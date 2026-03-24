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Korean Art Exhibition Highlights National Treasures Spanning 2,000 Years of Art

By Sara Barnes on March 24, 2026
Haetae (Mythical Creature)–Shaped Water Dropper

Haetae (Mythical Creature)–Shaped Water Dropper 백자 해태모양 연적
Joseon dynasty, 19th century
Porcelain
8.1 × 11.7 × 5.2 cm (3 3/16 × 4 5/8 × 2 1/16 in.)
National Museum of Korea, LKH2349

The Art Institute of Chicago recently opened its largest exhibition devoted to Korean art after 40 years. Korean National Treasures: 2,000 Years of Art is an expansive examination of the country’s creative output in sculpture, painting, and beyond, featuring a total of 140 works. Twenty-two of the included pieces are recognized as National Treasures or Treasures by the Korean government, making the exhibition a fascinating glimpse into the country’s historical visual culture, and it highlights the items the nation holds most dear.

Covering two millennia of work means showcasing a wide range of styles and artistic sensibilities, and it was undoubtedly a curatorial challenge to epitomize the eras while demonstrating change over such a vast period. But in doing so, it shows the nation's creative capabilities and contextualizes its history through visual art.

The family of Lee Kun-Hee, the late chairman of Samsung Group, once privately held all of the works in the show. But that changed in 2021 when the family donated over 23,000 pieces to the Korean government, putting them in the hands of the public as a way to study and celebrate its cultural heritage.

Every piece in Korean National Treasures is a distinguished object, whether that be through its history, artistic merits, or value to scholars. Items in the show include a 6th-century gilt bronze Buddhist sculpture, headwear from the 19th-century Joseon dynasty, and modern paintings produced in the mid-20th century. Each offers a snapshot of a moment in time of Korea’s history.

“The Lee Kun-Hee Collection is not biased toward a specific period or genre, but evenly encompasses the essence of Korean art history from the Three Kingdoms period to the modern era,” explains Yeonsoo Chee, Korea Foundation associate curator of Korean art at the Art Institute of Chicago. “By encountering the depth and diversity of Korean art across millennia, visitors will experience the accumulated cultural richness and artistic creativity that have evolved into the dynamism of Korean art and culture today.”

Korean National Treasures: 2,000 Years of Art is currently on view at the Art Institute of Chicago through July 5, 2026.

The Art Institute of Chicago recently opened its largest exhibition devoted to Korean art after 40 years.

Bodhisattva Triad with a Single Halo

Bodhisattva Triad with a Single Halo 금동보살삼존입상
Three Kingdoms period, 6th century
Gilt bronze
9.1 × 4.2 × 2.7 cm (3 9/16 × 1 5/8 × 1 1/16 in.)
National Museum of Korea, LKH4

Yi Myunggii

Yi Myunggii 이명기 (1756–1813)
Detail of Portrait of Kwon Sangha 권상하 초상
Joseon dynasty, late 18th–early 19th century
Hanging scroll: Ink and color on silk
Overall: 179 × 99.5 cm (70 1/2 × 39 3/16 in.); image: 129.2 × 88.2 cm (50 7/8 × 34 3/4 in.)
National Museum of Korea, LKH3590

Clearing After Rain on Mount Inwang

Clearing After Rain on Mount Inwang 인왕제색도
Joseon dynasty, 1751
Hanging scroll: Ink on paper
Overall: 228 × 156.6 cm (89 3/4 × 61 5/8 in.); image: 79.2 × 138 cm (31 3/16 × 54 5/16 in.)
National Museum of Korea, LKH1

Bottle with Fish Motif

Bottle with Fish Motif 분청사기 철화 물고기무늬 병
Joseon dynasty, late 15th–early 16th century
Buncheong ware painted in iron-brown underglaze
29 × 17 cm (11 7/16 × 6 11/16 in.)
National Museum of Korea, LKH932

Korean National Treasures: 2,000 Years of Art is an expansive examination of the country’s creative output in sculpture, painting, and beyond, featuring a total of 140 works.

