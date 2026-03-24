Korean Art Exhibition Highlights National Treasures Spanning 2,000 Years of Art

Haetae (Mythical Creature)–Shaped Water Dropper 백자 해태모양 연적 Joseon dynasty, 19th century Porcelain 8.1 × 11.7 × 5.2 cm (3 3/16 × 4 5/8 × 2 1/16 in.) National Museum of Korea, LKH2349
The Art Institute of Chicago recently opened its largest exhibition devoted to Korean art after 40 years. Korean National Treasures: 2,000 Years of Art is an expansive examination of the country’s creative output in sculpture, painting, and beyond, featuring a total of 140 works. Twenty-two of the included pieces are recognized as National Treasures or Treasures by the Korean government, making the exhibition a fascinating glimpse into the country’s historical visual culture, and it highlights the items the nation holds most dear.
Covering two millennia of work means showcasing a wide range of styles and artistic sensibilities, and it was undoubtedly a curatorial challenge to epitomize the eras while demonstrating change over such a vast period. But in doing so, it shows the nation's creative capabilities and contextualizes its history through visual art.
The family of Lee Kun-Hee, the late chairman of Samsung Group, once privately held all of the works in the show. But that changed in 2021 when the family donated over 23,000 pieces to the Korean government, putting them in the hands of the public as a way to study and celebrate its cultural heritage.
Every piece in Korean National Treasures is a distinguished object, whether that be through its history, artistic merits, or value to scholars. Items in the show include a 6th-century gilt bronze Buddhist sculpture, headwear from the 19th-century Joseon dynasty, and modern paintings produced in the mid-20th century. Each offers a snapshot of a moment in time of Korea’s history.
“The Lee Kun-Hee Collection is not biased toward a specific period or genre, but evenly encompasses the essence of Korean art history from the Three Kingdoms period to the modern era,” explains Yeonsoo Chee, Korea Foundation associate curator of Korean art at the Art Institute of Chicago. “By encountering the depth and diversity of Korean art across millennia, visitors will experience the accumulated cultural richness and artistic creativity that have evolved into the dynamism of Korean art and culture today.”
Korean National Treasures: 2,000 Years of Art is currently on view at the Art Institute of Chicago through July 5, 2026.
The Art Institute of Chicago recently opened its largest exhibition devoted to Korean art after 40 years.
Bodhisattva Triad with a Single Halo 금동보살삼존입상 Three Kingdoms period, 6th century Gilt bronze 9.1 × 4.2 × 2.7 cm (3 9/16 × 1 5/8 × 1 1/16 in.) National Museum of Korea, LKH4
Yi Myunggii 이명기 (1756–1813) Detail of Portrait of Kwon Sangha 권상하 초상 Joseon dynasty, late 18th–early 19th century Hanging scroll: Ink and color on silk Overall: 179 × 99.5 cm (70 1/2 × 39 3/16 in.); image: 129.2 × 88.2 cm (50 7/8 × 34 3/4 in.) National Museum of Korea, LKH3590
Clearing After Rain on Mount Inwang 인왕제색도 Joseon dynasty, 1751 Hanging scroll: Ink on paper Overall: 228 × 156.6 cm (89 3/4 × 61 5/8 in.); image: 79.2 × 138 cm (31 3/16 × 54 5/16 in.) National Museum of Korea, LKH1
Bottle with Fish Motif 분청사기 철화 물고기무늬 병 Joseon dynasty, late 15th–early 16th century Buncheong ware painted in iron-brown underglaze 29 × 17 cm (11 7/16 × 6 11/16 in.) National Museum of Korea, LKH932
Korean National Treasures: 2,000 Years of Art is an expansive examination of the country’s creative output in sculpture, painting, and beyond, featuring a total of 140 works.
Jar with Cloud and Dragon Motifs 백자 청화 구름 용무늬 항아리 Joseon dynasty, 18th century Porcelain with blue underglaze 54.2 × 43.7 cm (21 5/16 × 17 3/16 in.) National Museum of Korea, LKH1546
Park Rehyun 박래현 (1920–1976) Flute 피리, 1956 Ink and color on paper Overall: 215.5 x 142.5 cm (84 13/16 x 56 1/8 in.); image: 198.5 x 136.5 cm (78 1/8 x 53 3/4 in.) National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art, Korea, KO-09405
Kim Kichang 김기창 (1914–2001) Horses 군마 1955 Four-panel folding screen: Ink and mineral pigments on paper 212 × 448 cm (83 7/16 × 176 3/8 in.) National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art, Korea, KO-09180
Paik Namsoon 백남순 (1904–1994) Paradise 낙원 About 1936 Eight-panel folding screen: Oil on canvas 173 × 372 cm (68 1/8 × 146 7/16 in.) National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art, Korea, PA-09481
Moon Jar 백자 달항아리 Joseon dynasty, 18th century Porcelain 34.3 × 32.8 cm (13 1/2 × 12 15/16 in.) National Museum of Korea, LKH1601
Melon-Shaped Ewer and Basin with Lotus Motif 청자 음각 연꽃무늬 참외모양 주자와 승반 Goryeo dynasty, 12th century Celadon with incised design Ewer: 18.9 × 20.5 cm (7 7/16 × 8 1/16 in.); bowl: 5.7 × 18.3 cm (2 1/4 × 7 3/16 in.) National Museum of Korea, LKH668
Twenty-two of the included pieces are recognized as National Treasures or Treasures by the Korean government.
