Artist Transforms Home With Giant Zentangle Mural of a Lion

Brazilian street artist Danilo Oliveira, also known as Danilo Roots, paints impressive art that brightens up any wall. He works on both interiors and exteriors to create pieces that look like giant zentangles. With thick black lines and geometric patterns, his pieces boldly stand out. Oliveira often posts videos of his creative process on Instagram, and we were particularly captivated by one video.

Filmed in 2021, it shows Oliveira painting a large lion on the wall of a living room. The short clip demonstrates how he expertly uses spray paint and paint markers to bring his creation to life. His crisp lines and perfectly placed shadows work together to bring dimension to the mural.

Toward the end of the video, the artist pans the room and allows us to see the effect of the mural in the space. Surprisingly, as detailed as it is, Oliveira's lion doesn't overwhelm the space. This could perhaps be owed to the monochromatic palette, with the only pop of color coming from the yellow eyes.

In another video, we see how Oliveira creates a black and white mandala to enhance an outdoor space. But he's also not afraid of color, as shown in another clip revealing the before and after transformations that his art brings.

Check out Oliveira's feed for more incredible work, and scroll down for a look at some of his more creative videos.

He often posts videos of his creative process, including this reel of him painting a giant lion in a living room.

His ability to transform interior spaces with his art is incredible.

All images via Danilo Oliveira.