Jar with Cloud and Dragon Motifs

Jar with Cloud and Dragon Motifs 백자 청화 구름 용무늬 항아리
Joseon dynasty, 18th century
Porcelain with blue underglaze
54.2 × 43.7 cm (21 5/16 × 17 3/16 in.)
National Museum of Korea, LKH1546

Park Rehyun

Park Rehyun 박래현 (1920–1976)
Flute 피리, 1956
Ink and color on paper
Overall: 215.5 x 142.5 cm (84 13/16 x 56 1/8 in.); image: 198.5 x 136.5 cm (78 1/8 x 53 3/4 in.)
National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art, Korea, KO-09405

Kim Kichang

Kim Kichang 김기창 (1914–2001)
Horses 군마
1955
Four-panel folding screen: Ink and mineral pigments on paper
212 × 448 cm (83 7/16 × 176 3/8 in.)
National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art, Korea, KO-09180

Paik Namsoon

Paik Namsoon 백남순 (1904–1994)
Paradise 낙원
About 1936
Eight-panel folding screen: Oil on canvas
173 × 372 cm (68 1/8 × 146 7/16 in.)
National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art, Korea, PA-09481

Moon Jar

Moon Jar 백자 달항아리
Joseon dynasty, 18th century
Porcelain
34.3 × 32.8 cm (13 1/2 × 12 15/16 in.)
National Museum of Korea, LKH1601

Melon-Shaped Ewer and Basin with Lotus Motif

Melon-Shaped Ewer and Basin with Lotus Motif 청자 음각 연꽃무늬 참외모양 주자와 승반
Goryeo dynasty, 12th century
Celadon with incised design
Ewer: 18.9 × 20.5 cm (7 7/16 × 8 1/16 in.); bowl: 5.7 × 18.3 cm (2 1/4 × 7 3/16 in.)
National Museum of Korea, LKH668

Twenty-two of the included pieces are recognized as National Treasures or Treasures by the Korean government.

Court painters

Court painters
Ten Symbols of Longevity 십장생도
Joseon dynasty, 19th century
Ten-panel folding screen: Ink and color on silk
Overall: 214.5 × 381.5 cm (84 7/16 × 150 3/16 in.); image: 151.7 × 370.7 cm (59 3/4 × 145 15/16 in.)
National Museum of Korea, LKH4053

Headband, Topknot Cap, and Case

Headband, Topknot Cap, and Case 망건, 망건통과 상투관
Joseon dynasty, 19th century
Lacquered wood, metal, horsehair, and silk
Headband, rolled: 10.5 × 5.5 × 4.2 cm (4 1⁄8 × 2 3⁄16 × 1 5⁄8 in.)
Topknot cap: 8.8 × 6.5 × 5 cm (3 7⁄16 × 2 9⁄16 × 2 in.)
Case: 13.5 × 16 × 8.3 cm (5 5⁄16 × 6 5⁄16 × 3 1⁄4 in.)
National Museum of Korea, LKH4675

Hammered Dulcimer

Hammered Dulcimer 양금
Joseon dynasty, 19th century
Wood, metal, and silk
Instrument: 6.8 × 75 × 19.8 cm; cover: 4.7 × 76.3 × 21.8 cm;
hammer: 20.2 cm
National Museum of Korea, LKH4757

Scholar’s Accoutrements in a Bookcase

Scholar’s Accoutrements in a Bookcase 책가도
Joseon dynasty, 19th century
Eight-panel folding screen: Ink and color on paper
Overall: 161.4 × 362 cm (63 9/16 × 142 1/2 in.); image: 68.8 × 344 cm (27 1/16 × 135 7/16 in.)
National Museum of Korea, LKH4055

The exhibition is a fascinating glimpse into the country’s historical visual culture, and it highlights the items the nation holds most dear.

Bihyeon 비현 (active mid- to late 18th century) and other monk-painters

Bihyeon 비현 (active mid- to late 18th century) and other monk-painters
The Descent from the Tusita Heaven, from Eight Great Events in the Life of Shakyamuni Buddha 팔상도 중 “비람강생상”
Joseon dynasty, late 18th century
Ink and color on silk
Overall: 150.3 × 107.9 cm (59 3/16 × 42 1/2 in.); image: 129 × 100 cm (50 13/16 × 39 3/8 n.), each
National Museum of Korea, LKH3962

Bihyeon 비현 (active mid- to late 18th century) and other monk-painters

Bihyeon 비현 (active mid- to late 18th century) and other monk-painters
The Birth of the Buddha in Lumbini, from Eight Great Events in the Life of Shakyamuni Buddha 팔상도 중 “도솔의래상”
Joseon dynasty, late 18th century
Ink and color on silk
Overall: 150.3 × 107.9 cm (59 3/16 × 42 1/2 in.); image: 129 × 100 cm (50 13/16 × 39 3/8 n.), each
National Museum of Korea, LKH3962

Korean National Treasures: 2,000 Years of Art is now on view through July 5, 2026.