Court painters Ten Symbols of Longevity 십장생도 Joseon dynasty, 19th century Ten-panel folding screen: Ink and color on silk Overall: 214.5 × 381.5 cm (84 7/16 × 150 3/16 in.); image: 151.7 × 370.7 cm (59 3/4 × 145 15/16 in.) National Museum of Korea, LKH4053
Headband, Topknot Cap, and Case 망건, 망건통과 상투관 Joseon dynasty, 19th century Lacquered wood, metal, horsehair, and silk Headband, rolled: 10.5 × 5.5 × 4.2 cm (4 1⁄8 × 2 3⁄16 × 1 5⁄8 in.) Topknot cap: 8.8 × 6.5 × 5 cm (3 7⁄16 × 2 9⁄16 × 2 in.) Case: 13.5 × 16 × 8.3 cm (5 5⁄16 × 6 5⁄16 × 3 1⁄4 in.) National Museum of Korea, LKH4675
Hammered Dulcimer 양금 Joseon dynasty, 19th century Wood, metal, and silk Instrument: 6.8 × 75 × 19.8 cm; cover: 4.7 × 76.3 × 21.8 cm; hammer: 20.2 cm National Museum of Korea, LKH4757
Scholar’s Accoutrements in a Bookcase 책가도 Joseon dynasty, 19th century Eight-panel folding screen: Ink and color on paper Overall: 161.4 × 362 cm (63 9/16 × 142 1/2 in.); image: 68.8 × 344 cm (27 1/16 × 135 7/16 in.) National Museum of Korea, LKH4055
The exhibition is a fascinating glimpse into the country’s historical visual culture, and it highlights the items the nation holds most dear.
Bihyeon 비현 (active mid- to late 18th century) and other monk-painters The Descent from the Tusita Heaven, from Eight Great Events in the Life of Shakyamuni Buddha 팔상도 중 “비람강생상” Joseon dynasty, late 18th century Ink and color on silk Overall: 150.3 × 107.9 cm (59 3/16 × 42 1/2 in.); image: 129 × 100 cm (50 13/16 × 39 3/8 n.), each National Museum of Korea, LKH3962
Bihyeon 비현 (active mid- to late 18th century) and other monk-painters The Birth of the Buddha in Lumbini, from Eight Great Events in the Life of Shakyamuni Buddha 팔상도 중 “도솔의래상” Joseon dynasty, late 18th century Ink and color on silk Overall: 150.3 × 107.9 cm (59 3/16 × 42 1/2 in.); image: 129 × 100 cm (50 13/16 × 39 3/8 n.), each National Museum of Korea, LKH3962
Korean National Treasures: 2,000 Years of Art is now on view through July 5, 2026.
Toad-Shaped Water Dropper 백자 동채 두꺼비모양 연적 Joseon dynasty, 19th century Porcelain with copper-red underglaze 4.8 × 10 × 7.8 cm (1 7/8 × 3 15/16 × 3 1/16 in.) National Museum of Korea, LKH2591
Minhui 민희 (active early to mid-18th century) and other monk-painters Tripitaka Bodhisattvas 삼장보살도 Joseon dynasty, 18th century Ink and color on hemp cloth Overall: 151.3 × 282.9 cm (59 9/16 × 111 3/8 in.); image: 142.9 × 274 cm (56 1/4 × 107 7/8 in.) National Museum of Korea, LKH3965
The Practices and Vows of the Samantabhadra from The Flower Garland Sutra (Avatamsaka Sutra) 감지금니 대방광불화엄경 보현행원품 Goryeo dynasty, 1341–67 Concertina book, 7 vols.; gold on indigo-dyed paper 26.5 × 9.5 × 2.2 cm (11 5/8 × 3 3/4 × 7/8 in.); open: 26.5 × 646 cm (10 7/16 × 254 5/16 in.) National Museum of Korea, LKH10
Hexagon-Shaped Ewer with Chrysanthemum Motif 백자 청화 국화무늬 육각주자 Joseon dynasty, 19th century Porcelain with cobalt-blue underglaze 10.6 × 11.3 × 7.4 cm (4 3/16 × 4 7/16 × 2 15/16 in.) National Museum of Korea, LKH2237
No Soohyeon 노수현 (1899–1978) Peach Blossom Spring 무릉도원 1968 Eight-panel folding screen: Ink and color on paper Overall: 207 × 424 cm (81 1⁄2 × 166 15⁄16 in.); image: far left and far right: 148 × 50.5 cm (58 1⁄4 × 19 7⁄8 in.), each; inner six panels: 148 × 53 cm (58 1⁄4 × 20 7⁄8 in.), each National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art, Korea, KO-09325
Vase with Landscape Motif 백자 청화 산수무늬 병 Joseon dynasty, 18th century Porcelain painted in cobalt-blue underglaze 32.5 × 25.8 cm (12 13/16 × 10 3/16 in.) National Museum of Korea, LKH60