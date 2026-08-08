Home / Photography

Photographer’s Lifelong Love of Flowers Blossoms in Exhibition Documenting Art and Horticulture

By Sage Helene on August 8, 2026
Bouquet of flowers, December 8, 1939. Dye imbibition print by Edward Steichen

Edward Steichen (American, b. Luxembourg, 1879–1973), Bouquet of flowers, December 8, 1939. Dye imbibition print. George Eastman Museum, bequest of Edward Steichen. © 2025 Estate of Edward Steichen / Licensed by ARS, New York

For Edward Steichen, the garden was never separate from art. The celebrated photographer, painter, and plant breeder spent much of his life cultivating flowers with the same intensity and curiosity that he brought to the camera. Now, Edward Steichen and the Garden at the George Eastman Museum in Rochester, New York, brings this lesser-known dimension of his practice into focus. On view through September 6, 2026, the exhibition traces Steichen’s lifelong relationship with plants through photographs, paintings, archival materials, and objects drawn from the museum’s collection alongside loans from major institutions.

Steichen spent seven decades transforming the language of photography. The garden gave him a place to observe closely, experiment patiently, and accept the unpredictable rhythms of living things. For him, flowers were not simply beautiful subjects but collaborators in an ongoing artistic process, inspiring both his photographs and his experiments in cultivation.

Long before he devoted himself fully to the garden, Steichen developed a deep relationship with horticulture. Throughout his career, plants appeared repeatedly in his photographs and paintings. He approached them with the same attention to structure, light, form, and atmosphere that defined his broader artistic practice.

In 1938, at the age of 59, Steichen closed his commercial photography studio and turned his attention toward the propagation of flowers. His wife, Dana, photographed him pollinating a delphinium that same year. The image captures him not behind a camera but bent toward a flower, his hands engaged in the intimate work of cultivation. It offers a portrait of the artist through his garden, showing how deeply his creative life had become intertwined with the living materials he studied.

Rather than treating flowers as botanical specimens, he photographed them as living forms with their own visual presence. He emphasized their vertical movement, sculptural structures, and subtle variations in color, allowing the camera to reveal the character of each plant. In his photographs, flowers possess the drama of portraiture. Stems rise like figures and petals unfold with the presence of faces.

Bringing together works from the George Eastman Museum’s significant archive of Steichen’s work with important loans from institutions such as the Museum of Modern Art, the Philadelphia Museum of Art, the Phillips Collection, the Block Museum of Art, Art Bridges, and the Sheldon Museum of Art, the exhibition offers a fuller portrait of the artist.

Steichen once dreamed of a life in the garden. In the end, he found not an escape from art but another way to practice it. Through the flowers, he continued to explore the questions that had guided his photography for decades: How can light transform a form? How does close observation change the way we see? And what happens when an artist gives beauty the time and space to grow?

Edward Steichen and the Garden is on view at the George Eastman Museum through September 6, 2026.

The George Eastman Museum in Rochester, New York, explores Edward Steichen’s lifelong relationship with flowers through photography, painting, horticulture, and archival materials.

Installation view of Edward Steichen and the Gardens at the George Eastman Museum

Photo: George Eastman Museum/Erich Camping

Installation view of Edward Steichen and the Gardens at the George Eastman Museum

Photo: George Eastman Museum/Erich Camping

Heavy Roses, Voulangis, France, June 1914. Palladium print by Edward Steichen

Edward Steichen (American, b. Luxembourg, 1879–1973), Heavy Roses, Voulangis, France, June 1914. Palladium print. Museum of Modern Art, bequest of Grace M. Mayer. © 2025 Estate of Edward Steichen / Licensed by ARS, New York

The celebrated photographer turned to gardening as a serious creative pursuit, eventually closing his commercial studio in 1938 to focus on cultivating and propagating flowers.

Delphiniums, 1940. Dye imbibition print by Edward Steichen

Edward Steichen (American, b. Luxembourg, 1879–1973), Delphiniums, 1940. Dye imbibition print. George Eastman Museum, bequest of Edward Steichen. © 2025 Estate of Edward Steichen / Licensed by ARS, New York

Membership prospectus for the American Delphinium Society, 1936. Color lithograph by Edward Steichen

Edward Steichen (American, b. Luxembourg, 1879–1973), Membership prospectus for the American Delphinium Society, 1936. Color lithograph. George Eastman Museum, bequest of Edward Steichen. © 2025 Estate of Edward Steichen / Licensed by ARS, New York

Delphiniums on the Umpawaug Farm, July 6, 1939. Gelatin silver print by Edward Steichen

Edward Steichen (American, b. Luxembourg, 1879–1973), Delphiniums on the Umpawaug Farm, July 6, 1939. Gelatin silver print. Edward Steichen Archive, VII.D.i.23, The Museum of Modern Art Archives, New York. © 2025 Estate of Edward Steichen / Licensed by ARS, New York

Steichen photographed flowers with the same sensitivity he brought to portraiture, transforming delphiniums and other blooms into studies of light, form, structure, and personality.

