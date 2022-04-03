Wheat-Pasted Street Art Cleverly Interacts With the Landscape, Inviting You Into Its World

French street artist Levalet is known for his whimsical poster art scattered across Paris. His realistic wheat-pasted figures often interact with the urban environment, whether that means waiting at a stoplight, playing golf with a drainpipe, or holding up a window. For years, he's brought a smile to the faces of the passersby who encounter his charming and surreal scenes—and he shows no signs of slowing down.

For the past year, he's been as prolific as ever, canvassing the Paris streets to find the perfect location for his projects. This includes a construction worker planting a blooming flower in concrete and a man leading a bird on a leash through a subway station. Mainly drawn in greyscale, his characters seem lost in their own world. They are completely concentrated on their own situation, thus forcing the viewer to use their imagination in order to conjure a surreal narrative.

A master of evoking surprise, Levalet hopes that these street pieces provoke thought. For his part, Levalet is always seeking new ways to stay creative. This includes a narrative project called Odyssée, which sees the same figure cross the city on an epic journey. Started in 2019, he continues to add to this fantastical tale that often includes encounters with strange characters.

Interested in seeing more of Levalet's work? His solo show called Let's Get Lost runs from March 26 to April 26, 2022, at London's Dorothy Circus Gallery.

French street artist Levalet is known for his playful wheat-pasted posters.

His life-sized figures can often be found in surreal and absurd situations.

Levalet often plays with urban architecture in his work.

His Odyssée project is an ongoing narrative started in 2019.

We follow the protagonist across Paris as he encounters a strange set of characters.

