Home / Crafts / Paper Art

Artist Transforms Paper Into Intricate Sculptures Symbolizing Hope for a Harmonious World

By Emma Taggart on April 12, 2025

Japanese artist Ayumi Shibata has a unique way of turning plain white paper into something truly magical. From tiny, delicate landscapes inside glass vessels to full-on three-dimensional worlds, her work pushes the limits of what paper can become. For her latest exhibition, titled Micro and Macro Universe of Paper Art, she takes things even further with a series of hanging sculptures. The series is called Poem of Life and it plays with light, space, and shadow.

In Japan, paper is more than just a material—it’s seen as a yorishiro, a sacred object that can hold divine spirits. For centuries, people have used it to express their thoughts, feelings, and dreams. Shibata translated this idea in her own way for the exhibition. Each delicate sculpture was carefully cut from countless sheets of paper and tied together, symbolizing the artist’s hope for a world where everything exists in harmony.

Suspended from the ceiling into the museum’s nine-meter atrium, the sculptures transformed the space into a breathtaking, almost otherworldly experience. Visitors were invited to wander through the room, taking in the details of each piece.

The exhibition happened in January 2025 at the Ichihara Lakeside Museum, about an hour’s drive from Tokyo. It showcased the work of three female artists—Tomoko Fuse, Noriko Ambe, and Shibata—with each bringing a unique perspective to working with paper. Through techniques like origami and kirigami (intricate paper cutting), they reimagined the possibilities of the everyday material, challenging perceptions of how it’s used in art.

Check out images and videos from the exhibition below and find more of Shibata’s incredible paper art on Instagram.

Japanese artist Ayumi Shibata recently created a series of hanging paper sculptures titled Poem of Life.

Paper Sculptures by Ayumi Shibata

They were part of an exhibition in Japan called Micro and Macro Universe of Paper Art that invited three female artists to explore the possibilities of the everyday material.

Paper Sculptures by Ayumi Shibata

Shibata's delicate sculptures were carefully cut from countless sheets of paper and tied together, symbolizing the artist’s hope for a world where everything exists in harmony.

Paper Sculptures by Ayumi Shibata

Paper Sculptures by Ayumi Shibata

Each piece is lit from below, highlighting its incredibly intricate details.

Paper Sculptures by Ayumi Shibata

Watch how the talented paper artist hand-created each piece within the exhibition space.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by (@ayumishibatart)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by (@ayumishibatart)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by (@ayumishibatart)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by (@ayumishibatart)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by (@ayumishibatart)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by (@ayumishibatart)

Ayumi Shibata: Website | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Ayumi Shibata.

Related Articles:

Illuminated Cut Paper Landscapes Encapsulate Enchanting Worlds in Glass Vessels

Ethereal Illumination Brings Three-Dimensional Cut-Paper Worlds to Life

Artist Creates Intricate Paper Sculptures Inspired By Shapes Found in Nature

Interview: Artist Hand-Cuts Incredibly Intricate Paper Sculptures That Mimic Microorganisms

Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Originally from Northern Ireland, she is an artist now based in Berlin. After graduating with a BA in Fashion and Textile Design in 2013, Emma decided to combine her love of art with her passion for writing. Emma has contributed to various art and culture publications, with an aim to promote and share the work of inspiring modern creatives. While she writes every day, she’s also devoted to her own creative outlet—Emma hand-draws illustrations and is currently learning 2D animation.
Read all posts from Emma Taggart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Anna Zakirova
Anna Sokolova
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Dimitra Milan
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Delicate Paper Sculptures Showcase the Beauty of Nature and Botany [Interview]
Artist Crafts Lifelike Paper Portraits of Parrots To Shine a Light on Threats Faced by Colorful Birds
This Artist Is Redefining the Ancient Art of Quilling by “Painting” With Paper
Artist Turns Old Cardboard Boxes Into 8-Foot-Tall Coral Reef Filled With Over 50 Marine Species
Artist Creates Intricate Paper Sculptures Inspired By Shapes Found in Nature
Artist Transforms Discarded Books Headed for the Landfill Into Enchanting Portals

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Japanese Artist Creates Moving Illustrations That Come to Life With Cleverly Placed Pull Tabs
Artists Turn Recycled Books Into Relief Sculptures by Carefully Cutting and Folding Each Page
Delicate Cut Paper Sculptures Raise Awareness About Dangers of Coral Bleaching
Thought-Provoking Art Made With Ordinary White Sheets of Paper
Artist Transforms Sheets of Paper Into Meticulously Laser-Cut Designs
Beautiful Paper Quilled Portraits of a Diverse Population in a Hopeful Future

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.