Toad-Shaped Water Dropper

Toad-Shaped Water Dropper 백자 동채 두꺼비모양 연적
Joseon dynasty, 19th century
Porcelain with copper-red underglaze
4.8 × 10 × 7.8 cm (1 7/8 × 3 15/16 × 3 1/16 in.)
National Museum of Korea, LKH2591

Minhui 민희 (active early to mid-18th century) and other monk-painters

Minhui 민희 (active early to mid-18th century) and other monk-painters
Tripitaka Bodhisattvas 삼장보살도
Joseon dynasty, 18th century
Ink and color on hemp cloth
Overall: 151.3 × 282.9 cm (59 9/16 × 111 3/8 in.); image: 142.9 × 274 cm (56 1/4 × 107 7/8 in.)
National Museum of Korea, LKH3965

The Practices and Vows of the Samantabhadra from The Flower Garland Sutra (Avatamsaka Sutra)

The Practices and Vows of the Samantabhadra from The Flower Garland Sutra (Avatamsaka Sutra) 감지금니 대방광불화엄경 보현행원품
Goryeo dynasty, 1341–67
Concertina book, 7 vols.; gold on
indigo-dyed paper
26.5 × 9.5 × 2.2 cm (11 5/8 × 3 3/4 × 7/8 in.); open: 26.5 × 646 cm (10 7/16 × 254 5/16 in.)
National Museum of Korea, LKH10

Hexagon-Shaped Ewer with Chrysanthemum Motif

Hexagon-Shaped Ewer with Chrysanthemum Motif 백자 청화 국화무늬 육각주자
Joseon dynasty, 19th century
Porcelain with cobalt-blue underglaze
10.6 × 11.3 × 7.4 cm (4 3/16 × 4 7/16 × 2 15/16 in.)
National Museum of Korea, LKH2237

No Soohyeon

No Soohyeon 노수현 (1899–1978)
Peach Blossom Spring 무릉도원
1968
Eight-panel folding screen: Ink and color on paper
Overall: 207 × 424 cm (81 1⁄2 × 166 15⁄16 in.); image: far left and far right: 148 × 50.5 cm (58 1⁄4 × 19 7⁄8 in.), each; inner six panels: 148 × 53 cm (58 1⁄4 × 20 7⁄8 in.), each
National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art, Korea, KO-09325

Vase with Landscape Motif

Vase with Landscape Motif 백자 청화 산수무늬 병
Joseon dynasty, 18th century
Porcelain painted in cobalt-blue underglaze
32.5 × 25.8 cm (12 13/16 × 10 3/16 in.)
National Museum of Korea, LKH60

Kim Whanki

Kim Whanki 김환기 (1913–1974)
Echo 19-II-73#307 산울림 19–II–73#307
1973
Oil on canvas
266.5 × 216 cm (104 15/16 × 85 1/16 in.)
National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art, Korea, PA-09282
© Whanki Foundation, Whanki Museum

Exhibition Information:
Korean National Treasures: 2,000 Years of Art
March 7, 2026–July 5, 2026
The Art Institute of Chicago
111 S Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL 60603, U.S.A.

The Art Institute of Chicago: Website | Instagram | Facebook

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by The Art Institute of Chicago.

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Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met, Manager of My Modern Met Store, and co-host of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. As an illustrator and writer living in Seattle, she chronicles illustration, embroidery, and beyond through her blog Brown Paper Bag and Instagram @brwnpaperbag. She wrote a book about embroidery artist Sarah K. Benning titled "Embroidered Life" that was published by Chronicle Books in 2019. Sara is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art. She earned her BFA in Illustration in 2008 and MFA in Illustration Practice in 2013.
Read all posts from Sara Barnes
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