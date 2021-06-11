French Street Artist JR Installs Amazing Optical Illusion in Front of the Eiffel Tower

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JR (@jr)

French street artist and photographer JR is world-famous for his illusory and often larger-than-life art. After “cracking open” the façade of the Palazzo Strozzi in Florence, he has returned home for another mind-boggling illusion. In front of the Eiffel Tower is a massive trompe-l'oeil installation that gives the effect that a canyon is opening up between the legs of the French landmark.

The black and white photo collage is placed on the esplanade des Droits De L'homme at the Trocadero Square in Paris—a public area with views of the Eiffel Tower. JR chose this popular location so that people could interact with the piece in fun and interesting ways. Many have photographed themselves in front of the illusion in entertaining poses, such as jumping “down” the waterfall and pretending to peer into the canyon. In addition, a photo of the installation at night captures the beautiful effect the lights of the Eiffel Tower have on the monochrome street art.

French street artist JR installed an optical illusion on the esplanade des Droits De L'homme at the Trocadero Square in front of the Eiffel Tower.

