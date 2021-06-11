Home / Art / Street Art

French Street Artist JR Installs Amazing Optical Illusion in Front of the Eiffel Tower

By Margherita Cole on June 11, 2021

 

French street artist and photographer JR is world-famous for his illusory and often larger-than-life art. After “cracking open” the façade of the Palazzo Strozzi in Florence, he has returned home for another mind-boggling illusion. In front of the Eiffel Tower is a massive trompe-l'oeil installation that gives the effect that a canyon is opening up between the legs of the French landmark.

The black and white photo collage is placed on the esplanade des Droits De L'homme at the Trocadero Square in Paris—a public area with views of the Eiffel Tower. JR chose this popular location so that people could interact with the piece in fun and interesting ways. Many have photographed themselves in front of the illusion in entertaining poses, such as jumping “down” the waterfall and pretending to peer into the canyon. In addition, a photo of the installation at night captures the beautiful effect the lights of the Eiffel Tower have on the monochrome street art.

You can keep up to date with JR's latest projects by following the artist on Instagram.

French street artist JR installed an optical illusion on the esplanade des Droits De L'homme at the Trocadero Square in front of the Eiffel Tower.

 

JR: Website | Facebook | Instagram

All images via JR's Instagram.

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. When she’s not writing, Margherita continues to develop her creative practice in sequential art.
