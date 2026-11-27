We’ve always known dogs are smart, but a new study in Science reveals they may process human speech in ways even more sophisticated than we thought.

Across many languages, consonants carry more significance than vowels, which generally convey less information about the word being spoken. As a result, human brains have learned to recognize and rely heavily on consonant patterns when listening to speech. Until now, no other non-human species had been shown to do the same thing.

Through the use of electroencephalography, or EEG, a noninvasive test that measures electrical activity in the brain, researchers found that dogs may also display this same consonant bias. This means that while they may not understand the meaning of the words we are saying, their brains can still pick out patterns in human speech in a way surprisingly similar to ours.

The scientists involved in the study still aren’t sure exactly why dogs have developed this ability. It could have something to do with their long history of living alongside humans and regularly hearing us speak, or it could point to a more general ability to recognize sound patterns that existed long before dogs were domesticated. For now, researchers say there isn’t enough evidence to know for sure.

The study does not mean that dogs know what the words humans use actually mean. Instead, it shows that their brains can seek out and favor consonant patterns. What makes this even more interesting is that vowels carry more acoustic energy, meaning they naturally stand out more when we hear them. Yet the dogs’ brains still seemed to favor the quieter consonants, suggesting that they weren’t simply paying attention to the loudest sounds.

To test this, researchers played recordings of meaningless, three-syllable words to 20 adult dogs while electrodes on their heads measured brain activity. Researchers then performed the same experiment with 20 human adults. The recordings played continuously, without pauses telling the dogs or humans where one made-up word ended and another began. In one version, repeated consonant patterns helped separate the stream of syllables into words. In another, the same thing was done using vowels instead. A third recording mixed everything up completely, leaving no repeating pattern for either group to recognize.

The dogs’ brains were able to follow the rhythm of the “words” when consonants created the repeating pattern. However, when the words were structured around vowels, their brains did not respond quite the same way.

For scientists, the discovery opens up even more questions about how dogs process the endless stream of human speech they hear every day. For dog owners, it offers another reason to wonder how closely our pets may actually be listening when we talk to them.

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