Home / Art / Street Art

Photorealistic Butterfly Mural is a Tribute to Artist’s Childhood Love of Nature

By Jessica Stewart on November 24, 2022
Versailles Mural by Mantra

French street artist Mantra brings his mother's garden to Versailles with a mural titled Where Amazement Blooms. Mantra is known for his paintings of the natural world, and for this mural, he was inspired by the plants, flowers, and insects he saw growing up. Based on photos taken in his mother's garden, the realistic mural shows butterflies perched on different flowers.

The location of the mural makes the subject all the more appropriate. It was painted on the facade of a building in the Jussieu neighborhood of Versailles. This area is named after French botanist Bernard de Jussieu (1689–1777), which allows Mantra's mural to take on a deeper meaning.

For the French artist, the painting is greatly personal. It recalls his childhood memories—memories that have inspired his profession as an adult. Within the painting, he has tried to create a harmonious balance of elements that mirrors the harmony that he sees in our ecosystem. Just as these insects and plants rely on one another, each element of the mural builds on itself.

The mural is also effective in mimicking the bokeh effect of Mantra's photographs, which have a shallow depth of field. His ability to recreate this effect gives a photorealistic look to the finished piece. By combining his personal interests and artistic skills, Mantra has breathed new life into this area of Versailles.

For his mural in Versailles, French street artist Mantra was inspired by his mother's garden.

Detail of Butterfly in Mural by Mantra in Versailles

The piece is based on photos he took in the garden and is a reminder that his love of nature began in childhood.

Detail of Butterfly in Mural by Mantra in Versailles

The piece was painted in an area of Versailles named after a French botanist from the 18th century.

Mantra Painting Mural in Versailles

Photo: Aruallan

In the end, Mantra's photorealistic mural breathes new life into the area.

Versailles Mural by Mantra

Mantra: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Just Kids.

Related Articles:

Massive 20-Story Flower Mural Sprouts From Jersey City Skyline

Street Artist Turns Buildings into Gigantic Butterfly Specimen Cases

Vibrant Birds Spread Their Wings in Murals That Engulf the Sides of Buildings

Giant Mural of Local Community Leader With a Symbolic Plant Promotes Equality and Inclusivity in Brazil

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Contributing Writer and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book 'Street Art Stories Roma' and most recently contributed to 'Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini'. You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
Read all posts from Jessica Stewart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Nitika Ale
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Banksy Returns With Powerful New Work in Ukraine
Woman Falls Through the Sky in a Massive Photorealistic Mural
Larger-Than-Life Leafy Murals Sprout From Urban Spaces
Welcome Mat Is Made of Hundreds of Tiny Painted Figures
Street Artist Adds Eye-Mazing Murals With Detailed Reflections of the City
Wheat-Pasted Street Art Cleverly Interacts With the Landscape, Inviting You Into Its World

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Giant Mural of Local Community Leader With a Symbolic Plant Promotes Equality and Inclusivity in Brazil
JR Travels to Ukraine and Produces Moving Tribute to Children Affected by the War
Street Artists Are Creating Moving Murals in Support of Ukraine
Pavement Cracks Become an Opportunity for Colorful Mosaic Art
Street Artist Turns Entire City Into His Personal Canvas With Whimsical Chalk Drawings
Artist Swoon on Filling the Creative Well and Giving Back [Podcast]

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.

[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]