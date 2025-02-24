Self-Taught Street Artist Creates Stunning Action-Packed 3D Illusions

French artist Scaf is known for his incredible ability to transform blank walls into three-dimensional works of art. Whether it's a crocodile about to chomp on its prey or a shark going in for the kill, Scaf has an uncanny way of creating realistic illusions of exciting scenes.

Often painting in abandoned factories, Scaf can spend anywhere from two days to a week to complete his mural. This comes after he finds the perfect location for the subject he had in mind and then spends a few days perfecting his drawings once he finds a wall. From there, the self-taught artist sets out to execute his vision.

Once the piece is completed, Scaf photographs the mural, but not in the way you might think. Rather than taking a standard photograph of the artwork, Scaf himself steps into the scene, playfully immersing himself into the piece. His presence adds a bit of dramatic flair as he interacts with the subject that appears to emerge from the wall.

It's this mix of whimsy and technical skills that makes Scaf's work stand out from the crowd. To see more incredible anamorphic art, follow Scaf on Instagram and to purchase prints of his art, check out his shop.

