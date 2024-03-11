Home / Art / Street Art

Artist Transforms Home With Giant Zentangle Mural of a Lion

By Jessica Stewart on March 11, 2024

 

Brazilian street artist Danilo Oliveira, also known as Danilo Roots, paints impressive art that brightens up any wall. He works on both interiors and exteriors to create pieces that look like giant zentangles. With thick black lines and geometric patterns, his pieces boldly stand out. Oliveira often posts videos of his creative process on Instagram, and we were particularly captivated by one video.

Filmed in 2021, it shows Oliveira painting a large lion on the wall of a living room. The short clip demonstrates how he expertly uses spray paint and paint markers to bring his creation to life. His crisp lines and perfectly placed shadows work together to bring dimension to the mural.

Toward the end of the video, the artist pans the room and allows us to see the effect of the mural in the space. Surprisingly, as detailed as it is, Oliveira's lion doesn't overwhelm the space. This could perhaps be owed to the monochromatic palette, with the only pop of color coming from the yellow eyes.

In another video, we see how Oliveira creates a black and white mandala to enhance an outdoor space. But he's also not afraid of color, as shown in another clip revealing the before and after transformations that his art brings.

Check out Oliveira's feed for more incredible work, and scroll down for a look at some of his more creative videos.

Brazilian street artist Danilo Oliveira creates murals that look like giant zentangles.

 

He often posts videos of his creative process, including this reel of him painting a giant lion in a living room.

 

His ability to transform interior spaces with his art is incredible.

 

Danilo Oliveira: Facebook | Instagram

All images via Danilo Oliveira.

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Contributing Writer and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book 'Street Art Stories Roma' and most recently contributed to 'Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini'. You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
