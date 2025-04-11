My Modern Met independently selects innovative art and design items. We may earn commissions on purchases made through our links. Learn more.

Peanuts Celebrates Its 75th Anniversary With a Snoopy Haute Couture Makeover

By Eva Baron on April 11, 2025

Back in 1982, Connie Boucher had an idea. For years, she’d been working with Charles M. Schulz on creating products for his Peanuts characters, including plush dolls of the beloved Snoopy alongside dedicated wardrobes with which to accessorize him. Why, she thought after a while, couldn’t Snoopy also wear haute couture? Thus began an enduring tradition of fashion houses curating outfits for Snoopy and, over 40 years later, not much has changed. Designers are yet again teaming up as Peanuts celebrates its 75th anniversary, most recently in the shape of a fashion exhibition.

Titled Snoopy In Style, and staged at the Hôtel du Grand Veneur in the historic Marais district in Paris, the exhibition encompassed 75 haute couture outfits from renowned brands such as Armani, Hermès, Issey Miyake, Gucci, and Sacai, all specially designed with Snoopy, his sister Belle, and, for the first time, Woodstock.

“We have dolls from every single designer around the world. Chanel is here. Karl Lagerfeld is here. Dolce Gabbana, Balmain,” Peanuts Worldwide executive Melissa Menta told the Associated Press. “We also have 18 sets of dolls that include Lacoste, and also Valentino by Alessandro Michele.”

Each outfit brilliantly captures the ease, charm, and vibrancy of Schulz’s beloved Peanuts cast, without, of course, sacrificing style. Marine Serre, for instance, has clad Snoopy in a deliciously oversized hoodie, spotted with her signature crescent moon pattern, while Giambattista Valli has envisioned the beloved dog in a ruffled garment, a train snaking behind him like a fluffy, cartoon cloud. Valentino, on the other hand, has draped Snoopy and Woodstock in utter decadence: the pup wears a laced dress that puffs out into a mosaic of red, blue, and green diamonds; whereas the tweety bird is swallowed by a sophisticated yellow dress.

But Snoopy In Style focused on more than just these garments. The exhibition, which ran from March 22 through April 5, unveiled fashion’s undeniable influence upon the Peanuts characters themselves, whether it be through the jagged stripe on Charlie Brown’s otherwise plain shirt, or Peppermint Patty wearing pants to challenge her school’s dress code. Also on display were archival comic strips and rare objects from the Charles M. Schulz Museum, directly illustrating how much style factored into the cherished comic strip.

“Part of [Schulz’s] genius was the way in which he used the simplest of lines to create a whole universe of characters,” Menta added in a statement. “Every character with their signature fashion sense is instantly recognizable and gives the reader a sense of comfort, familiarity, and, of course, humor.”

A gift shop completed the exhibition, offering exclusive collectibles like limited-edition Izipizi sunglasses, a Baccarat x Sarah Andelman crystal Snoopy, and collaborations with CASETiFY, Baggu, and Retrospekt, among others.

For more information about their 75th anniversary, visit the Peanuts website.

An exhibition titled Snoopy In Style showcased how fashion has influenced the world of Charles M. Schulz’s beloved Peanuts universe.

Held at the Hôtel du Grand Veneur in Paris, the exhibition featured archival comic strips, rare objects, and 75 haute couture designs.

These designs included fashion houses like Valentino, Gucci, and Chanel, all specially designed for Snoopy, his sister Belle, and Woodstock.

Peanuts: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Peanuts Worldwide.

