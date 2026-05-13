Home / Painting / Oil Painting

Dreamy Paintings Capture the Human Spirit in Flowers Overlapping Female Faces

By Sara Barnes on May 13, 2026

Oil Portraiture With Flowers by Jess Currier

Flowers have long held symbolism. In the Victorian era, for instance, learning a bloom’s meaningful metaphor was a popular pastime and a physical way to express feelings that couldn’t be made public. But just as language evolves, so does the meaning of flowers. Now, as a whole, they evoke themes of beauty, strength, and resilience. Some florals grow despite harsh conditions, and others—annuals—bloom, wilt, and reappear year after year. Artist Jess Currier finds meaning in flowers and fuses them with portraiture, combining the human spirit and the inherent symbolism of beautiful blooms.

Currier’s dreamy oil paintings feature portraits of women donning knowing glances. They look like they’ve discovered something, or are coming to a realization that changes everything. The telling expressions are made more layered with her addition of flowers. Big blooms cloak the composition, obscuring her subject’s faces—but not totally. Currier overlays them on the skin with some transparency, as if she’s adjusting the opacity. We can see the people behind the flowers, and the message is that the two are one; the flowers’ symbols represent the women themselves. The result is poignant but ultimately optimistic and empowering. They can’t be kept down.

“In my darkest moments, I’ve returned to flowers as symbols of resilience,” Currier told My Modern Met in a 2025 interview, “of making the choice, again and again, to keep living, to keep finding beauty even when we know it’s fleeting.”

If you are a fan of her work, you can actually learn to paint from Currier. She loves teaching others and has two online courses; one is titled Intro to Oil Painting and her newest class is Expressive Portraits in Oil. “These courses are designed to guide you from the foundations,” she says, “into a more personal, expressive approach, helping you build skills, confidence, and a deeper connection with your work.”

To see what she’s creating next and for more news about her classes, follow Jess Currier on Instagram.

Artist Jess Currier finds meaning in flowers and fuses them with portraiture, combining the human spirit and the inherent symbolism of beautiful blooms.

Oil Portraiture With Flowers by Jess Currier

Currier’s dreamy oil paintings feature portraits of women donning knowing glances.

Oil Portraiture With Flowers by Jess Currier

They look like they’ve discovered something, or are coming to a realization that changes everything.

Oil Portraiture With Flowers by Jess Currier

The telling expressions are made more layered with her addition of flowers.

Oil Portraiture With Flowers by Jess Currier

Big blooms cloak the composition, obscuring her subject’s faces—but not totally.

Oil Portraiture With Flowers by Jess Currier

Currier overlays them on the skin with some transparency, as if she’s adjusting the opacity.

Oil Portraiture With Flowers by Jess Currier

We can see the people behind the flowers, and the message is that the two are one; the flowers’ symbols represent the women themselves.

Oil Portraiture With Flowers by Jess Currier

The result is poignant but ultimately optimistic and empowering. They can’t be kept down.

Oil Portraiture With Flowers by Jess Currier

Jess Currier: Website | Instagram Facebook

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Jess Currier.

Related Articles:

Artist Expertly Recreates Iconic Pop Culture Characters Using Only Plants and Flowers

Artist Captures the Delicate Beauty of Flowers Through Large-Scale Oil Paintings

Fashion Illustrations Blossom With an Explosion of Colorful Flowers

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met and Manager of My Modern Met Store. She is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art where she earned her BFA in Illustration and MFA in Illustration Practice. Sara is also an embroidery illustrator and writer living in Seattle, Washington. She runs Bear&Bean, a studio where she stitches pet portraits and other beloved creatures. She chronicles the creativity of others through her website Brown Paper Bag and newsletter, Orts. Her latest book is Threads of Treasure: How to Make, Mend, and Find Meaning Through Thread, published in 2014. Sara’s work has been recognized in Be Creative With Workbox, Embroidery Magazine, American Illustration, on Iron and Wine’s album Beast Epic, among others. When she’s not stitching or writing, Sara enjoys planning things that bring together the craft community. She is the co-founder of Camp Craftaway, a day camp for crafty adults with hands-on workshops in the Seattle area.
Read all posts from Sara Barnes
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Maria Zamyatina
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Floor Geibels
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Dimitra Milan
Anna Zakirova
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Luminous Oil Paintings Capture the Powerful Path of Light From Sky to Sea
Self-Taught Painter Translates Personal Emotions Into Vibrant Oil Paintings [Interview]
Exhibition Dives Headfirst Into Water as a Source of Everyday Enchantment
This Figurative Painter Captures the Intricacies of Detroit Through a Local Tattoo Artist
Adorable Paintings of Pets With Naughty Habits and Wholesome Hobbies
Psychedelic Paintings Visualize the Human Psyche as a Surreal Technicolor Dream

More on My Modern Met

Vivid Oil Paintings Capture the Ancient Energy of Australia’s Majestic Landscapes
Surreal Oil Paintings of Stoic People Enveloped in Nature Reveal Their Lively Inner Emotions
Artist Sets on a Journey of Self-Discovery by Rethinking His Glitchy Motifs [Interview]
British Artist’s Voyeuristic Oil Paintings Reveal the Quiet Intimacy of American Life [Interview]
‘Alice in Pumpkinland’ Paintings Reimagine Beloved Fairy Tale With a Spooky Twist
Thought-Provoking Oil Paintings Capture the Innocence and Darkness of Childhood Memories

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.