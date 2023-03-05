Home / Art / Street Art

Incredible Light-Sensitive Mural Comes Alive at Night

By Margherita Cole on March 5, 2023
Light Sensitive Mural in Spain by Reskate Studio

“Eulalia” mural at night, 2022–2023. Mérida, Extremaruda, Spain.

María López and Javier de Riba are the creative force behind the Spain-based art collective Reskate Studio. Originally formed to upcycle discarded skateboards, they have since applied their unique vision to a range of disciplines. One of their most recent endeavors is called the Harreman Project, from the Basque word for relationship. Inspired by reminiscence and etymology, it features striking murals that light up after dark.

Each work in the series is created with photo-luminescent paint to enhance a particular element of the design at night. “Through the use of lights, the observer becomes an active participant; interacting with the work and creating its response to those actions,” Reskate Studio explains. “By these interventions in the public space the intention is to light up dark corners of cities, both installing new lights and encouraging citizens to interact with the wall, painting with light on it.”

Their newest addition to the Harreman Project is titled Eulalia, meaning “well-spoken” in Greek. It is painted on the façade of a tall white building and depicts a young female figure holding a potted plant. The subject is based on Eulalia, the patron saint of the Spanish town Mérida (Extremadura), and freedom of expression. “She was a girl, who in the 4th century, at the age of 12, confronted the established power to demand freedom and respect for her beliefs,” Reskate Studio continues. “The governor of Lusitania rejected her opinion and tortured her in retaliation. It is said that a mist appeared to cover that atrocity.”

The artist collective translates this story into its art by creating half of the composition with photo-luminescent paint. During the day, the figure's body and the plant are clearly visible. But at night, the mist has a neon blue glow to imbue the art with magic and illuminate the building.

You can pre-order a screenprint poster of Eulalia (which also glows in the dark) via Reskate Studio's online shop, and keep up to date with their latest projects by following them on Instagram.

Spanish artist duo known as Reskate Studio finished an amazing light-sensitive mural in Mérida, Spain.

Light Sensitive Mural in Spain by Reskate Studio

“Eulalia” mural during the day, 2022–2023. Mérida, Extremaruda, Spain.

Titled Eulalia, it depicts a female figure holding a potted plant.

Light Sensitive Mural in Spain by Reskate Studio

“Eulalia” mural at night, 2022–2023. Mérida, Extremaruda, Spain.

While the figure's face is nearly invisible during the day, at night, it lights up in blue and purple colors.

Light Sensitive Mural in Spain by Reskate Studio

“Eulalia” mural during the day, 2022–2023. Mérida, Extremaruda, Spain.

Light Sensitive Mural in Spain by Reskate Studio

“Eulalia” mural during the day, 2022–2023. Mérida, Extremaruda, Spain.

This mural is part of a series of glow-in-the-dark installations called the Harreman Project.

Light Sensitive Mural in France by Reskate Studio

“Rivalité,” 2022. Fontaine, France.

Light Sensitive Mural in Austria by Reskate Studio

“Domestication,” 2019. Vienna, Austria.

Light Sensitive Mural in Portugal by Reskate Studio

“Paz de Belmonte,” 2019. Belmonte, Portugal.

Light Sensitive Mural in Texas by Reskate Studio

“Chili Queen,” 2017. San Antonio, Texas.

Reskate Studio: Website | Facebook | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Reskate Studio.

Related Articles:

Photorealistic Butterfly Mural is a Tribute to Artist’s Childhood Love of Nature

Woman Falls Through the Sky in a Massive Photorealistic Mural

Larger-Than-Life Leafy Murals Sprout From Urban Spaces

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. She wrote and illustrated an instructional art book about how to draw cartoons titled 'Cartooning Made Easy: Circle, Triangle, Square' that was published by Walter Foster in 2022.
Read all posts from Margherita Cole
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Melissa de Nobrega
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Nitika Ale
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Husband Gifts Wife a Chalk Drawing of Eggs in a Tiffany’s Box Because They’re “More Precious Than Diamonds”
Ukraine Releases Banksy Mural Stamp To Mark One Year Anniversary of Russia’s Invasion
24 Trailblazing Women in Street Art Are Celebrated in New Book
Photorealistic Butterfly Mural is a Tribute to Artist’s Childhood Love of Nature
Banksy Returns With Powerful New Work in Ukraine
Woman Falls Through the Sky in a Massive Photorealistic Mural

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Larger-Than-Life Leafy Murals Sprout From Urban Spaces
Welcome Mat Is Made of Hundreds of Tiny Painted Figures
Street Artist Adds Eye-Mazing Murals With Detailed Reflections of the City
Wheat-Pasted Street Art Cleverly Interacts With the Landscape, Inviting You Into Its World
Giant Mural of Local Community Leader With a Symbolic Plant Promotes Equality and Inclusivity in Brazil
JR Travels to Ukraine and Produces Moving Tribute to Children Affected by the War

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.