People Are Using ChatGPT To See How Their Pets Would Look if They Were Human

Ever wonder what your pet would look like if it was a human? Well, thanks to ChatGPT, you can now find out with just a photo and a simple prompt. People all over the Internet are asking the AI chatbot to reimagine photos of their furry friends as people, and the results are equally hilarious and disturbing.

From golden retrievers and pugs to terriers and Siamese cats, the viral trend showcases eerily accurate and often hilarious human versions of cats and dogs. From fur colors and body types to poses and facial expressions, ChatGPT nails turning pets’ physical traits into their human equivalents. But what’s truly impressive is how it captures and translates their personalities into human forms that look so real, they almost feel too familiar.

Even though it’s just a chatbot that has never actually met the animals in the photos, ChatGPT just gets it. It picks up on all the quirky traits in your pet’s photo and transforms them into human versions that somehow capture their character perfectly. Hilariously, the results are so uncanny that people are seeing their pets in a whole new light. Some are even jokingly questioning why they ever let this “person” into their home—or even share their bed with them.

The more information you give ChatGPT about your pet, the better the results become. You can include details like their age, gender, and personality, like whether they’re playful, lazy, or protective. You can even describe what you think their fashion style would be if they were human, helping ChatGPT create a version that really matches how you see them.

Take a look at some of the amazing results people have created with ChatGPT below. If you’re curious to try it yourself, just head over to the ChatGPT website or app, upload a high-quality photo of your pet, and type in your prompt. It can be as simple as, “What would my dog look like as a person?” ChatGPT might ask a few follow-up questions to get a better sense of your pet’s personality and create the best possible result.

Just a heads-up, though—once you see your pet as a human, you might never look at them the same way again.

