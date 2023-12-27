Home / Art / Street Art

Artist’s Playfully Striking Murals Cover Entire Façades, Adding a Pop of Whimsy to City Skylines

December 27, 2023

Street Art by Millo

Street art has the ability to create a portal within a city. Italian artist Francesco Camillo Giorgino, better known as Millo, covers massive, multi-story buildings with murals of stylized metropolises, occupied by characters that are larger than skyscrapers. These cartoon-like illustrations imbue façades and billboards with a sense of whimsy that is otherwise missing from urban centers.

Millo's distinct art stands out from the real setting it inhabits. He uses bold black lines and sparing color in his designs, creating compositions that look as though they emerged from a comic book. While the architecture in Millo's murals is typically rendered in black and white, he often chooses to fill parts of his characters with blue, red, or yellow shades. As a result, the figures become focal points in the paintings. He says: “I’ve always been into black-and-white, even if in the last few years, a lot of colors and shades started to appear in my artworks. Now, for example, I not only try to improve the quality of my artworks, but I love to hide little easter eggs in my murals.”

Merging nature with cities appears to be a common theme in Millo's murals. Many of his pieces feature some sort of environmental element, like a young girl with roses for hair, and a character who dances with a tree. Even those who are not interacting with nature are depicted in the midst of playful activities, such as flying on the back of a kite and riding a swing, which in turn, makes these murals a dreamy reprieve from real life.

Scroll down to see more street art by Millo, and be sure to follow the artist's Instagram to keep up to date with his latest creations.

Italian artist Francesco Camillo Giorgino, better known as Millo, creates large-scale murals.

Street Art by Millo

Street Art by Millo

He uses his distinct style to render a variety of characters in urban spaces.

Street Art by Millo

Street Art by Millo

Young boys and girls appear as giants in crowded black and white cities.

Street Art by Millo

Street Art by Millo

Street Art by Millo

Street Art by Millo

Millo: Website | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Millo.

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. She wrote and illustrated an instructional art book about how to draw cartoons titled 'Cartooning Made Easy: Circle, Triangle, Square' that was published by Walter Foster in 2022.
