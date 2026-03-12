A Folder of “Nice Pictures” Turns Out to Be a Collection of Rembrandt Etchings

For years, a set of prints sat quietly inside a folder tucked away in a drawer. Their owner occasionally flipped through them, admired the delicate images, and then returned them to the rest of the family belongings. They were beautiful, certainly, but the family never suspected they were anything more than “nice pictures.” Only recently did the stack of prints reveal its true identity. Experts have now identified the images as a remarkable collection of 35 original etchings by the Dutch master Rembrandt van Rijn. For decades, the works remained inside a private home in the Netherlands.

The discovery took place in the Dutch city of Zutphen, where Charlotte Meyer inherited the prints from her grandfather. He built the collection in the early 20th century. At the time, collectors could still acquire works on paper by Rembrandt more easily than his famous paintings. Meyer’s grandfather purchased the prints between roughly 1900 and 1920 and stored them carefully in a folder.

When experts examined the prints, they recognized the distinctive style and technical mastery. The flowing lines and dramatic contrasts clearly pointed to Rembrandt himself. Specialists soon confirmed that the images were authentic etchings created by the artist during the 17th century. The quiet family folder contained dozens of original works by one of the most influential artists in European history.

Many know Rembrandt for monumental paintings such as The Night Watch, but he also ranks among the printmakers in art history. Etching allowed him to experiment with light, texture, and storytelling on an intimate scale. By scratching delicate lines into copper plates and printing them onto paper, he created richly expressive scenes using only ink and line. His prints capture moments of deep emotion and quiet observation, from thoughtful self-portraits to dramatic biblical scenes and glimpses of everyday life.

Discoveries like this continue to fascinate historians and art lovers alike. They remind us that masterpieces do not always live in museum vaults or famous collections. Sometimes they wait quietly in ordinary places, tucked inside drawers, passed down through families, and admired simply as a beautiful image.

In this case, a humble folder of “nice pictures” turned out to contain works created more than 350 years ago by one of the greatest of the Dutch Golden Age.

A woman in the Netherlands recently discovered a folder of 35 original Rembrandt etchings. They’re now on view for the public at the Stedelijk Museum Zutphen.

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Stedelijk Museum Zutphen.

Related Articles :

Painting Seemingly by Rembrandt Discovered in Maine Attic Sells for $1.4 Million

Pair of Small 17th-Century Portrait Paintings by Rembrandt Are Rediscovered After 200 Years

Painting Valued at $15K Turns Out to Be a Rembrandt, Sells for $13.8M at Auction

Restored Rembrandt Is on Sale for $30 Million