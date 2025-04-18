Home / Art / Sculpture

Quantum Physicist Turned Artist Creates Innovative “Disappearing” Sculptures

By Eva Baron on April 18, 2025

Sculptures by Julian Voss-Andreae are currently being showcased at Hohmann Fine Art in California.

Sculptor Julian Voss-Andreae hasn’t always been a practicing artist. Before moving to the United States in 2001, to pursue a BFA in sculpture, he was a quantum physicist—first at the Freie University Berlin and the University of Edinburgh, and later at the University of Vienna. While there, he and his team conducted a seminal experiment now commonly featured in many physics textbooks, demonstrating the quantum behavior for “buckyball” particles. It should come as no surprise, then, that once Voss-Andreae fully transitioned into art, physics would figure heavily into his practice.

Remnants of that previous profession are most clearly seen in Voss-Andreae’s “disappearing” sculptures. Built in slices of marine grade stainless steel, these sculptures often depict people suspended in poetic movement, whether it be locked in an intimate dance or perched in a meditative pose. Depending on the angle at which they’re viewed, the sculptures either possess an industrial, almost cold solidity or they vanish entirely, leaving behind metallic slivers that only hint at a specific shape.

It’s a visual effect directly inspired by the buckyballs Voss-Andreae once studied. First described by Max Planck and Albert Einstein, the internal oscillatory energy of this particular particle gives rise to the wave function of quantum physics, which Voss-Andreae has reimagined as evenly spaced, parallel slabs of steel. As his sculptures traverse time and space, their bodies are mapped upon these functions, which suddenly transform from mere mathematical realities into rhythmic, expressive gestures.

A selection of these quantum sculptures is currently on view at HOHMANN Fine Art’s Palm Desert gallery in California. Spanning over 15 works, the exhibition, titled Ontological Relief and the Illusion of Matter, serves as the artist’s first at HOHMANN, despite having been represented by the gallerist for more than 10 years.

“There was never enough work available to put together an exhibition,” Christian Hohmann, the gallery’s founder, explains. “Many times, sculptures would sell before they even arrived at the gallery. It took a concerted effort—and the generosity of several collectors who agreed to let us display their pieces before delivery—to make this exhibition possible.”

Ontological Relief and the Illusion of Matter is now open until May 16, 2025. To learn more about the artist, visit Julian Voss-Andreae’s website.

Before transitioning to a career in art, Julian Voss-Andreae was a quantum physicist studying the behavior of “buckyball” particles.

Sculptures by Julian Voss-Andreae are currently being showcased at Hohmann Fine Art in California.

Sculptures by Julian Voss-Andreae are currently being showcased at Hohmann Fine Art in California.

Sculptures by Julian Voss-Andreae are currently being showcased at Hohmann Fine Art in California.

Sculptures by Julian Voss-Andreae are currently being showcased at Hohmann Fine Art in California.

Sculptures by Julian Voss-Andreae are currently being showcased at Hohmann Fine Art in California.

His previous research has directly influenced his creative practice, which revolves around “disappearing” sculptures that reimagine mathematical wave functions.

Sculptures by Julian Voss-Andreae are currently being showcased at Hohmann Fine Art in California.

Sculptures by Julian Voss-Andreae are currently being showcased at Hohmann Fine Art in California.

Sculptures by Julian Voss-Andreae are currently being showcased at Hohmann Fine Art in California.

Sculptures by Julian Voss-Andreae are currently being showcased at Hohmann Fine Art in California.

Sculptures by Julian Voss-Andreae are currently being showcased at Hohmann Fine Art in California.

Built in slices of marine grade stainless steel, these sculptures either possess an industrial solidity or disappear entirely depending on the angle at which they’re viewed.

Sculptures by Julian Voss-Andreae are currently being showcased at Hohmann Fine Art in California.

Sculptures by Julian Voss-Andreae are currently being showcased at Hohmann Fine Art in California.

Sculptures by Julian Voss-Andreae are currently being showcased at Hohmann Fine Art in California.

Sculptures by Julian Voss-Andreae are currently being showcased at Hohmann Fine Art in California.

Sculptures by Julian Voss-Andreae are currently being showcased at Hohmann Fine Art in California.

Exhibition Information
Julian Voss-Andreae
Ontological Relief and the Illusion of Matter
April 7–May 16, 2025
HOHMANN Fine Art
44651 Village Court #142, Palm Desert, CA

Julian Voss-Andreae: Website | Instagram

HOHMANN Fine Art: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by HOHMANN Fine Art.

Related Articles:

John Coltrane’s ‘Circle of Tones’ Illustration Beautifully Visualizes the Connections Between Mathematics and Music

Mesmerizing Image of Black Hole in the Milky Way Shows Spiraling Magnetic Field

Van Gogh’s “The Starry Night” Hides Atmospheric Physics

Eva Baron

Eva Baron is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Eva graduated with a degree in Art History and English from Swarthmore College, and has previously worked in book publishing and at galleries. She has since transitioned to a career as a full-time writer. Beyond writing, Eva enjoys doing the daily crossword, going on marathon walks across New York, and sculpting.
Read all posts from Eva Baron
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Danison Fronda
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Sokolova
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Artist Transforms Discarded Books Into Mini Mountainous Sculptures
Artist Turns Cardboard Scraps Into Sci-Fi Sculptures Inspired by Past Visions of the Future
Porcelain Sneaker Sculptures Celebrate the Memory and Meaning of Everyday Objects
Evocative Faces Emerge From Surreal Sculptures of Gigantic Book Pages
Stunning Lifelike Sculptures Made Entirely Out of Found Metal Scraps [Interview]
Innovative Floral Arrangements Test the Limits of How and Where Flowers Can Thrive

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Glistening Sculptures Pay Tribute to the Myriad of Colors, Textures, and Shapes Found in Nature
Resin Sculptures Reimagine Painting With Brushstrokes Placed in Suspended Animation
Giant Fingerprint Sculptures Celebrate Diversity and Unity in India
Artist Creates Victorian Fiberglass Gowns That Are Hauntingly Empty and Rigid
Delicate Paper Sculptures Showcase the Beauty of Nature and Botany [Interview]
Artist’s Stunning Stainless Steel Sculptures Freezes Water in Mid-Splash

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.