alive and meaningful.

When I work on something as heavy and emotionally charged as MMIW murals, I’m reminded of how art can give a voice to those who’ve been silenced, forgotten, or marginalized. Painting a portrait of a missing or murdered loved one and seeing how it impacts their families and communities is profoundly moving. It’s not just about creating something visually beautiful; it’s about bringing awareness, sparking conversations, and honoring lives that deserve to be remembered. It’s a privilege to use my art in such a meaningful way, and I never take that responsibility lightly.

(continued) On the other hand, when I create a mural for a restaurant, school, or community center, my focus shifts to bringing energy, joy, and positivity to the space. These projects are just as important because they make people smile, create a sense of pride in their surroundings, and turn ordinary walls into something extraordinary. Even in these more lighthearted moments, I strive to build a connection, offering people a reason to pause and enjoy the beauty around them.

For me, the process of creating art is about much more than the finished piece—it’s about the relationships built along the way, the conversations sparked, and the emotions stirred. Whether the subject is deeply personal or universally joyful, my aim is to create art that matters, that resonates, and that connects. This mission is at the heart of everything I do, and I’m grateful for every opportunity to use my gifts to make a difference.

Art has the ability to transcend boundaries, tell stories, and bring people together, and that’s what I love most about being an artist. No matter the medium or the message, I’ll always strive to create work that connects because that’s where the magic happens.

What's next for you?

I’m feeling energized and inspired as I look ahead at 2025, with several exciting mural projects on the horizon. Over the past year, I’ve seen tremendous growth in my design process. It’s as if I’m a kid in a candy store, diving into new tools and techniques that allow me to create stronger, more dynamic murals. One of the biggest changes I’ve embraced is expanding the range of spray paint brands I use. Where I once relied on just one, I now use six to eight different brands, which has completely transformed my work. The vibrancy and depth of color I can achieve now are incredible, with access to a much broader spectrum of shades and hues. Plus, the color matching tools available today are a game changer, helping me bring my creative visions to life with even greater precision.

One mural project in particular has me buzzing with excitement. It’s already designed and just waiting for funding, but if it moves forward, it will be the largest mural I’ve ever painted—156 feet tall and 180 feet wide. I can already envision its beauty and the impact it will have on the space and the community. Projects of this scale are challenging, but they push me to grow as an artist, and I can’t wait to see this one come to life.

In addition to murals, I’m also deeply invested in experimenting with my series of Jesus paintings. I’m curious and excited to see how people respond to these new works on social media and beyond. For me, these paintings are more than just art—they’re a personal exploration of my faith and a way to connect with others on a spiritual level. The process of creating them has been both inspiring and challenging, as it’s pushed me to dive deeper into Scripture and reflect on my relationship with God.

Another area I’m excited to explore more in 2025 is large-scale art installations and sculptural projects. My background includes extensive experience in creating large-scale sculptures for theme parks and attraction-based entertainment, but I’m now working on transitioning that expertise into contemporary, three-dimensional art. It’s a process, as these worlds are quite different, but I’m thrilled about the possibilities. I’m actively pursuing opportunities in this space and am looking forward to seeing where this path takes me.

Overall, 2025 is shaping up to be a year of growth, experimentation, and creativity. Whether it’s through murals, paintings, or sculptures, my goal remains the same: to create work that connects, inspires, and brings beauty into the world. I’m ready for the challenges and opportunities ahead and can’t wait to see what unfolds.

