400-Year-Old Painting on Silk Unveiled for First Time in Exhibition in Seoul

Folk paintings are one way in which a culture portrays its attitudes and beliefs. Often created by artists who lack formal training, these pieces are an important part of a society’s culture, and we can look to them as a guide to the visual language of the time in which they were produced. In Korean culture, the magpie and tiger are a pair common in traditional folk art paintings. The two beloved animals have been featured in artwork for centuries. Their union is called hojakdo, in which “ho” refers to tiger, and “jak” refers to magpie. Now, an aptly titled exhibition, Tigers and Magpies, is on view at the Leeum Museum of Art in Seoul, showcasing the various forms these paintings have historically taken.

Why are tigers and magpies together? There are theories on why, and one guess begins with tigers. In Korean folklore, tigers are believed to protect against misfortune. They have long been a common motif in traditional art, and from there, the creature has been paired with other animals to layer meaning in the artwork.

Hojak paintings are believed to have developed from the pairings. Chulsanho is one example. It translates to “tiger descending the mountain,” and it refers to paintings where the big cat is seen asserting its authority over animals that have been impersonating it—those lower in the food chain, like foxes and wolves. Another is known as gyeongjo, which means “surprised bird,” and are paintings in which a feathered creature is surprised and delighted by the birth of a tiger cub. Yuho, one more example, means “nursing tiger” and depicts a mother tiger raising cubs. Here, it symbolizes an extraordinary person born with a talent.

Tigers and Magpies displays an important work within the hojak tradition. The exhibition has unveiled, for the first time, a 1592 painting on silk that features a magpie resting on a branch above a tiger and its cubs. It’s considered a formal painting, in contrast to the other works from the 19th century. They are relatively newer pieces that utilize humor and layer meaning, while still being interpreted as scenes from traditional folklore. One way this is done is through social satire; the tiger is a corrupt official, and the magpie symbolizes common folks who “chirp” or outright ignore the tiger.

Tigers and Magpies is currently on view until November 30, 2025, at Leeum Museum of Art.

