Artist Creates One-of-a-Kind Shoes Made of Real Flowers and Vegetables

Shoes and flowers are two things that don’t commonly intersect, except in the work of Katerina Shukshina, whose floral footwear uses real blooms to create whimsical, unexpected pieces of art.

Raised in a small village, Shukshina has always felt closely connected to the countryside. Growing up surrounded by nature has become one of the biggest influences on her work. She spent her childhood climbing trees, crafting bows and arrows from branches, foraging, and eating fruits and vegetables straight from her family’s garden. Her work embodies many of those memories, with designs incorporating everything from fresh flowers to cauliflower.

In one of her designs, a sunflower blossoms just above the point of a heel, while in another, fluffy dandelions surround her feet in a slipper-like design that brings to mind the comfort and playfulness of childhood. Shukshina’s work manages to combine that sense of childhood whimsy with the elegance of women’s fashion, resulting in pieces that feel both wearable and like works of art.

Shukshina’s process is just as spontaneous as the finished pieces suggest. She rarely makes preliminary sketches, instead allowing the shape, color, and texture of the plants themselves to guide her. Sometimes a material immediately suggests an object. A zucchini, for example, can resemble the shape of a ballet slipper, while other times she begins with an idea for a shoe or accessory and searches her garden or the surrounding landscape for the right plants. Working with materials that can wilt or change within hours also means she has to move quickly, often completing and photographing a piece in a single day.

The impermanence of the fresh materials only adds to the effect of the shoes, some of which may stay fresh for just a day. Beauty can’t always last, but it can be breathtaking while it’s there. Vegetables will rot and flowers will wilt, but the memory of them can remain long after they’re gone.

You can keep up to date with the artist’s work by following Katerina Shukshina on Instagram.

Artist Katerina Shukshina creates beautiful wearable footwear from flowers, fruits, and vegetables.

Growing up surrounded by nature has become one of the biggest influences on Shukshina’s work.

She manages to combine that sense of childhood whimsy with the elegance of women’s fashion, resulting in pieces that feel both wearable and like works of art.

Katerina Shukshina: Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Katerina Shukshina.

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