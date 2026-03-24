Korean Art Exhibition Highlights National Treasures Spanning 2,000 Years of Art

The Art Institute of Chicago recently opened its largest exhibition devoted to Korean art after 40 years. Korean National Treasures: 2,000 Years of Art is an expansive examination of the country’s creative output in sculpture, painting, and beyond, featuring a total of 140 works. Twenty-two of the included pieces are recognized as National Treasures or Treasures by the Korean government, making the exhibition a fascinating glimpse into the country’s historical visual culture, and it highlights the items the nation holds most dear.

Covering two millennia of work means showcasing a wide range of styles and artistic sensibilities, and it was undoubtedly a curatorial challenge to epitomize the eras while demonstrating change over such a vast period. But in doing so, it shows the nation's creative capabilities and contextualizes its history through visual art.

The family of Lee Kun-Hee, the late chairman of Samsung Group, once privately held all of the works in the show. But that changed in 2021 when the family donated over 23,000 pieces to the Korean government, putting them in the hands of the public as a way to study and celebrate its cultural heritage.

Every piece in Korean National Treasures is a distinguished object, whether that be through its history, artistic merits, or value to scholars. Items in the show include a 6th-century gilt bronze Buddhist sculpture, headwear from the 19th-century Joseon dynasty, and modern paintings produced in the mid-20th century. Each offers a snapshot of a moment in time of Korea’s history.

“The Lee Kun-Hee Collection is not biased toward a specific period or genre, but evenly encompasses the essence of Korean art history from the Three Kingdoms period to the modern era,” explains Yeonsoo Chee, Korea Foundation associate curator of Korean art at the Art Institute of Chicago. “By encountering the depth and diversity of Korean art across millennia, visitors will experience the accumulated cultural richness and artistic creativity that have evolved into the dynamism of Korean art and culture today.”

Korean National Treasures: 2,000 Years of Art is currently on view at the Art Institute of Chicago through July 5, 2026.

The Art Institute of Chicago recently opened its largest exhibition devoted to Korean art after 40 years.

Korean National Treasures: 2,000 Years of Art is an expansive examination of the country’s creative output in sculpture, painting, and beyond, featuring a total of 140 works.

Twenty-two of the included pieces are recognized as National Treasures or Treasures by the Korean government.

The exhibition is a fascinating glimpse into the country’s historical visual culture, and it highlights the items the nation holds most dear.

Korean National Treasures: 2,000 Years of Art is now on view through July 5, 2026.

Exhibition Information :

Korean National Treasures: 2,000 Years of Art

March 7, 2026–July 5, 2026

The Art Institute of Chicago

111 S Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL 60603, U.S.A.

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My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by The Art Institute of Chicago.