Self Portrait with Photographic Paraphernalia, 1929. Gelatin silver print by Edward Steichen

Edward Steichen (American, b. Luxembourg, 1879–1973), Self Portrait with Photographic Paraphernalia, 1929. Gelatin silver print. George Eastman Museum, gift of Edward Steichen Hodes. © 2025 Estate of Edward Steichen / Licensed by ARS, New York

Bee on a Sunflower, ca. 1920. Gelatin silver print, printed 1961 by Edward Steichen

Edward Steichen (American, b. Luxembourg, 1879–1973), Bee on a Sunflower, ca. 1920. Gelatin silver print, printed 1961. George Eastman Museum, bequest of Edward Steichen. © 2025 Estate of Edward Steichen / Licensed by ARS, New York

The Lady of the Camillias - Lillian Gish for Vanity Fair. Photograph by Edward Steichen

Edward Steichen (American, b. Luxembourg, 1879–1973), The Lady of the Camillias – Lillian Gish for Vanity Fair, 1931. Gelatin silver print. George Eastman Museum, bequest of Edward Steichen. © 2025 Estate of Edward Steichen / Licensed by ARS, New York

Foxgloves, France, 1926. Gelatin silver print by Edward Steichen

Edward Steichen (American, b. Luxembourg, 1879–1973), Foxgloves, France, 1926. Gelatin silver print. Mary and Leigh Block Museum of Art, Northwestern University, gift of Richard and Jackie Hollander in memory of Ellyn Lee Hollander. © 2025 Estate of Edward Steichen / Licensed by ARS, New York

Edward Steichen and the Garden remains on view at the George Eastman Museum through September 6, 2026.

Installation view of Edward Steichen and the Gardens at the George Eastman Museum

Photo: George Eastman Museum/Erich Camping

Installation view of Edward Steichen and the Gardens at the George Eastman Museum

Photo: George Eastman Museum/Erich Camping

Installation view of Edward Steichen and the Gardens at the George Eastman Museum

Photo: George Eastman Museum/Erich Camping

Mr. Steichen is caught by Mrs. Steichen crossing a white delphinium with a deep purple to increase the size of the white flower variety, 1938. Gelatin silver print by Dana Steichen

Dana Steichen (American, 1894–1957), Mr. Steichen is caught by Mrs. Steichen crossing a white delphinium with a deep purple to increase the size of the white flower variety, 1938. Gelatin silver print. Edward Steichen Archive, VII.D.i.32, The Museum of Modern Art Archives, New York. © 2025 Estate of Edward Steichen / Licensed by ARS, New York

Exhibition Information:
Edward Steichen
Edward Steichen and the Garden
March 27-September 6, 2026
George Eastman Museum
900 East Avenue, Rochester, NY 14607

George Eastman Museum: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by the George Eastman Museum

Related Articles:

Realistic Watercolor Paintings Honor the Quiet Dignity of America’s Workers

Largest “Photograph” Ever Made Fills Nearly 5 Acres of a Wheat Field

Adventurous Photographer Once Walked From New York to San Francisco for a Photo Project

Photographer Reframes a Holocaust Victim’s Final Journey Through the Lenses She Once Crafted

Sage Helene

Sage Helene is a contributing writer at My Modern Met. She earned her MFA in Photography and Related Media and an MST in Art Education from the Rochester Institute of Technology. She has since written for several digital publications, including Float and UP Magazine. In addition to her writing practice, Sage works as an Art Educator across both elementary and secondary levels, where she is committed to fostering artistic curiosity, inclusivity, and confidence in young creators.
Read all posts from Sage Helene
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Danison Fronda
Margherita Cole
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Anna Sokolova
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Powerful Photos of Athletic Pregnant Women Redefines What Pregnancy Looks Like [Interview]
Tennessee Introduces Anti-AI Seal Supporting Photographers Taking Real Photos of the State
Largest “Photograph” Ever Made Fills Nearly 5 Acres of a Wheat Field
Adventurous Photographer Once Walked From New York to San Francisco for a Photo Project
Photography and Fine Art Combine To Capture the Fleeting Light and Solitude of West Texas
Photographer Reframes a Holocaust Victim’s Final Journey Through the Lenses She Once Crafted

More on My Modern Met

Portrait Photography Book Celebrates Human Connection and Resilience Across the Globe
Annie Leibovitz Brings Stylish Vision to the World Cup Then and Now in New Photography Exhibition
Surreal Images Combine Realities by Stitching Two Smartphone Snaps Into One Befuddling Photo
Nikon Created a Camera Mount for Dogs That Takes Photos Every Time Their Heart Rate Rises
Portraits of Taxidermied New Zealand Birds Explore the Space Between Life and Death
Hand-Colored Photos From 19th-Century Japan Offer a Glimpse of Traditional Life

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.