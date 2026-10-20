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Artist Creates One-of-a-Kind Shoes Made of Real Flowers and Vegetables

By Linnea Pejcha on October 20, 2026

Shoes made from flowers.

Shoes and flowers are two things that don’t commonly intersect, except in the work of Katerina Shukshina, whose floral footwear uses real blooms to create whimsical, unexpected pieces of art.

Raised in a small village, Shukshina has always felt closely connected to the countryside. Growing up surrounded by nature has become one of the biggest influences on her work. She spent her childhood climbing trees, crafting bows and arrows from branches, foraging, and eating fruits and vegetables straight from her family’s garden. Her work embodies many of those memories, with designs incorporating everything from fresh flowers to cauliflower.

In one of her designs, a sunflower blossoms just above the point of a heel, while in another, fluffy dandelions surround her feet in a slipper-like design that brings to mind the comfort and playfulness of childhood. Shukshina’s work manages to combine that sense of childhood whimsy with the elegance of women’s fashion, resulting in pieces that feel both wearable and like works of art.

Shukshina’s process is just as spontaneous as the finished pieces suggest. She rarely makes preliminary sketches, instead allowing the shape, color, and texture of the plants themselves to guide her. Sometimes a material immediately suggests an object. A zucchini, for example, can resemble the shape of a ballet slipper, while other times she begins with an idea for a shoe or accessory and searches her garden or the surrounding landscape for the right plants. Working with materials that can wilt or change within hours also means she has to move quickly, often completing and photographing a piece in a single day.

The impermanence of the fresh materials only adds to the effect of the shoes, some of which may stay fresh for just a day. Beauty can’t always last, but it can be breathtaking while it’s there. Vegetables will rot and flowers will wilt, but the memory of them can remain long after they’re gone.

You can keep up to date with the artist’s work by following Katerina Shukshina on Instagram.

Artist Katerina Shukshina creates beautiful wearable footwear from flowers, fruits, and vegetables.

Shoes made from flowers.

Heels made from sunflowers.

Shoes made from pea sprouts.

Growing up surrounded by nature has become one of the biggest influences on Shukshina’s work.

Boots made from cauliflower.

Heels made from flowers.

Green shoes made from flowers.

She manages to combine that sense of childhood whimsy with the elegance of women’s fashion, resulting in pieces that feel both wearable and like works of art.

Heels made from pink flowers.

Photo of girl in white dress with dandelion shoes.

Pink flower shoes.

Katerina Shukshina: Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Katerina Shukshina.

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Linnea Pejcha

Linnea Pejcha is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. She is a Brooklyn-based writer who earned her BA in Sociology and Creative Writing from Brandeis University. She recently earned her MFA in Creative Writing with a focus in Fiction from The New School. While completing her degree, Linnea taught literature courses and worked in editorial and publishing, including publications like One Story and Lit Magazine. When she’s not reading in the park, she loves crafting, walking her neighbors’ dogs, and cooking in her tiny NYC kitchen.
Read all posts from Linnea Pejcha
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