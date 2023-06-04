Stunning Mural in Spain Is a Celebration of Nature and Womanhood

Spanish street artist Lula Goce has brought her evocative style to the streets of Galicia with a mural that celebrates nature and womanhood. Titled A Dona do Esteiro, the piece shows mother nature surrounded by local flora and fauna. It's an exceptionally personal piece for Goce, as it's painted in her hometown and dedicated to the strongest woman she knows—her mother.

Goce was inspired by the nearby Foz estuary, which supports an incredible amount of animal and plant life and is a favorite spot for birds. To honor this natural wonder, Goce created a beautiful composition where birds, flowers, and grass surround the female figure, who gazes calmly into the distance.

“This mother nature takes care of its environment and nourishes it so that the rest of living beings can live in balance,” she tells My Modern Met. “That includes us, for what we have and must take care of our environment and with it ourselves.”

While the main focal point of the mural is the side of a vertical building, Goce also extends her vision across long horizontal walls. The same birds and flowers on the central wall spill down the street, creating a visual runway for visitors. An incredible gift to her home, Goce's mural is not only a tribute to nature but also honors her mother's strength and perseverance.

