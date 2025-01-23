Home / History

Missing Medieval Chess Piece Discovered in Family Home After 200 Years, Now Worth Nearly $1M

By Emma Taggart on January 23, 2025
Lewis Chessmen

Photo: Adamcoulson via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

The Lewis Chessmen, discovered in 1831 on the Isle of Lewis in Scotland’s Outer Hebrides, are renowned as the most famous chess pieces from history. Often described as an “important symbol of European civilization,” this mysterious chess set offers a fascinating glimpse into life during the medieval era. Of the original set, 82 pieces are on display in the British Museum in London, while 11 are displayed in the National Museum of Scotland in Edinburgh. Five pieces remain missing, however, one was recently discovered in an unsuspecting family’s home.

Lost for nearly 200 years, this is the first Lewis Chessman to be discovered since 1831. The original chess set of 93 pieces includes seated kings and queens, bishops, knights, standing warders, and pawns, and is thought to have been made in Trondheim, Norway. The newly discovered piece is a warder—a 3.5-inch (8.8 cm) figure carved from walrus ivory. It depicts a man with a helmet, shield, and sword, acting as the equivalent of a rook on a modern chessboard.

The Edinburgh family’s grandfather, an antiques dealer, bought the chess piece from another Edinburgh dealer for £5 in 1964, which is the equivalent of about £129.49 ($158.51) today. At the time, it was catalogued in his purchase ledger as “Antique Walrus Tusk Warrior Chessman,” revealing that he had no idea of its origin and historical importance. When the family’s grandfather passed away, his daughter inherited the chess piece. It remained tucked away in a drawer for 55 years until the family decided to take it to Sotheby's auction house in London in 2019.

“My mother was very fond of the Chessman as she admired its intricacy and quirkiness,” reveals the granddaughter of the family, who wishes to remain anonymous. “She believed that it was special and thought perhaps it could even have had some magical significance. For many years it resided in a drawer in her home where it had been carefully wrapped in a small bag. From time to time, she would remove the chess piece from the drawer in order to appreciate its uniqueness.”

When the family brought the chess piece to Sotheby’s for a free valuation, expert Alexander Kader, who examined the piece, said his “jaw dropped” when he realized what it was. “I said, ‘Oh my goodness, it’s one of the Lewis Chessmen,’” he recalls. “It's a little bit bashed up. It has lost its left eye. But that kind of weather-beaten, weary warrior added to its charm.” The incredible piece started at £480,000 ($586,814) at auction and quickly hit the lower estimate of £600,000 ($733,518). With commission, the anonymous buyer ended up paying £735,000 ($898,560).

“This is one of the most exciting and personal rediscoveries to have been made during my career,” says Kader. “There is certainly more to the story of this warder still to be told, about his life over the last 188 years since he was separated from his fellow chessmen, and just as interesting, about the next chapter in his journey now that he has been rediscovered.”

Find out more about the discovery of the Lewis Chessmen on the British Museum website.

A medieval chess piece missing for nearly 200 years was found in a drawer in an Edinburgh home and sold at auction in 2019 for £735,000 ($898,560).

A chess rook worth $1 million dollars. A Scottish family kept a small rook chess piece, made of walrus bone and darkened by time, for several decades…
byu/SlimeyJade ininterestingasfuck

The piece belongs to the almost-complete Lewis Chessmen set, originally discovered in 1831 on the Isle of Lewis in Scotland's Outer Hebrides.

Lewis Chessmen

Photo: Andrew Dunn via Wikimedia Commons ( CC BY-SA 2.0)

The mysterious chess set offers a fascinating glimpse into life during the medieval era.

Lewis Chessmen

Photo: Joyofmuseums via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

Sources: A Newly Discovered Lewis Chessman Comes to Auction; Lewis chessman bought for £5 sold at auction for £735,000

Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Originally from Northern Ireland, she is an artist now based in Berlin. After graduating with a BA in Fashion and Textile Design in 2013, Emma decided to combine her love of art with her passion for writing. Emma has contributed to various art and culture publications, with an aim to promote and share the work of inspiring modern creatives. While she writes every day, she’s also devoted to her own creative outlet—Emma hand-draws illustrations and is currently learning 2D animation.
Read all posts from Emma Taggart
