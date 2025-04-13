Exquisite Street Photography Celebrates the Different Moods of New York City at Night [Interview]

New York City-based photographer Lerone Pieters uses the city as his muse. As a professional photographer, Pieters finds himself traveling around the city quite a bit, and in his downtime, he feeds his creativity by shooting evocative street photography. Using all the tools at his disposal, from his camera to post-production software, he produces cinematic photos of the city.

His moody night photos of New York are particularly intriguing. Often focusing on inclement weather, we often see lights bouncing off slick, wet asphalt as pedestrians scurry across the street with their umbrellas. In another image, a soft fog overtakes the Brooklyn Bridge, transforming this iconic piece of architecture into the mysterious main character of the frame.

Pieters' love for street photography extends well beyond his work. He takes an active role in the street photography community, moderating an Instagram account that is dedicated to showcasing global street photography talent. My Modern Met had the opportunity to ask Pieters more about his passion for photography and what inspires him about New York City. Read on for our exclusive interview.

When did you develop a love for photography?

My love for photography started in high school with the introduction of Instagram. I quickly went from a phone to a DSLR and sharpened my skillset along the way.

What is it specifically about street photography that speaks to you as a creative?

I try my best to keep my photography as authentic as possible. The majority of my creativity is displayed through color grading. I spend more time imagining and composing my shots as it means less work for me in post-production.

How does the city of New York influence your work?

New York City is quite gritty and abrasive in some areas and quite soft and eerie in others. I try to ensure my images match the area that they were taken in. I don't want to misrepresent the areas as they are all different from each other while respectively representing diverse groups of people.

What's your process when you head about to take photos? Do you have a set itinerary or work spontaneously?

I only shoot on the street during my free time. I try my best to make the most of the gaps that I find in between my time with clients. This often leads to me shooting in new neighborhoods with unusual focal lengths.

What mood do you try to evoke in your work?

The season and immediate weather usually set the mood for my work. I exacerbate this through color and shutter speed. For example, I prefer to shoot at higher shutter speeds and lower apertures in inclement conditions to better capture the weather effects and to have a more shallow depth of field. In other examples, I convey colder seasons with tones that are bluer than usual while I may use more gold/orange tones to convey seasons of warmth.

The street photography community is fairly tight-knit, and you help moderate a street photography Instagram account. What do you most enjoy about being part of this community?

I make it a point to promote up-and-coming street photographers. I find that new photographers often get discouraged when they feel like they're going unnoticed, so I try to ensure that doesn't happen.

What do you hope people take away from your work?

Documenting the times and people are most important to me. I hope to accurately capture these eras and show how different areas are changing with time before the opportunity passes. Too much history is being erased with each new development, so this is a means of preserving it.

Lerone Pieters: Website | Instagram | Behance

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Lerone Pieters.

