Stunning Mural in Spain Is a Celebration of Nature and Womanhood

By Jessica Stewart on June 4, 2023
'A Dona do Esteiro' by Lula Goce

Spanish street artist Lula Goce has brought her evocative style to the streets of Galicia with a mural that celebrates nature and womanhood. Titled A Dona do Esteiro, the piece shows mother nature surrounded by local flora and fauna. It's an exceptionally personal piece for Goce, as it's painted in her hometown and dedicated to the strongest woman she knows—her mother.

Goce was inspired by the nearby Foz estuary, which supports an incredible amount of animal and plant life and is a favorite spot for birds. To honor this natural wonder, Goce created a beautiful composition where birds, flowers, and grass surround the female figure, who gazes calmly into the distance.

“This mother nature takes care of its environment and nourishes it so that the rest of living beings can live in balance,” she tells My Modern Met. “That includes us, for what we have and must take care of our environment and with it ourselves.”

While the main focal point of the mural is the side of a vertical building, Goce also extends her vision across long horizontal walls. The same birds and flowers on the central wall spill down the street, creating a visual runway for visitors. An incredible gift to her home, Goce's mural is not only a tribute to nature but also honors her mother's strength and perseverance.

Street artist Lula Goce created a stunning mural honoring nature and womanhood in Galicia, Spain.

Mural in Spain by Lula Goce

Inspired by a nearby estuary, a representation of mother nature is surrounded by local flora and fauna.

Detail of Mural by Lula GoceDetail of Lula Goce Mural in Spain

The female figure was also inspired by Goce's mother, who says the work is a tribute to her strength and perseverance.

'A Dona do Esteiro' by Lula GoceLula Goce Painting a Mural in Ramallosa, Spain

Painted in Goce's hometown, it's a deeply personal piece for the artist.

Lula Goce Painting a Mural in Ramallosa, Spain

The work spreads along horizontal walls that act as a runway leading up to the larger mural.

'A Dona do Esteiro' by Lula Goce'A Dona do Esteiro' by Lula Goce

Lula Goce: Website | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Lula Goce.

