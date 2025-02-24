Home / Art / Street Art

Self-Taught Street Artist Creates Stunning Action-Packed 3D Illusions

By Jessica Stewart on February 24, 2025

Crocodile 3D Street Art by Scaf

French artist Scaf is known for his incredible ability to transform blank walls into three-dimensional works of art. Whether it's a crocodile about to chomp on its prey or a shark going in for the kill, Scaf has an uncanny way of creating realistic illusions of exciting scenes.

Often painting in abandoned factories, Scaf can spend anywhere from two days to a week to complete his mural. This comes after he finds the perfect location for the subject he had in mind and then spends a few days perfecting his drawings once he finds a wall. From there, the self-taught artist sets out to execute his vision.

Once the piece is completed, Scaf photographs the mural, but not in the way you might think. Rather than taking a standard photograph of the artwork, Scaf himself steps into the scene, playfully immersing himself into the piece. His presence adds a bit of dramatic flair as he interacts with the subject that appears to emerge from the wall.

It's this mix of whimsy and technical skills that makes Scaf's work stand out from the crowd. To see more incredible anamorphic art, follow Scaf on Instagram and to purchase prints of his art, check out his shop.

French street artist Scaf is known for his incredible three-dimensional murals.

3D Shark Mural by Scaf

Lion 3D Mural by Scaf

Gecko lizard 3D mural by Scaf

The self-taught artist has an uncanny ability to transform blank walls with his masterful illusions.

Blank wall

3D Street Art by Scaf Oner

Shipping container

3D Shark Mural by Scaf

By posing next to his finished murals, he adds a bit of whimsy to his artwork.

Crocodile 3D Street Art by Scaf

3D snake mural by Scaf

3D Street Art by Scaf Oner

Scaf can take anywhere from two days to a week to complete his murals, which he often paints in abandoned buildings.

3D Airplane Street Art by Scaf

Crocodile 3D Street Art by Scaf

Dragon 3D Mural by Scaf

Gremlin Christmas mural by Scaf

Scaf: Website | Instagram 

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Scaf.

Related Articles:

Incredible Murals Appear as 3D Sculptures Floating in Midair

Amazing 3D Murals Look Like They’re Bursting From the Walls

Street Artist Transforms Walls Into Portals to Another Universe With 3D Graffiti

Mind-Bending Optical Illusion Murals Turn Ordinary Buildings into Giant 3D Abstractions

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Staff Editor and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book "Street Art Stories Roma" and most recently contributed to "Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini." You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
Read all posts from Jessica Stewart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Danison Fronda
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Floor Geibels
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Dimitra Milan
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Shepard Fairey Brightens New Orleans’ French Quarter With Vibrant Mural
Urban Art Magazine Helps Promote Emerging Street and Graffiti Artists [Interview]
Street Artists Paint Vibrant Murals Across Georgia’s Largest Cities
Self-Taught Artist Masterfully Spray Paints Large-Scale Hyperrealistic Portraits [Interview]
Mural Artist Shane Grammer Opens up About What It Means To Create Public Art [Interview]
Graffiti Artist Creates Impressive Illusions To Transform Cement Walls Into 3D Art

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

New Mural in Venice Beach Honors Kobe Bryant by Turning Year of the Snake Into “Year of the Mamba”
35,000-Square-Foot Butterfly Mural on Miami Rooftop Adds Pop of Color to the City Skyline
Street Artist Leads Non-Profit That Transforms Miami Schools Into Vibrant Pieces of Art [Interview]
Street Artist Captures Souls Within Large-Scale Eye Murals During Miami Art Week [Interview]
Colorful Geometric Street Art Murals Celebrate the Vibrancy of the Human Spirit [Interview]
Artist Turns Icy Landscape Into Ephemeral Art Inspired by Spiral Forms of Ammonites [Interview]

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.