The Bayeux Tapestry Will Be Displayed in the UK for the First Time in Nearly 1,000 Years

The iconic Bayeux Tapestry—an embroidered masterpiece illustrating the 1066 Norman invasion and the Battle of Hastings—is set to be displayed in the UK for the first time in nearly 1,000 years. The 70-meter-long, 50-centimeter-wide (230 feet by 20 inches) tapestry is being loaned by the Musée de la Tapisserie de Bayeux in Normandy, France, to the British Museum in London as part of an exchange between the two nations.

The loan is the result of an agreement between British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron. “The Bayeux Tapestry is one of the most important and unique cultural artifacts in the world, which illustrates the deep ties between Britain and France and has fascinated people across geographies and generations” says Nicholas Cullinan, director of the British Museum. “It is hard to overstate the significance of this extraordinary opportunity of displaying it at the British Museum and we are profoundly grateful to everyone involved.”

In exchange, the British Museum will send objects from the Sutton Hoo ship burial and the 12th-century Lewis chess pieces to museums in Normandy, France.

The richly detailed Bayeux Tapestry is celebrated as one of the greatest pieces of Romanesque art. Spanning 58 scenes and featuring 626 figures and 202 horses, it vividly recounts the Norman Conquest of England and the pivotal Battle of Hastings in thread.

This recent announcement adds to a series of exciting developments for fans of the Bayeux Tapestry. Earlier this year, a previously unknown fragment was uncovered in a German archive and is set to be reunited with the rest of the tapestry later this year.

George Osborne, chair of the British Museum Trustees believes the new Bayeux Tapestry display will be “the blockbuster show of our generation.” Alongside the tapestry, the museum will incorporate pieces from its own collection, along with additional loans, to present the stories behind this fascinating period of history.

The Bayeux Tapestry is due to go on display in the Sainsbury Exhibitions Gallery at the British Museum in fall 2026. Find out more about the upcoming exhibition on the British Museum website.

