Artist Lights Up Building Façade With Mural of a Girl With Candles

By Margherita Cole on December 20, 2023

Mural of a Girl With Candles by Elle Koziupa

Street art has a way of surprising us all. Turn the corner down one street and you may stumble across a work of art that will change your perspective of the city. In Sheffield, England, there is a new mural brightening up a certain building façade with its thoughtful atmosphere. UK-based artist Elle Koziupa worked in collaboration with Global Street Art to produce this large-scale painting of a young woman sitting before a group of candles.

The piece is aptly titled Prepare to be illuminated. It features five candles in the foreground, all lit, with a young woman leaning in over their flames, seemingly lost in contemplation. The glow from the wicks lights up her face and clothing, casting her in mesmerizing golden light. This is enhanced by the solid black background which encompasses the scene, giving the illusion that the painting is set at night.

Although we do not know exactly where this building is located in Sheffield, and whether it is a quiet street or a busy one, the mural certainly brings a sense of calm to the building façade. Whether you walk past it in the day or after dark, the girl and her candles will remain illuminated for anyone walking by to see and admire. The faraway look in the woman's eyes inspires a dreamy meditation that many can relate to, especially as we hurry through modern life.

Scroll down to see more images of this incredible mural and follow Koziupa on Instagram for updates on their latest projects.

UK-based artist Elle Koziupa brightened up a building in Sheffield with a piece titled Prepare to be illuminated.

Mural of a Girl With Candles by Elle Koziupa

The beautiful mural brings a quiet sense of contemplation to the city.

Mural of a Girl With Candles by Elle Koziupa

Elle Koziupa: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Elle Koziupa.

